Sarah Shahi's kids and the private mom life she rarely talks about
Sarah Shahi is an American actress and former NFL cheerleader best known for her roles in Sex/Life, The L Word, and Person of Interest. In addition to her public life, Sarah is a devoted mother of three children: William, Violet, and Knox Howey. Sarah Shahi's kids, despite their celebrity status, have been kept away from public life.
Key takeaways
- Sarah Shahi shares her kids with her ex-husband Steve Howey, known for his role in Shameless.
- Her parenting approach is focused on privacy, presence, and emotional safety.
- Shahi considers motherhood her most transformative role.
Sarah Shahi's profile summary
|Full name
|Aahoo Jahansouz Shahi
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|10 January 1980
|Age
|45 years old (as of 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Capricorn
|Place of birth
|Euless, Texas, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Iranian-Spanish
|Religion
|Islam
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'3"
|Height in centimetres
|160
|Weight in kilograms
|54
|Weight in pounds
|119
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Father
|Abbas Shahi
|Mother
|Mahmonir Shahi
|Siblings
|Two
|Marital status
|Divorced
|Ex-husband
|Steve Howey
|Children
|Three
|Education
|Trinity High School, Southern Methodist University
|Profession
|Actress, producer, former cheerleader
|Net worth
|$4 million
|@sarahshahi
|@sarahshahi
Get to know Sarah Shahi's kids
The actress has three kids with her ex-husband Steve Howey, an American actor. She is deeply devoted to her three children and chooses to keep their lives private. Here are more details about Sarah's kids, William, Violet, and Knox.
1. William Wolf Howey
- Full name: William Wolf Howey
- Date of birth: 8 July 2009
- Age: 15 years old (as of June 2025)
William is Shahi and Howey's first child. Born in 2009, he has grown up away from the paparazzi, thanks to his mom's quiet approach to parenting. At 15, William is described as mature, introspective, and full of creative energy.
2. Knox Blue Howey
- Full name: Knox Blue Howey
- Date of birth: 1 March 2015
- Age: 10 years old (as of 2025)
Shahi and Howey welcomed twins in 2015, and Knox is one of them. Knox, Violet's twin, has a personality of his own. While Violet leads with creativity, Knox leads with curiosity.
In 2020, Howey shared a photo of Knox and his two siblings on his Instagram account, with their faces hidden. He captioned the photo,
We out here!! Gang gang
3. Violet Moon Howey
- Full name: Violet Moon Howey
- Date of birth: 1 March 2015
- Age: 10 years old (as of 2025)
The celebrity kid is described as spirited and thoughtful. She loves drawing and even makes comic strips at home. Though not publicly seen, her drawings have appeared briefly in the background of Sarah's rare behind-the-scenes clips.
In a heartfelt interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sarah opened up about her temporary departure from the Person of Interest, revealing she was pregnant with twins. While fans didn't like her dramatic exit, Shahi expressed deep emotion and excitement about entering motherhood.
She acknowledged the challenges of returning to a physically demanding role with two newborns. Her words reflect her joy of motherhood, touched by the life transition.
I can't believe I'm already getting emotional
Truth about Steve Howey and Sarah Shahi's marriage and divorce
Steve Howey and Sarah married on 7 February 2009 in Las Vegas. They engaged in June 2007, while vacationing in Hawaii.
The ex-couple filed for divorce in May 2020. Their divorce was finalised in January 2021. Speaking on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Sarah discussed the events that led to her split from Steve.
I was just questioning everything. As a wife and as a mom, you get told, 'Well, but you have it good. You have it good.' I just felt so unseen. ... [Sex/Life] gave me the courage to say, 'I'm not happy. And I feel like we should as individuals have the right to be happy.
Sarah is currently dating Sex/Life costar Adam Demos whom she met in August 2020, while filming the Netflix drama series.
FAQs
- What are the names of Sarah Shahi and Steve Howey's children? Their names are Violet, William, and Knox Howey.
- How old is Sarah Shahi? The American actress is 45 years old as of 2025. She was born on 10 January 1980.
- Who is the father of Sarah Shahi's kids? Steve Howey is the father of Shahi's children.
- When were Sarah Shahi's children born? William was born in 2009, while the twins Violet and Knox were born in March 2015.
- How long did Steve Howey and Sarah Shahi's marriage last? Their marriage lasted for over 11 years. The two were married between 2009 and 2021.
- Why did Sarah Shahi leave Person of Interest? She took a break from the show due to her pregnancy with twins in 2015.
- Who are Sarah Shahi's parents? Sarah's parents are Mahmonir and Abbas Shahi.
Sarah Shahi's kids are not exposed to the chaos of celebrity life. They are nurtured in a home of privacy, curiosity, love, and presence. Sarah shares the three kids with her ex-husband Steve Howey. The two married in 2009, but divorced in 2021.
