Who is Jon Scheyer's wife? Meet Marcelle Provencial and their family
Marcelle Provencial is a registered nurse from the United States of America, widely recognised as Jon Scheyer's wife. Her husband is the esteemed head coach of the Duke Blue Devils men's basketball team. Discover key details about Marcelle Provincial, including her early life, career, marriage, and children.
Key takeaways
- Marcelle Provencial is a professional nurse.
- She studied nursing at Duke University School of Medicine.
- Marcelle specialises in family practice.
- Marcelle and Jon have been married since 2017 and have three children.
Marcelle Provencial's profile summary
|Full name
|Marcelle Marie Provencial
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|5 June 1987
|Age
|37 years old (as of March 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Gemini
|Place of birth
|Lauderdale, Florida, United States of America
|Current residence
|Durham, North Carolina, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Education
|Duke University School of Medicine
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Weight in kilograms
|56
|Weight in pounds
|123
|Height in centimetres
|173
|Height in feet and inches
|5'8"
|Mother
|Alberta
|Father
|Rusell Provencial
|Siblings
|2 (Noelle, Michelle)
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Husband
|Jon Scheyer
|Children
|3 (Noa Marie, Jett James, and Rusell James)
|Profession
|Registered nurse
Bio of Jon Scheyer's wife, Marcelle Provencial
Jon Scheyer's wife was born Marcelle Marie Provencial on 5 June 1987 in Lauderdale, Florida, United States of America. She is 37 years old as of March 2025, and her zodiac sign is Gemini.
Marcelle is an American citizen of white descent. She is the daughter of Alberta and Rusell Provencial, who are both entrepreneurs. Her grandmother, Mary Antonio Perrotta, was a nurse, and her grandfather, Ernest Russell, was an American entrepreneur.
Marcelle was raised alongside two sisters, Noelle Mclnerney and Michelle.
After graduating from high school in Florida, Marcelle moved to Durham, North Carolina, where she enrolled in Duke University School of Medicine. There, she studied nursing and graduated in 2016.
Marcelle Provencial's nursing career
Marcelle Provencial is a registered nurse who specialises in family practice. She has over a decade of experience in the medical industry, having worked in the Cardiac and Medical ICUs at Rush University Medical Centre.
She has recently been practicing as an acute care nurse practitioner at a Women's Wellness Clinic in Durham, North Carolina.
Jon Scheyer and Marcelle's love story
Marcelle and Jon's relationship began in 2010, during their college years at Duke University. Marcelle was a nursing student, while Jon was a distinguished basketball player at the university.
After several years of dating, Jon and Marcelle got engaged on 9 August 2016. On 6 May 2017, the lovebirds exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Chicago, Illinois, United States, attended by close relatives and friends, including his former basketball teammates from Duke University.
Meet Marcelle Provencial's kids
Marcelle and Jon Scheyer are parents to three kids: a daughter and two sons. Their firstborn child is named Noa Marie. She was born on 29 January 2018 and is seven years old as of 2025.
Their second-born and eldest son is called Jett James. He was born on 24 August 2019 and is five years old as of March 2025.
Marcelle and Jon's youngest child is called Rusell James. He was born on 18 May 2022 and is two years old as of March 2025.
On 10 May 2021, Jon Scheyer shared a heartfelt Instagram post to honour his wife and mother in celebration of Mother's Day. He wrote:
Happy Mother’s Day to the two most important women in my life. I’m amazed every day by the love, care, attention you show our kids. Beyond thankful for the both of these women. Happy Mother’s Day to all Moms out there!
FAQs
- Who is Marcelle Provencial? She is a professional nurse from the United States of America, widely known as Jon Scheyer's wife.
- How old is Marcelle? The health professional is 37 years old as of March 2025. She was born on 5 June 1987.
- Where is Marcelle Provencial from? She was born in Lauderdale, Florida, United States of America.
- Is Jon Scheyer married to Coach K's daughter? A common misconception is that Jon Scheyer married the daughter of Mike Krzyzewski (fondly known as Coach K). The confusion stems from Jon's close relationship with Coach K, under whom he played and later served as an assistant coach.
- When was Marcelle and Jon Scheyer's wedding held? The couple tied the knot on 6 May 2017 in Chicago, Illinois, United States.
- Who are Jon Scheyer's wife and kids? The basketball coach's wife is Marcelle Provencial, and they share three children: Noa Marie, Jett James, and Rusell James.
- How much money does Jon Scheyer make? According to Sportskeeda, Scheyer's salary is estimated at around $7 and $8 million annually, making him one of the top college basketball coaching industry earners.
Jon Scheyer's wife, Marcelle Provencial, is an American professional nurse. The pair have been married since May 2017 and share three children: Noa Marie, Jett James, and Rusell James. Their partnership combines mutual support, professional dedication, and shared love.
