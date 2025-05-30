George Strait's net worth is estimated at $300 million, earned through his successful career as a country music singer, actor, producer, and songwriter. He has sold more than 120 million records around the world, rendering him one of the best-selling musicians of all time.

Key takeaways

George Strait has sold over 120 million records worldwide and owns multiple RIAA records for certified albums.

worldwide and for certified albums. Strait is recognised for setting and surpassing attendance records, with individual tours grossing tens of millions of dollars .

. While music is his primary occupation, he has diversified his income through various business endeavours and brand endorsements.

Profile summary

Full name George Harvey Strait Sr. Gender Male Date of birth 18 May 1952 Age 73 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Poteet, Texas, United States Current residence Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′10″ Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 160 Weight in kilograms 73 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Green Marital status Married Wife Norma Strait Children Jenifer Strait, George Strait Jr. Father John Byron Strait Mother Doris Jean Couser Siblings Buddy Strait, Pency Edel Education Texas State University, Pearsall High School Profession Country music singer, songwriter, actor, music producer Genres Neotraditional country, Texas country, Western swing, honky-tonk Years active 1976–present Net worth $300 million Instagram @georgestrait X (Twitter) @GeorgeStrait

What is George Strait's net worth in 2025

According to Celebrity Net Worth and NDTV World, the American country music singer has an alleged net worth of $300 million. His net worth is derived from a variety of long-standing income streams, the majority of which revolve around his legendary music career. Here is a breakdown of George Strait's primary sources of income:

A look inside George Strait's U.S. Army service career

Strait joined the US Army as an infantryman after graduating from high school in 1971. While stationed at Schofield Barracks, he auditioned for and began performing with Rambling Country, an Army-sponsored country music band that also performed off-base as Santee.

Strait served in the U.S. Army from 1971 to 1975, eventually rising to the rank of corporal.

Top-5 facts about George Strait. Photo: C Flanigan/Getty Images (modified by author)

How George Strait built a country music empire

The American singer began his music career after leaving the Army in the early 1970s and joining the country band Stoney Ridge, later known as Ace in the Hole Band.

The band began performing in various honky-tonks and bars throughout South and central Texas, reaching as far east as Huntsville and Houston. George debuted his solo career in 1981 with the release of his debut single, Unwound. Some of George Strait's albums include:

Year Album 2024 Cowboys and Dreamers 2015 Cold Beer Conversation 2019 Honky Tonk Time Machine 2013 Love Is Everything 2011 Here for a Good Time 2009 Twang 2008 Troubadour 2006 It Just Comes Natural 2005 Somewhere Down in Texas 2003 Honkytonkville 2001 The Road Less Travelled 2000 George Strait

Success in album sales

Strait has had an incredibly successful music career, with album sales contributing significantly to his wealth. He is one of the most successful country music artists of all time, having sold over 120 million records worldwide. His extensive catalogue of No. 1 singles and perennially successful songs continues to produce royalties from radio play, internet streaming, and sales.

How much has George made from music streaming?

According to TheRichest, Strait's total streaming revenue ranges from $16 million to $17 million. The estimate excludes residuals from songs licensed for films, advertisements, or third-party platforms, as well as his long-term catalogue appeal, which generates views and streams all year.

Earnings from concert tours and live performances

Touring contributes significantly to George Strait's revenue. The earliest reported box office figure dates back to 1985 in Texas, when his event grossed $28,000. Almost three decades later, in 2013 and 2014, the Cowboy Rides Away Tour grossed $99 million from 48 live performances, averaging $2.06 million per concert. According to Billboard, his earnings from 11 music concerts in 2024 totalled $125.2 million.

Strait has made at least $733.7 million from touring, selling over 11.5 million tickets in 814 events. The majority of those earnings come from premium ticket levels, large-scale stadium tours, and extended catalogue appeal. After deducting expenditures for administration, production, and distribution, George is projected to have made hundreds of millions of dollars from his tours.

George Strait brand endorsement deals

Throughout his career, the American actor has accepted a limited number of endorsements and sponsorships, with a focus on quality and alignment with his true cowboy image. Some prominent endorsements and collaborations include Resistol Hats, Justin Boots, Garia Luxury Golf Cars, and Wrangler.

George Strait's business ventures and investments

Harvey is a co-founder and investor in Código 1530 Tequila. He learnt about Tequila through acquaintances and became heavily active in selling it to the United States market.

George maintains a deep connection to his agricultural heritage and runs a family cattle ranch in South Texas.

Inside George Strait's acting career

While Strait is most recognised as the King of Country Music, he has had a brief but notable acting career. His movie credits include: Pure Country (1992), King of the Hill (2003), and Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 (2023).

The country singer has also appeared as himself in various concert pictures, documentaries, and television specials relating to country music. Some of them include;

Year Program 2024 58th Annual CMA Awards 2023 The Voice 2022 2022 CMT Music Awards 2008–2021 CMT Giants 2020 Willie Nelson American Outlaw 2019 Celebrity Page

A look into George Strait's house and other properties

George Strait's principal residence is in Texas, on a vast ranch near San Antonio. He had previously owned a house in San Antonio's prestigious Dominion Country Club neighbourhood.

This custom-built Santa Fe-style home was created by famous architect Bill Tull and had 7,925 square feet of living space, three bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and two half-bathrooms.

It sat on 12.2 acres of land overlooking San Antonio and the Texas Hill Country. This home had been on the market for several years, with an initial listing price of $10 million in 2018. It was eventually sold in late 2021, after several price reductions. The ultimate selling price has not been disclosed, but it was last listed at $6.9 million.

Does George Strait own a jet?

The King of Country Music has a private jet. He is believed to own a Gulfstream G450 business jet with the tail number N518GS. This aircraft is allegedly stored at the Landmark Aviation facility in San Antonio, Texas.

What kind of car does George Strait have?

George Strait is known to have a taste for vehicles that reflect his country music image and Texas background. Some of his prior vehicles include Chevy Silverado 3500 pickup trucks, a 2012 Bentley Continental GTC, and a classic 1950 Cadillac Eldorado.

FAQs

How old is George Strait? He is 73 years old as of 2025. Strait was born on 18 May 1952. Where does George Strait live now? He currently resides in Texas, on a sprawling ranch close to San Antonio. How much money has George Strait made in his career? He has an alleged net worth of $300 million. How did George Strait start his career? He began his music career after leaving the Army in the early 1970s and joining the country band Stoney Ridge. How much does George Strait make per concert? His overall revenue per concert varies greatly, however, his most successful shows have grossed over $18 million. Did George Strait ever retire? Yes. In 2012, he declared his retirement from touring with The Cowboy Rides Away Tour, however, he has not quit performing. Does George Strait own any businesses? He is an investor and co-owner of Código 1530, a premium tequila brand. Who is George Strait's wife? He has been married to Norma Strait ​since 1971.

George Strait's net worth reflects not only his extraordinary musical accomplishments but also his competent commercial acumen. His principal revenue streams have always been driven by record-breaking album sales, profitable tours, and continued select stadium concerts that continue to generate millions of dollars per show.

