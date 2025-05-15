Hilary Farr's net worth and how she built her fortune from HGTV fame

Hilary Farr's net worth is reportedly around $8 million, a figure shaped by her success as a designer, businesswoman, and television host. Best known for her on-screen chemistry with David Visentin on HGTV’s Love It or List It, Hilary's rise to fame played a major role in building her fortune.

Hilary Farr is a well-known British-Canadian designer, entrepreneur, television personality, and former actress.

Her principal source of wealth is her long-running career as a former co-host and designer on the iconic HGTV and W Network's show Love It or List It .

as a former co-host and designer on the iconic and show . Hilary Farr's net worth is alleged to be $8 million as of May 2025.

Hilary Farr's profile summary

Full name Hilary Elizabeth Farr Gender Female Date of birth 31 August 1951 Age 73 years old (as of May 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Toronto, Ontario, Canada Current residence Toronto, Ontario, Canada Nationality British, Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity, Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′9″ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 35-25-36 Body measurements in centimetres 89-64-91 Hair colour Grey Eye colour Light brown Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Gordon Farr Children Joshua Farr Education Toronto Metropolitan University, Royal Ballet School Profession Designer, businesswoman, television host, former actress Years active 1972–present Net worth $8 million Instagram @hilary_farr Facebook @HilaryFarr Website hilaryfarr.com

What is Hilary Farr's net worth in 2025?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Country Living, the British-Canadian designer and television personality has an alleged net worth of $8 million as of May 2025. She has amassed her wealth through a varied career that accelerated with her HGTV success. Here is the breakdown of her income sources:

Home design and renovation: The foundation of Farr's career

Hilary started her career in Los Angeles, where she bought and renovated homes while also working as an actress and television set designer. She designed and renovated homes in the United Kingdom, Australia, New York, California, and later Toronto.

The designer refurbished properties for many Canadian celebrities, including Jennifer Hudson's loft in Chicago and Jenna Elfman's residence.

Love It or List It: Hilary's breakout TV success

Hilary's big break came with the HGTV and W Network series Love It or List It, which debuted in 2008. As a co-host with David Visentin, she demonstrated her design skills by renovating individuals' current residences, hoping to persuade them to love it instead of listing it with David.

The popularity of the show, along with Hilary's engaging personality, made her a household celebrity and a significant figure on the network. While her specific salary per episode is unknown, her lengthy tenure on a popular HGTV show has contributed significantly to her earnings. Hilary left Love It or List It in 2023.

Media features and guest appearances

In 2011, the Canadian actress made several guest appearances at the Canadian International Interior Design Show, which was held in Edmonton, Toronto, and Vancouver. She has also appeared as a guest on The Marilyn Denis Show (2012) and is a frequent contributor to HuffPost.

Hilary Farr appeared as a guest and design expert at the Art Van Furniture convention in Orland Park and Chicago, Illinois, in June 2014.

Business ventures beyond TV

Aside from her renovation work and media appearances, Hilary is president and CEO of Hilary Farr Designs. Her design firm's continuing success helps to improve her overall financial situation. She also co-founded Rules of Renovation, a real estate investing seminar series, foreshadowing future entrepreneurial endeavours.

Hilary Farr’s acting career

Earlier in her career, the television personality was an actress, featuring in films such as The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) and television shows. While this was not her primary source of fortune, it did add to her entire professional experience and public reputation. Here are a few of Farr's films and television shows.

Year Movie/TV series Roles 2022 Designing Christmas Freddie 2021 Tough Love with Hilary Farr 1985 Days of Our Lives Felicity York (as Hilary Labow) 1984 We Got It Made (as Hilary Labow) 1982 The Greatest American Hero Erika Van Damm (as Hilary Labow) 1980 The Return Lee Ann (as Hilary Labow) 1979 A Man Called Intrepid Ingrid (as Hilary LeBow) 1976 Within These Walls Trixie Hall (as Hilary Labow) 1975 The Rocky Horror Picture Show Betty Munroe (as Hilary Labow) 1875 Legend of the Werewolf Zoe (as Hilary Labow)

Inside Hilary Farr’s houses in Toronto and Raleigh

Hilary Farr owns two homes: one in Toronto, Canada, and another in Raleigh, North Carolina. She has resided in Toronto for many years and raised her kid there.

In 2020, she bought a modest cottage in Raleigh, North Carolina, and renovated it to make it habitable, adding bedrooms for her grandchildren.

FAQs

Who is Hilary Farr? She is a British-Canadian designer, entrepreneur, TV personality, and former actress best known for her work as a co-host of the TV show Love It or List It. How old is Hilary Farr? She is 73 years old as of May 2025. Hillary was born on 31 August 1951. How much does it cost to hire Hilary Farr? Her speaking engagement booking costs are said to range between $25,000 and $39,999. However, these prices can vary depending on the event. Are Hilary and David friends in real life? Yes. According to the available information, Hilary Farr and David Visentin are still close friends in real life. Why did Hilary Farr quit Love It or List It? She quit Love It or List It after 19 seasons to explore new opportunities and personal development. Is Hilary Farr an architect? No. She is not an architect. Farr is largely recognised as a designer and television personality. How old is Hilary Farr's son? Her son, Joshua Farr, was born on 7 March 1983 and is 42 years old as of 2025.

Hilary Farr is a well-known designer and television personality who has accumulated a substantial fortune. Hilary Farr's net worth is mostly driven by her popularity on HGTV. While she had a thriving design career before joining television, her role as co-host of Love It or List It propelled her into the spotlight, considerably increasing her earnings.

