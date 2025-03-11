Radio icon Howard Stern’s net worth and how he built his fortune

Howard Stern is an American media personality and broadcaster. His decades-long career demonstrates a keen understanding of the media and entertainment industries. With an alleged net worth of $650 million, Howard's fortune is derived from lucrative contracts, book sales, and business deals. Discover more about Howard Stern's net worth and income sources.

Howard Stern is seen arriving at the ABC studio for GMA (L). Stern poses at the opening night arrivals for "Bright Star" (R). Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo, Bruce Glikas (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Howard Stern is an American media personality and broadcaster best known for his radio program, The Howard Stern Show .

. His debut at Sirius XM in 2006 was crucial, garnering him substantial, multi-year contracts.

Howard Stern's net worth reflects his extensive and prosperous career in broadcasting.

Howard's financial success stems from his talent, loyal audience, and sharp business acumen.

Howard Stern’s profile summary

Full name Howard Allan Stern Gender Male Date of birth 12 January 1954 Age 71 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Jackson Heights, New York, United States Current residence Palm Beach, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'5" Height in centimetres 196 Weight in pounds 190 Weight in kilograms 86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Wife Beth Ostrosky Stern Children Ashley Jade, Deborah Jennifer, Emily Beth Stern Father Ben Stern Mother Ray Stern Siblings Ellen Stern Education Boston University (BA) Profession Broadcaster, media personality Years active 1975–present Net worth $650 million Instagram @sternshow X (Twitter) @HowardStern YouTube The Howard Stern Show

What is Howard Stern’s net worth?

According to TheThings, Market Realist, and Celebrity Net Worth, the American media personality has an alleged net worth of $650 million. Additionally, he allegedly makes a salary of $120 million annually.

According to Forbes ranked Howard as one of the highest-paid entertainers in 2022, with an estimated earning of $85 million.

Top-5 facts about Howard Stern. Photo: Debra L Rothenberg/Getty Images (modified by author)

Howard Stern's career

Howard Stern's professional experience includes television and radio broadcasting, movies, and writing. He is well-known for his open, hilarious, and provocative attitude.

Radio broadcasting

Howard Stern is a famous broadcaster, and he is best known for his radio show, The Howard Stern Show. He got his first radio positions while still at Boston University. From 1976 to 1982, Howard worked as a morning host at WCCC in Hartford, Connecticut; WRNW in Briarcliff Manor, New York; WWDC in Washington, D.C.; and WWWW in Detroit, Michigan.

From 1982 until his termination in 1985, Howard worked in the afternoons at WNBC in New York City. In 1985, he launched a 20-year stint at WXRK in New York City; his morning program went into syndication in 1986 and broadcasted in 60 markets, with a peak audience of 20 million.

Stern rose to the ranks of the highest-paid radio personalities after signing a $500 million five-year contract with Sirius in 2004.

Radio hosts Howard Stern and Robin Quivers during the recording of The Howard Stern Show in NYC in 1995. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante

Television hosting

Howard has referred to himself as the "King of All Media" since 1992, citing his accomplishments outside of radio. He has hosted and produced several late-night television programs, subscription-based events, and home films.

From 2012 until 2015, Howard served as a judge on the reality television show America's Got Talent. He was the chief executive producer of the comedy series Son of the Beach from 2000 to 2002.

Acting career

Howard Stern has been featured in some popular movies and TV shows. According to his IMDb page, he has six acting credits. They include:

Year Movie/TV show Role 2005–2013 Howard Stern on Demand 2012 Men in Black³ 2012 I Spill Your Guts Howard Stern 1997 Private Parts Howard Stern 1993 The Larry Sanders Show Howard Stern 1986 Ryder P.I. Ben Wah - T.V. Commentator

Book authorship

Howard Stern is a writer who has published various books, such as Private Parts (1993), Miss America (1995), and Howard Comes Again (2019). He additionally writes for various television shows and videos.

Howard Stern holding his books (Private Parts and Miss America) during an autograph session. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante, Denny Keeler (modified by author)

Two of his books, Private Parts and Miss America, debuted at number one on The New York Times Best Seller list and sold more than one million copies. Private Parts was transformed into a biographical comedy movie in 1997, with Howard and his radio show team playing themselves. It dominated the US box office in its first week, grossing $41.2 million domestically.

Howard Stern's real estate ventures

Stern spent $4.9 million in 1998 to purchase a 4,000-square-foot apartment on the 54th floor of the Millennium Tower on Manhattan's Upper West Side. He then purchased the adjacent 1,011-square-foot unit for $5.75 million.

In 2008, Howard spent $15.1 million for two apartments on the 53rd floor, close below his 4,011 square foot penthouse. This resulted in an additional 2,546 square feet. In 2005, Stern spent $20 million for a vacant site in Southampton, New York.

He had a massive custom residence built on his property. The American media personality also spent $52 million in 2013 for a 12-bedroom property on 3.25 coastal acres in Palm Beach, Florida.

Howard Stern attends the "America's Got Talent" season eight premiere party at the Pantages Theatre on 24 April 2013, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

FAQs

What's the name of Howard Stern's radio show? The Howard Stern Show is a US-based radio show presented by Howard Stern. How much is Howard Stern's contract worth? Howard's SiriusXM deal is worth $600 million over five years, averaging $120 million annually. Why is Howard Stern so rich? He rose to prominence as one of the richest media figures thanks to his successful radio show, book writing, film acting, and television hosting career. How much money does Howard Stern make per year? He has an alleged annual salary of $120 million as of 2025. How many listeners does Howard Stern have per day? He receives around 20 million listens per day. Will Howard Stern retire? Howard's current contract with Sirius XM expires at the end of 2025, and he may retire. However, there is still no clarity on this matter. What is Howard Stern's age? He is 71 years old as of 2025. Stern was born on 12 January 1954. Who is Howard Stern's wife? He is currently married to Beth Ostrosky Stern, an American actress, model, author, and animal rights activist.

Howard Stern's net worth, which is mostly earned from his historic SiriusXM contracts, is directly related to his ability to create and keep a passionately committed audience. While his broadcast persona has frequently sparked controversy, his economic initiatives, such as shrewd contract negotiations and sound real estate investments, have been undoubtedly profitable.

