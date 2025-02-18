Meet Dr. Turner Kufe, Lindsay Hubbard's boyfriend and baby daddy

Dr. Turner Kufe is a biomedical expert and the Vice President of Research and Investments at Royal Pharma in New York. He recently gained public attention as Lindsay Hubbard’s boyfriend and baby daddy. Lindsay is a well-known reality TV star best known for being featured in Bravo’s Summer House.

Lindsay Hubbard poses for a photo in a jovial mood (L). Lindsay and Dr. Turner Kufe seen in different locations (R). Photo: @lindshubbs, @realityblurb on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Dr. Turner came into the limelight following his relationship with Lindsay Hubbard.

He hails from Wellesley, Massachusetts, United States.

Lindsay first met Turner in late 2020 and went for a few dates before separating.

Turner and Lindsay welcomed their daughter, Gemma Britt Kufe, in December 2024.

Turner received his Medicine degree (MD) from Tufts University School of Medicine.

Dr. Turner Kufe's summary

Full name Turner Kufe Gender Male Place of birth Wellesley, Massachusetts, United States Current residence New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Lindsay Hubbard Children One Education Buckingham Browne & Nichols High School, Bowdoin College, Tufts University School of Medicine Profession Biomedical expertise

Who is Dr. Turner Kufe?

Lindsay Hubbard’s boyfriend was born in Wellesley, Massachusetts, United States. He attended Buckingham Browne & Nichols High School. Kufe was also the captain of the golf team in high school. He graduated from the institution in 2007.

Lindsay Hubbard appears on a Chat show. Photo: Charles Sykes

He later enrolled at Bowdoin College, graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry in 2011, and was part of the men’s golf team in 2010. Dr. Turner received his Doctor of Medicine (MD) from Tufts University School of Medicine in 2017.

Turner Kufe MD's career history

According to his LinkedIn profile. Turner started his career in June 2011 at Beth Deaconess Medical Centre as a research assistant. He later served as an intern and associate at Flagship Pioneering between October 2017 and August 2017.

In 2018, he joined J.P Morgans (large Cap Biotech Equity research firm) as the vice president. He served in the role for over 2 years.

Kufe has been the Vice President of Royalty Pharma, a research and investments firm, since May 2021.

How did Lindsay and Turner meet?

Dr. Turner and Lindsay met in late 2020 through mutual friends and went on a few dates. However, their relationship did not last long as Turner was not ready for a serious relationship. Lindsay revealed this during an appearance at the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in January 2025. She said:

We met at the end of 2020 and went on three or four dates. Then he broke things off with me because he just wasn't in a place to be in a relationship and didn't want to waste my time. It was very, very respectful.

After separating from Kufe, Lindsay pursued a relationship with Clark Radke. They engaged but called off the relationship a few months before the wedding.

Four months after her breakup from Clark, Turner and Lindsay rekindled their relationship in December 2023.

Three months after they made their relationship official, Lindsay discovered she was expecting their child. She announced the news to her fans via Instagram.

Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!! I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it! My boyfriend and I are beyond excited to welcome our little #HubbCub this Holiday season 2024!!

Is Dr. Turner Kufe Lindsay's husband?

Dr. Turner Kufe is not Lindsay Hubbard's husband. However, they have a child together. There have been claims that they parted ways.

Speculations about their potential break-up emerged when Lindsay wished her ex, Carl Radke, a happy 40th birthday. However, neither Kufe nor Hubbard has addressed the speculations.

Who is Dr. Turner Kufe’s daughter?

Dr. Turner Kufe's daughter is Gemma Britt Kufe. The celebrity kid was born on 8 December 2024. Gemma’s mother is Lindsay Hubbard. After her birth, Gemma's mom took to celebrate the arrival of her daughter. Lindsay wrote:

She’s here!! Gemma Britt Kufe

FAQs

Who is Turner Kufe, MD? He is an American biomedical expert best known for his relationship with American reality TV star Lindsay Hubbard. Where is Turner Kufe from? He is from Wellesley, Massachusetts, USA. Who is Lindsay Hubbard? She is a public relations expert and reality TV personality known for her role on Bravo's Summer House. How old is Lindsay Hubbard? The reality TV star is 38 years old as of 2025. She was born on 11 August 1986. When did Lindsay and Turner Kufe start dating? The pair dated briefly in 2020 but broke up. They rekindled their relationship in December 2023. How old is Dr. Turner Kufe’s daughter? Gemma is two months old as of 2025. She was born on 8 December 2024. Where does Turner Kufe currently reside? He currently lives in New York City, United States.

Dr. Turner Kufe is an American biomedical expert best known as Lindsay Hubbard's boyfriend. He is the Vice President of Royal Pharma in New York. Lindsay and Kufe dated briefly in 2020 but broke up. They rekindled their relationship in December 2023 and have a daughter named Gemma Britt Kufe.

