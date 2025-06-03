Meet Jonathan Bennett's husband, Jaymes Vaughan, and their love story

Jonathan Bennett's husband, Jaymes Vaughan, is an acclaimed actor, TV personality, and musician. Their love tale commenced in 2016 when Jaymes interviewed Jonathan, sparking an instant connection. Jonathan and Jaymes made the record as the first LGBTQIA couple to appear on The Knot Magazine's cover. Learn more about their love story.

Jonathan Bennett (L) attends Christmas Con 2022 at Pasadena Convention Centre. Vaughan (R) at the Out100 Event 2024 at NeueHouse Hollywood. Photo: Michael S. Schwartz, Presley Ann (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jaymes Vaughan began his career as the first openly gay host for the Chippendales show in Las Vegas.

for the Chippendales show in Las Vegas. He has been on Celebrity Page, The Talk, The Amazing Race , and was a prominent cast member in T he Real Friends of WeHo .

and was a prominent cast member in . Jaymes Vaughan married Jonathan Bennett, an American television host and actor, in March 2022 in Mexico.

Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan's profile summary

Full name Jonathan David Bennett Jaymes Vaughan Gender Male Male Date of birth 10 June 1981 15 April 1983 Age 43 years old (as of May 2025) 42 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Aries Place of birth Rossford, Ohio, United States Chesterfield County, Virginia, United States Current residence Palm Springs, California, United States Palm Springs, California, United States Nationality American American Ethnicity White White Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Homosexual Homosexual Height in feet 6′2″ 6′4″ Height in centimetres 188 193 Weight in pounds 180 181 Weight in kilograms 81 82 Hair colour Dark brown Light brown Eye colour Brown Blue Marital status Married Married Spouse Jaymes Vaughan Jonathan Bennett Father Dr. David Paul Bennett Ed Vaughan Mother Ruthanne Bennett N/A Siblings Brent, Lisa, Brian Bennett N/A Education Rossford High School, Otterbein University Virginia Commonwealth University Profession Actor, television host Actor, television personality, singer Net worth $1 million $1 million Instagram @jonathandbennett @jaymesv Facebook @RealJonathanBennett @jaymesv

Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan's relationship timeline

Jonathan and Vaughan have captivated many with their public and authentic love story. Their relationship, which began with an on-screen interview, has evolved into a historic marriage, marking significant milestones for the LGBTQ+ community. Here's an overview of their relationship timeline.

October 2016: First meeting sparks a connection

Jonathan and Vaughan initially met in October 2016 during an interview on the news show Celebrity Page. Jonathan told The Knot in 2021 that the first time he met Vaughan, he thought he was "the most beautiful man" he'd ever seen and hurried to the restroom to fix his hair.

Jaymes Vaughan (L) and Jonathan Bennett (R) attend the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards New York on 11 May 2024 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

November 2020: A proposal through song

Vaughan proposed to Jonathan Bennett with a new song titled Our Song in November 2020, following several years of dating. Jaymes and Jonathan's engagement was highlighted on Celebrity Page in December 2020 in a video that rewound their love journey from the beginning.

Summer 2021: Featured on The Knot magazine cover

Jonathan and Jaymes made history by being the first gay couple to be featured on the cover of The Knot magazine for the summer 2021 edition. In a conversation with Out Traveler in April 2021, the pair discussed what it meant to be featured, with Jaymes stating he was extremely proud of The Knot and what they did with the publication.

I think it is our responsibility as LGBTQ+ persons to make it easier for the next generation by making them feel seen, normal, and positive about their own future. And to create opportunities for others in our community to follow through. And we're quite pleased of The Knot and what they done with the issue. When you see two males on the cover and then open it up to see the diversity and representation for so many other groups of people, it feels extremely amazing to be a part of.

Jaymes Vaughan (R) and Jonathan Bennett (L) attend Hallmark Media’s cocktail reception during the Summer 2024 Television Critics Association Press Tour. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

March 2022: A wedding that redefined tradition

Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan got married on 19 March 2022. The gay couple married at Mexico's Unico Riviera Maya Hotel in a ceremony attended by over 100 of their closest family and friends.

When analysing Jonathan Bennett's wedding details, it's worth noting that the couple purposefully deviated from many traditional norms, choosing a gender-neutral and very inclusive event to not only honour their love but also to make a bold statement for the LGBTQ+ community. According to People, Jonathan stated:

We're not going to have groomsmen or best men. We're just going to have our best girls and guys in our lives, on each side of us, forming one big wedding party. The other tradition we're skipping is not seeing each other on our wedding day. He's my best friend. If I don't see him before the wedding, who am I going to talk to? As much as we are fiancés, we're best friends first.

Jaymes then added:

We need each other because we know what the other needs. The whole point is to spend so much time together as a family and then leave as an even bigger family.

March 2024: Celebrated their second wedding anniversary

Jaymes Vaughan (L) and Jonathan Bennett (R) attend the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park on 4 June 2022 in Carson, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Jonathan shared an affectionate statement on Instagram in March 2024 to mark their second wedding anniversary. Tagging Jaymes Vaughan, he wrote:

Two years ago today, we became Bennett Vaughan. Two years ago today, I married my best friend. Two years ago today, we were surrounded by the people we love the most to celebrate. Two years ago today, I became the luckiest man alive. People ask what has changed since getting married? The answer, is everything. The world became brighter. I didn’t know it was possible to feel this loved and supported.

In a separate post, Jaymes wrote:

Two years ago today I got to marry my best friend. For as long as I can remember I used to dream about marrying my husband, and what it would feel like to find my forever person. Two years in I can honestly say it is way better than anything I ever dreamed of. I get to wake up every day with my best friend, my practical jokester, my soul mate.

Jaymes Vaughan (L) and Jonathan Bennett (R) attend the Open Night Performance of "Anastasia" Hollywood Pantages Theatre at the Pantages Theatre on 8 October 2019. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

What is Jonathan Bennett's husband's career? He is a well-known singer, actor, and television personality from the United States. How old is Jaymes Vaughan? He is 42 years old as of 2025. Vaughan was born on 15 April 1983. Where does Jaymes Vaughan live? He currently resides in Palm Springs, California. Why is Jaymes Vaughan famous? He is well-known for his work in various entertainment areas, as well as his public relationship with Jonathan Bennett. How did Jonathan Bennett meet Jaymes Vaughan? Bennett met Vaughan in October 2016 during a Celebrity Page interview. Is Jaymes Vaughan also an actor? According to his IMDb page, the American television personality has five acting credits. Who are the Pridecast podcast hosts? Jonathan Bennett is the primary host of iHeartRadio's Pridecast podcast. When did Jonathan Bennett come out? According to the Washington Blade, he publicly came out as gay in 2017. What does Jonathan Bennett do for a living? He is an American actor and television host.

Jonathan Bennett's husband, Jaymes Vaughan, has carved up a diversified career in entertainment, including acting, television hosting, and singing. However, it is his public and long-lasting romantic relationship with Jonathan Bennett that truly defines his wider recognition.

