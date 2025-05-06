Summer House star Paige DeSorbo’s net worth and how she built her fortune

Paige DeSorbo, a Bravo Summer House star, has had a big impact on reality television and the media. Her ascent to popularity has contributed significantly to her financial success. Paige DeSorbo's net worth is alleged to be $400,000. Her income stems from her lucrative career moves and multiple entrepreneurial endeavours.

Paige DeSorbo poses for a photo against a banner (L). Paige attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones (R). Photo: Charles Sykes, Cindy Ord (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Paige DeSorbo is an American podcaster , author , and TV personality , best known for being a cast member of the Bravo reality TV series Summer House .

, , and , best known for being a cast member of the Bravo reality TV series . She co-hosts the wildly successful Giggly Squad podcast with Hannah Berner, a former Summer House cast member.

podcast with Hannah Berner, a former cast member. Paige DeSorbo's reportedly earns between $10,000 and $20,000 per episode for her role on Summer House.

Paige DeSorbo’s profile summary

Full name Paige DeSorbo Gender Female Date of birth 6 November 1992 Age 32 years old (as of May 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth New York, New York City, United States Current residence New York, New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′7″ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurement in inches 32-28-34 Body measurement in centimetres 81-71-86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Father Gary DeSorbo Mother Kimberly DeSorbo Siblings Gary DeSorbo Education Academy of the Holy Names, College of Saint Rose Profession Television personality, podcaster, author Years active 2019–present Net worth $400,000 Instagram @paige_desorbo

What is star Paige DeSorbo’s net worth?

According to Yahoo, StyleCaster, and Sportskeeda, the American television personality has an alleged net worth of $400,000. Here is an in-depth look at her income sources:

Early modelling career

Paige DeSorbo began modelling at an early age, appearing in catalogues for businesses such as Limited Too. She also modelled for teen book covers. In an interview with The Skinny Confidential, she shared:

So when I was younger, I was a child model. I was modelling for Limited Too, Easy Bake Oven. When I was like, 12, 13, I did all like, teen novel covers. So anything on the reading list that summer, I was typically on the cover. It was very surreal.

Top-5 facts about Paige DeSorbo. Photo: Bravo/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The American podcaster interned at WRGB in Niskayuna and later worked as an executive assistant for ABC News. She was also a fashion writer for Betches Media.

Reality television roles

Paige DeSorbo's reality TV career is mostly focused on the Bravo reality television series Summer House, where she has been an active participant since Season 3. She joined the cast of Bravo's reality show Summer House in 2019.

In addition to Summer House, the American actress has participated in its spin-off Winter House (2021-2022) as a full cast member for the first two seasons. She has been featured as a guest on Southern Charm since 2022.

DeSorbo has made guest appearances on shows such as Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (2021-2025), The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (2025), and The Drew Barrymore Show (2025).

What is Paige DeSorbo's Summer House salary?

Paige's compensation for Summer House is reported to be between $10,000 and $20,000 per episode. With a complete season of approximately 17 episodes, her overall earnings for the season might range from $170,000 to $340,000.

Giggly Squad podcast

Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner, who costarred in Summer House, started a podcast called Giggly Squad during the COVID-19 pandemic. The podcast, which debuted in 2020, has received over 44 million downloads and completed a 60-city national live tour in late 2024 and early 2025.

This venture provides a substantial portion of her income through promotional activities, sales, and live tour revenue.

Paige DeSorbo’s How to Giggle book

Television personalities Paige DeSorbo (L) and Hannah Berner (R) attend the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California on 26 April 2025. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

In April 2025, Paige and Hannah published a book titled How to Giggle: A Guide to Taking Life Less Seriously. The book sales and other promotional initiatives would boost her earnings.

Paige DeSorbo’s web series

On April 28, Paige and Hannah shared an Instagram post announcing their new web series, Hannah and Paige Try New Things. In the season teaser, the Giggly Squad co-hosts are seen putting on outfits, playing tennis, doing acro-yoga, handling snakes, playing baseball and becoming closer in their friendship while on tour promoting their podcast.

The first episode will air on 5 May 2025, at 6 p.m. ET on the Giggly Squad YouTube channel. New episodes will be published every Monday.

Paige DeSorbo's brand partnerships

The American author has several prominent brand agreements, including those with DSW (Designer Shoe Warehouse), Amazon, and TRESemmé. She has also worked for her ex-boyfriend Craig Conover's company, Sewing Down South. DeSorbo has also worked with Face Reality and Mattress Firm.

Paige DeSorbo during her DSW Collection Launch at DSW Union Square on 4 March 2025 in New York City. Photo: Udo Salters Photography

Source: Getty Images

Paige DeSorbo's fashion collaborations

Paige DeSorbo has skilfully incorporated her sharp fashion sense into several company collaborations. Notably, she produced a collection with DSW in March 2025, giving her followers access to her fashionable footwear options.

Her influence in the fashion industry is further demonstrated by previous collaborations with businesses such as David Yurman. Furthermore, her work as host of In Bed with Paige DeSorbo on Amazon Live allows her to constantly showcase and sell many fashion-related products to her audience.

Growing social media influence

Paige makes money from sponsored posts and brand collaborations on sites like Instagram, where she has a significant following. According to HypeAuditor, her income predictions for April 2025 were between $8,400 and $11,508.

If Paige's monthly income remains at this level, her predicted annual earnings will be between $100,799 and $138,094. She is also a prominent influencer, using her social media presence to promote fashion and lifestyle content.

Paige DeSorbo is seen on 'Good Morning America' on 14 April 2025 in New York City. Photo: Raymond Hall

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

What does Paige DeSorbo do for a living? She is an American podcaster, author, and TV personality, best known for roles in the reality TV series Summer House. How old is Paige DeSorbo? She is 32 years old as of May 2025. Paige was born on 6 November 1992. Who are Paige DeSorbo's parents? Her parents are Gary and Kimberly DeSorbo. Does Paige have a new boyfriend? No. She is currently single. Where does Paige live now? She resides in New York City, United States. How tall is Paige DeSorbo? The American podcaster is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Paige DeSorbo's net worth is a reflection of her wise career decisions. Her revenues are mostly driven by her work on Summer House, the popularity of her Giggly Squad podcast, and strategic collaborations with brands in the fashion and beauty industries. Her excellent social media presence has also contributed significantly to her total financial success.

