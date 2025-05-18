Diana Jenkins' net worth is estimated at $300 million as of 2025, thanks to her various strategic business ventures, savvy real estate investments, and a substantial divorce settlement. She is a Bosnian-born entrepreneur and philanthropist, best known for her brief stint on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH).

Key takeaways

Sanela Diana Jenkins is a successful Bosnian entrepreneur and philanthropist.

She is the majority owner and creative partner of Melissa Odabash Swimwear .

. Diana owns Neuro Brands , a lifestyle beverage company that sells functional drinks to improve sleep, mood, and energy.

, a lifestyle beverage company that sells functional drinks to improve sleep, mood, and energy. During their divorce settlement, Diana Jenkins received half of her ex-husband's wealth, estimated to be about $150 million .

. She bought a Malibu mansion for $21 million and sold it in 2021 to WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum for $87 million.

Diana Jenkins' profile summary

Full name Sanela Diana Jenkins Gender Female Year of birth 1973 Age 52 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Sarajevo, SR Bosnia and Herzegovina Current residence California Nationality Bosnian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Education City University, London Hair colour Black Eye colour Blonde Weight in kilograms 70 Weight in pounds 154 Height in feet and inches 5'9" Height in kilograms 175 Father Smajo Ćatić Mother Rasida Ćatić Siblings 1 Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Engaged Fiancée Asher Monroe Children 4 Occupation Entrepreneur, philanthropist, reality TV personality Net worth $300 million Instagram @sdjneuro

What is Diana Jenkins' net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Diana Jenkins's alleged net worth is $300 million as of 2025. She has accumulated wealth from various business ventures, divorce settlements, a reality TV show, and real estate investments.

Diana is also renowned for her philanthropic and human rights activities. She donates a significant portion of her wealth to charitable causes.

How is Diana Jenkins so rich?

In 2007, Diana Jenkins became the majority owner and creative partner of Melissa Odabash Swimwear, a luxury brand known for its exquisite and high-quality designs. The brand has been distributed globally in over 48 countries and featured in over 250 high-end department stores, boutiques, and resorts.

The brand is popular among celebrities like Kate Moss and Jennifer Lopez. Other ways in which Diana Jenkins became rich are:

Neuro Brands: a luxury swimwear power move

In 2009, Diana launched Neuro Brands, a lifestyle beverage company based in Sherman Oaks, California, where she is the chairperson and CEO. The company sells functional drinks to improve sleep, mood, and energy.

Despite a $500,000 fine in 2022 for misleading health claims, the company has distribution in over 65,000 locations, including major chains like Target, Walmart, and Amazon, with an estimated annual revenue of $79 million.

D Empire Entertainment: building a music powerhouse

In 2012, Diana and her fiancée Asher Monroe founded D Empire Entertainment, a full-service music label that works with emerging and established artists. She is the CEO, and the label offers media strategy, branding, recording, publicity, licensing, and distribution services.

D Empire Entertainment produced the short film Sevap/Mitzvah, which won Best Short Film at the Humanitas Awards in 2023.

Stint on RHOBH: a brief reality reign

Diana Jenkins joined RHOBH in its twelfth season, which premiered on 11 May 2022. In January 2023, the reality TV star announced her departure after just one season. She cited her high-risk pregnancy and the need for doctor-advised bed rest as the key reasons for her departure.

Is Diana Jenkins the richest housewife?

Although Diana Jenkins has one of the highest net worths in the Real Housewives franchise, she is not the richest. That title belongs to Nina Ali of The Real Housewives of Dubai, who has a net worth of $1 billion. Diana Jenkins falls third, after Kathy Hilton, who has an estimated net worth of $350 million.

Diana Jenkins' divorce settlement

Diana Jenkins married Roger Jenkins, a British financier, in 1999 until their amicable split in 2009. During their divorce, which was finalised in 2011, Diana received half of Roger's wealth, estimated to be about $150 million. This substantial settlement placed her among the wealthiest women in the UK.

Roger expressed no resentment over the division of assets, emphasising their collaborative efforts in building their fortune. During a 2011 interview with the Daily Mail, he remarked:

Without her, I would not have anything like the success I have had. We built our fortune together from scratch so why shouldn't she get half.

Diana Jenkins' real estate investments

The female entrepreneur has made notable investments in real estate. In the early 2000s, she purchased a Malibu mansion for $21 million and sold it in 2021 to WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum for $87 million.

In 2021, Diana purchased a 13,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom estate in Hidden Hills for $13 million. The modern home features an open floor plan, a spacious kitchen, a home theatre, a gym, an infinity pool, and several outdoor amenities. In May 2023, she listed the property for $20.5 million.

Diana Jenkins also has houses in Hvar, Sarajevo, and London.

FAQs

Who is Diana Jenkins? She is a Bosnian entrepreneur, reality TV star, and philanthropist. How old is Diana Jenkins? The entrepreneur is about 52 years old. She was born in 1973 in Sarajevo, SR Bosnia and Herzegovina. How much money does Diana Jenkins have? The philanthropist has an estimated net worth of $300 million. What is Diana and Asher's net worth? Asher Monroe's estimated net worth is $1.5 million—and their combined net worth is about $301.5 million. Who is richer, Kathy Hilton or Diana Jenkins? Kathy Hilton is richer, with an estimated net worth of $350 million, $50 more than Jenkins'. How many kids does Diana Jenkins have? The entrepreneur is a mother of four.

Diana Jenkins' net worth exemplifies hard work, determination, and strategic acumen. Her diverse business ventures, investments, and dedication to charity causes underscore a rich legacy beyond her reality TV appearance.

