Is Lilia Schneider Bryson DeChambeau’s girlfriend? Inside the speculation

Lilia Schneider Bryson is speculated as DeChambeau’s girlfriend. The pro golfer has sparked intense speculation after severally being spotted with the college golfer and influencer. Fans are eager to know more about the woman rumoured to be his partner.

Bryson at Club de Golf Chapultepec (L), Lilia in Indianapolis (M), and Bryson in South Korea (R). Photo: Hector Vivas, Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images, @lilia_schneider on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Bryson DeChambeau has been consistently linked to Lilia Schneider since at least 2022 .

. Lilia Schneider is a college golfer at Marian University and a social media influencer with a significant following on Instagram and TikTok.

at Marian University and a social media influencer with a significant following on Instagram and TikTok. Lilia Schneider and Bryson DeChambeau were seen riding a golf cart at a LIV Golf tournament in Chicago in 2022.

Bryson DeChambeau's profile summary

Full name Bryson James Aldrich DeChambeau Gender Male Date of birth 16 September 1993 Age 31 years old (as of May 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Modesto, California, United States Current residence Grapevine, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6′1″ Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 220 Weight in kilograms 100 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Lilia Schneider Father Jon DeChambeau Mother Jan Dechambeau Siblings Garrett DeChambeau Education Southern Methodist University, Clovis East High School Profession Golfer Turned professional 2016 Net worth $14 million–$60 million Instagram @brysondechambeau X (Twitter) @brysondech Facebook YouTube Bryson DeChambeau

Is Lilia Schneider Bryson DeChambeau’s girlfriend?

Lilia Schneider is allegedly in a romantic relationship with Bryson DeChambeau. Lilia is a Marian University-trained college golfer.

Despite being seen together, the two have not officially confirmed their relationship. Here is more about Lilia Schneider and Bryson DeChambeau's relationship.

Public sighting

The American professional golfer has been romantically linked to Lilia Schneider since 2022. They were captured in a golf cart during the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series in Chicago.

Bryson DeChambeau, with his rumoured girlfriend Lilia Schneider, leave in a golf cart for the shotgun start during the final round of the LIV Golf Invitational Series Chicago. Photo: Brian Spurlock

Source: Getty Images

Bryson's ex-girlfriend's statement

DeChambeau's ex-girlfriend, Hunter Nugent, revealed in September 2022 that they were no longer together. According to OutKick, she named Lilia Schneider as the lady with whom DeChambeau was spotted.

No official confirmation

Despite rumours and public appearances, neither DeChambeau nor Schneider have released an official statement confirming their relationship status. Bryson seems to keep his personal life out of the public eye.

Lilia Schneider sits on a cosy seat in a room (L). Lilia poses in a room with a wall covered in intricate geometric patterns (R). Photo: @lilia_schneider on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQ

Who is Bryson DeChambeau? He is a professional golfer from the United States. DeChambeau plays on the LIV Golf League. How old is Bryson DeChambeau? He is 31 years old as of May 2025. DeChambeau was born on 16 September 1993. Does Bryson DeChambeau have a girlfriend? Yes. He is rumoured to be dating Lilia Schneider, a college golfer and social media influencer. Who is Bryson's ex-girlfriend? His ex-girlfriend is Hunter Nugent, a college golfer and content creator. How much did LIV pay Bryson? According to GOLF, Bryson allegedly received a $125 million contract from the Saudi-funded LIV Golf league in 2022. What is the relationship between McIlroy and DeChambeau? While not considered close friends, Rory McIlroy and Bryson share a complex relationship marked by a friendly rivalry. What is Bryson DeChambeau's height? He is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall.

While public appearances and a statement from DeChambeau's ex-girlfriend, Hunter Nugent, have fuelled widespread speculation that Lilia Schneider is Bryson DeChambeau's girlfriend, neither the golfer nor Lilia has publicly confirmed their relationship. Bryson prefers to keep his personal affairs out of the public eye.

