Jannik Sinner's former girlfriend, Anna Kalinskaya, attracted significant public attention during their time together. Although the tennis star is currently single, his relationship with Kalinskaya sparked widespread interest. Explore Jannik Sinner’s dating history and a full timeline of his romance with the fellow tennis pro.

Maria Braccini at the tennis court (L), Jannik at Foro Italico (M), and Kalinskaya in action (R). Photo: @mariabraccini on Instagram, Massimo Insabato, Jamie Squire/Getty Images (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Jannik Sinner has been in three high-profile relationships .

. Jannik Sinner revealed his relationship with fellow tennis champion Anna Kalinskaya at the French Open in May 2024 .

. Jannik Sinner is currently single. He confirmed the news in a press conference at the Italian Open on 5 May 2025.

Jannik Sinner's profile summary

Full name Jannik Sinner Gender Male Date of birth 16 August 2001 Age 23 years old (as of May 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth San Candido, Italy Current residence Monte Carlo, Monaco Nationality Italian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6′3″ Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 170 Weight in kilograms 77 Hair colour Reddish-brown Eye colour Light brown Relationship status Single Father Hanspeter Sinner Mother Siglinde Sinner Siblings Mark Education Walther Institute Profession Tennis player Plays Right-handed (two-handed backhand) Turned pro 2018 Net worth $16 million–$30 million Instagram @janniksin X (Twitter) @janniksin Website janniksinner.com

Who is Jannik Sinner's girlfriend?

He is currently single. Jannik acknowledged this in a press conference at the Italian Open on Monday, 5 May 2025, following his comeback to tennis after a three-month suspension. According to Sky Sports News;

Yeah all I'm not in relationship. So what whoever is asking so it's all.

Jannik Sinner's dating history

Sinner has previously been involved in some significant relationships, particularly with Anna Kalinskaya and Italian model Maria Braccini. He has also recently been linked to model Lara Lieto. Here is a more comprehensive look.

Maria Braccini (2020–2024)

Maria Braccini poses against the Tower Bridge in London, United Kingdom (L). Maria poses outdoors on a clear day in Monte-Carlo, Monaco (R). Photo: @mariabraccini on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Maria Braccini

Maria Braccini Profession: Model, social media influencer

Jannik Sinner and Maria Braccini, an Italian social media influencer and model, reportedly dated for about three years, beginning in 2020. Throughout their relationship, they appeared to live rather private lives, with Jannik indicating that he liked to keep his romantic life off social media. According to The Tennis Letter, he said;

Whether or not I am with a girl will never be known on social media, bc I want to keep my private life private. I don't need to post a photo to show if I'm engaged or not. I never posted pictures with my parents, maybe one with my brother.

Maria, on the other hand, was occasionally spotted cheering him on during his matches.

Anna Kalinskaya (2024)

Anna Kalinskaya returns a shot to Caty McNally of the United States during the Credit One Charleston Open at Credit One Stadium on 2 April 2025 in Charleston, South Carolina. Photo: Matthew Stockman

Full name: Anna Nikolayevna Kalinskaya

Anna Nikolayevna Kalinskaya Born: 2 December 1998

2 December 1998 Age: 26 years old (as of May 2025)

26 years old (as of May 2025) Profession: Tennis player

After splitting from Maria Braccini, Jannik began dating tennis player Anna Kalinskaya around April 2024. The following is the timeline of their relationship;

May 2024: Relationship confirmed

In May 2024, Sinner announced his relationship with Anna Kalinskaya at the French Open. He stated:

You know, I don't like to talk much about my private life. Yes, I'm with Anna, but we keep everything very confidential. I won't say more.

Mid-2024: Public support

Throughout their relationship, Sinner and Kalinskaya were supportive of each other at tennis competitions. In July 2024, Jannik Sinner was spotted at Wimbledon cheering on his then-girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya.

Kalinskaya reciprocated the favour in September 2024, when she witnessed the Italian tennis player win the US Open.

November 2024: Breakup rumours emerge

Rumours of a possible separation started to spread. Kalinskaya was noticeably absent during Jannik's matches in Turin at the November 2024 ATP Finals. According to VnExpress, they had unfollowed one another on Instagram.

December 2024–January 2025: Mixed signals

Despite the rumours, Sinner was reported to have visited Kalinskaya in Miami for her birthday in December 2024, implying a possible reunion or that the breakup was still ongoing at the time. However, Kalinskaya was not present in the audience when Sinner won the Australian Open in January 2025, fuelling rumours about their relationship.

April 2025: Spotted with Lara Lieto

Jannik was spotted with Russian model Lara Lieto in Monte Carlo, fuelling split rumours with Kalinskaya.

5 May 2025: Breakup confirmed

Jannik Sinner acknowledged his current single status during a news conference at the Italian Open, saying,

Yeah, all I'm not in a relationship. So what whoever is asking so it's all.

This formally confirmed his breakup with Anna Kalinskaya.

Lara Lieto (2025)

Lara Leito attends the screening of "Decision To Leave (Heojil Kyolshim)" during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on 23 May 2022. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Full name: Lara Lieto

Lara Lieto Born: 5 January 1994

5 January 1994 Age: 31 years old (as of 2025)

31 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Model

Jannik Sinner was spotted in Monte Carlo with Russian model Lara Lieto. This aroused speculation in the Italian media, with speculations implying a new relationship following his breakup with Anna Kalinskaya.

Lara took pictures with Jannik and was present during his training sessions. Jannik, on the other hand, addressed the rumours tying him to Lara Lieto during a press conference at the Italian Open on Monday, stating;

I was surprised to see some of the photos of me in the press (with a girl). In the end, it made me realise that I'm someone important on and off the court. Simply put, I'm not in a relationship.

FAQs

Who is Jannik Sinner? He is a professional tennis player from Italy. How old is Jannik Sinner? He is 23 years old as of May 2025. Jannik was born on 16 August 2001. Who was Jannik Sinner's girlfriend in 2024? In 2024, Sinner was in an open relationship with Anna Kalinskaya. Who is Jannik Sinner's ex-girlfriend, Anna? She is a professional tennis player from Russia. When did Jannik Sinner and his ex-girlfriend split? The exact date has not been provided. However, Jannik revealed his single status on 5 May 2025 at the Italian Open. Who is Jannik's new girlfriend? He is currently single.

Jannik Sinner does not have a girlfriend at the movement. His most recent relationship was with tennis star Anna Kalinskaya. Their relationship became known in May 2024. However, rumours of a breakup surfaced in late 2024, and on 5 May 2025, Jannik Sinner addressed his relationship status, claiming that he is currently single.

