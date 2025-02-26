It's the ultimate weapon. He really is the best in the business.

These words from Cincinnati Bengal's head coach, Zac Taylor, about Joe Shiesty's touchdown passes, capture the essence of his rise to NFL stardom. From his college success to breaking records with the Bengals, Burrow's talent and composure suggest that he is on the way to being the league's next big superstar.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates a touchdown against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Jim McIsaac (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Joe Shiesty is a rising NFL superstar known for his record-breaking performances with the Cincinnati Bengals.

known for his record-breaking performances with the Cincinnati Bengals. He comes from a strong athletic lineage, with his father being a former football coach.

Burrow has drawn praise from top players and analysts, with many considering him one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL league.

Joe Shiesty's profile summary

Real name Joseph Lee Burrow Nickname Joe Shiesty, Joe Cool, Joe Brrr Gender Male Date of birth 10 December 1996 Age 28 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Ames, Iowa, USA Current residence Cincinnati, Ohio, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'4" Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 215 Weight in kilograms 98 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Mother Robin Burrow Father Jimmy Burrow Siblings Two Relationship status Single School Athens High School (AHS) University Ohio State University, Louisiana State University Profession NFL football player Net worth $50 million–$100 million Instagram @joeyb_9 X (Twitter) @JoeyB

Joe Shiesty's biography

Joseph Lee Burrow was born on 10 December 1996 in Ames, Iowa, USA. He is the youngest child of Robin and Jim Burrow, a former football player and coach. Joe has two older brothers, Jamie and Dan Burrow, who played college football at Nebraska.

Top-5 facts about Joe Shiesty. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

The Burrow family has a rich athletic lineage, dating back nearly a century. In the 1940s, his paternal grandmother set a Mississippi state high school basketball record with an 82-point game. His paternal grandfather played basketball at Mississippi State, and his uncle, John Burrow, played football at Ole Miss.

Education background

Joe attended Athens High School in The Plains, Ohio, from 2011 to 2014, where he played football and basketball. He led the school's football team to three straight playoff appearances and its first seven (playoff) victories.

As a senior, he was awarded the Mr Football Award and Gatorade Player of the Year. In December 2019, the school's was renamed in his honour.

Joe Burrow's career highlights

Joe Burrow prior to an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans (L) and against the Pittsburgh Steelers (R). Photo: Kevin Sabitus, Todd Rosenberg (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Shiesty is one of the NFL's most promising quarterbacks. His coaches, the media, and teammates have highly praised him. Dallas Cowboys QB Micah Parsons named Burrows the best quarterback in the league.

This version of Joe Burrow is the best quarterback in the NFL. This healthy Joe Burrow, the anticipation, his IQ. ... If you talk about who's playing the best quarterback football right now, 'Joe Shiesty,' he's the best quarterback in the NFL.

College career

While in high school, Joe was a four-star football recruit and the eighth-highest-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2015. He committed to Ohio State to play football in 2014. In 2015, Burrow began his college career at Ohio State University, where he redshirted his first year.

He played as a backup for the next two years, before transferring to LSU in 2018, where he became the starting quarterback. Burrow received numerous awards, including the Heisman Trophy and SEC Offensive Player of the Year (2019).

Joe Shiesty's NFL career and stats

Joe Burrow stretches before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo: Kevin Sabitus (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Burrow was the first overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft. He made an immediate impact as a rookie, but his season was cut short by a knee injury. He returned in 2021 to lead the Bengals to their first playoff spot since 2015 and set franchise records.

Burrow continued to excel in 2022 and led the team to another AFC Championship appearance.

In 2023, he signed a record-breaking contract but suffered a wrist injury, ending his season early. By 2024, Burrow fully recovered and led the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns. He won his second Comeback Player of the Year award (2024).

As of this writing, Shiesty has accumulated 19,001 passing yards, 140 touchdowns, and a completion percentage of 68.6 per cent. He has also set multiple franchise records and led the Bengals to significant achievements, including a Super Bowl appearance and consecutive AFC Championship games.

What is Joe Burrow's net worth?

Joe Burrow during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers (L) and the 14th Annual NFL Honors held at Saenger Theatre (R). Photo: Andy Lyons, Christopher Polk (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Sportskeeda, Burrow has an alleged net worth of between $50 million and $100 million in 2025. Forbes listed him as the fourth highest-paid NFL player in 2024 with $69.7 million in total earnings.

In 2023, Joe signed a 5 year, $275 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals, including a $40 million signing bonus, $219 million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $55 million.

FAQs

Why is Joe Burrow famous? Joe Burrow Shiesty is known for his football career as a quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals. His achievements with the team have significantly increased his popularity. Why is Joe Burrow called Joe Shiesty? Burrow is called "Joe Shiesty" because of a nickname given to him by a TikTok account called Traphouse Sports. The moniker likely comes from Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty, who uses the rolled R "Brrr" in his songs. How old is Joe Burrow? Joe Burrow is 28 years old (as of February 2025). He was born on 10 December 1996. How tall is Joe Burrow? Joe Burrow is 6 feet 4 inches (193 centimetres) tall. What is Joe Burrow's salary? According to Forbes, Joe Burrow earns an average of $55 million annually (as of this writing). He signed a $275 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2023. How many rings does Joe Burrow have? Joe currently doesn't have any Super Bowl rings. His team, the Bengals, managed a runners-up position during Super Bowl LVI in 2021. What was Joe Burrow's injury? Burrow has had multiple injuries in his five seasons in the NFL. He had a torn ACL in 2020, a dislocated finger in 2021, an MCL sprain in 2022, and a torn ligament in his wrist in 2023. Did Joe Burrow get married? Joe is not married. He was previously in a long-term relationship with Olivia Holzmacher, but they have since broken up. Is Olivia Ponton, Joe Burrow's girlfriend? Their relationship is currently unknown. Joe Burrow has been linked to model Olivia Ponton since early fall 2024. Does Joe Burrow have a child? Joe Burrow does not have any children. What is unique about Joe Burrow's fashion chain? Joe's gold chain is a 14.94-carat piece with VVS diamonds featuring a Nike Swoosh and a pendant that reads "JB9."

Joe Shiesty is probably the NFL's next big superstar due to his stellar performances with the Cincinnati Bengals. Some of his achievements include leading his team to their first playoff win since 1990 and an appearance in Super Bowl LVI. His accolades and career trajectory suggest he is on the way to becoming one of the NFL's biggest superstars.

Yen.com.gh published a similar article about Chendall Weaver. Chendall is an up-and-coming star who plays as a junior guard for the Texas Longhorns.

His exceptional skill, dedication, and athleticism have earned him recognition and admiration from fans. Due to his newfound fame, many want to know more about Chendall Weaver's background. Read all about the rising star in this article.

Source: YEN.com.gh