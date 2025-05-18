Is Lilia Schneider Bryson DeChambeau’s girlfriend? Inside the speculation
Lilia Schneider Bryson is speculated as DeChambeau’s girlfriend. The pro golfer has sparked intense speculation after severally being spotted with the college golfer and influencer. Fans are eager to know more about the woman rumoured to be his partner.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Bryson DeChambeau has been consistently linked to Lilia Schneider since at least 2022.
- Lilia Schneider is a college golfer at Marian University and a social media influencer with a significant following on Instagram and TikTok.
- Lilia Schneider and Bryson DeChambeau were seen riding a golf cart at a LIV Golf tournament in Chicago in 2022.
Bryson DeChambeau's profile summary
|Full name
|Bryson James Aldrich DeChambeau
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|16 September 1993
|Age
|31 years old (as of May 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Virgo
|Place of birth
|Modesto, California, United States
|Current residence
|Grapevine, Texas, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|6′1″
|Height in centimetres
|185
|Weight in pounds
|220
|Weight in kilograms
|100
|Hair colour
|Light brown
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Relationship status
|Dating
|Girlfriend
|Lilia Schneider
|Father
|Jon DeChambeau
|Mother
|Jan Dechambeau
|Siblings
|Garrett DeChambeau
|Education
|Southern Methodist University, Clovis East High School
|Profession
|Golfer
|Turned professional
|2016
|Net worth
|$14 million–$60 million
|@brysondechambeau
|X (Twitter)
|@brysondech
|@TheBrysonDeChambeau
|YouTube
|Bryson DeChambeau
Is Lilia Schneider Bryson DeChambeau’s girlfriend?
Lilia Schneider is allegedly in a romantic relationship with Bryson DeChambeau. Lilia is a Marian University-trained college golfer.
Despite being seen together, the two have not officially confirmed their relationship. Here is more about Lilia Schneider and Bryson DeChambeau's relationship.
Public sighting
The American professional golfer has been romantically linked to Lilia Schneider since 2022. They were captured in a golf cart during the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series in Chicago.
Bryson's ex-girlfriend's statement
DeChambeau's ex-girlfriend, Hunter Nugent, revealed in September 2022 that they were no longer together. According to OutKick, she named Lilia Schneider as the lady with whom DeChambeau was spotted.
No official confirmation
Despite rumours and public appearances, neither DeChambeau nor Schneider have released an official statement confirming their relationship status. Bryson seems to keep his personal life out of the public eye.
FAQ
- Who is Bryson DeChambeau? He is a professional golfer from the United States. DeChambeau plays on the LIV Golf League.
- How old is Bryson DeChambeau? He is 31 years old as of May 2025. DeChambeau was born on 16 September 1993.
- Does Bryson DeChambeau have a girlfriend? Yes. He is rumoured to be dating Lilia Schneider, a college golfer and social media influencer.
- Who is Bryson's ex-girlfriend? His ex-girlfriend is Hunter Nugent, a college golfer and content creator.
- How much did LIV pay Bryson? According to GOLF, Bryson allegedly received a $125 million contract from the Saudi-funded LIV Golf league in 2022.
- What is the relationship between McIlroy and DeChambeau? While not considered close friends, Rory McIlroy and Bryson share a complex relationship marked by a friendly rivalry.
- What is Bryson DeChambeau's height? He is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall.
While public appearances and a statement from DeChambeau's ex-girlfriend, Hunter Nugent, have fuelled widespread speculation that Lilia Schneider is Bryson DeChambeau's girlfriend, neither the golfer nor Lilia has publicly confirmed their relationship. Bryson prefers to keep his personal affairs out of the public eye.
Yen.com.gh recently published a biography featuring Jack Harlow's girlfriend. Jack Harlow is an accomplished singer, rapper, songwriter, and actor from the United States. He has been associated with several high-profile celebrities, including Dua Lipa and Emma Chamberlain.
Harlow's dating history reveals that he has dated a broad variety of prominent individuals. However, the American actor has never been involved in a verified romantic relationship. Read the article to learn more about his love life.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Tatiana Thiga (Lifestyle writer) Tatiana Thiga is a content creator who joined Yen in 2022. She is an English literature graduate from Kenyatta University. She has amassed sufficient knowledge working on a variety of topics, including biographies, fashion and lifestyles, guides, and more. In 2023, Tatiana finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. You can reach her at tatianathiga@gmail.com