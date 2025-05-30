Inside Willie Gary's net worth and the courtroom wins that made him rich

Willie Gary's net worth is alleged to be between $50 million and $100 million. He is a renowned American attorney, entrepreneur, philanthropist, motivational and keynote speaker. Willie is famous for founding a law firm called Gary, Williams, Finney, Lewis, Watson & Gary, P.L.L.C.

Gary attends the 16th Annual Wall Street Project in New York City (L). He poses in front of an American flag (R). Photo: Slaven Vlasic, Anthony Barboza (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Willie started his first law firm in 1974 .

. In 1995 Gary won $500 million in damages for O'Keefe in a lawsuit against the Loewen Group over a contractual dispute.

in a lawsuit against the Loewen Group over a contractual dispute. He is the co-owner of Gary Enterprises, a real estate management company based in Stuart, Florida, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Willie Edward Gary Nickname Giant Killer Date of birth 12 July 1947 Age 77 years old (as of May 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Eastman, Georgia, United States Current residence Stuart, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7'' Height in centimetres 170 Weight in kilogram 86 Weight in pounds 190 Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Father Turner Gary Mother Mary Gary Siblings Ten Marital status Married Wife Gloria Gary Children Six Education Stuart Training School, Murray High School, Shaw University, North Carolina Central University School of Law Profession Attorney, entrepreneur, motivational speaker Net worth $50 million–$100 million

What is Willie Gary's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Richest, and Naira Land, his net worth is alleged to be between $50 million and $100 million. His impressive net worth is attributed to his thriving career as an attorney, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and motivational speaker.

How much money does Willie Gary make?

Willie makes money from the contingency fee, which means he only gets paid when he wins a court case on behalf of his client. He may make between 30% to 50% of the jury verdict on each case he wins.

Five facts about Willie Gary. Photo: Jim McIsaac/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Willie Gary's career and sources of income

Willie is an accomplished attorney, entrepreneur, philanthropist, motivational and keynote speaker. Below is a summary of his professional journey.

Legal practice

Willie began his legal career in 1974, shortly after earning a Juris Doctorate from the North Carolina Central University School of Law and subsequently getting admitted to the Florida Bar.

In the same year, he set up the first African American law firm in his hometown of Stuart, Florida, United States. Gary was the only attorney in the law office, while Gloria, now his wife, handled secretarial and administrative duties.

Willie E. Gary Famed Civil Rights Attorney during Hip-Hop Summit Action Network's First Annual Action Awards Benefit and Dinner in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: L. Busacca

Source: Getty Images

Over the years, Gary’s legal practice has eventually grown into a successful national partnership called Gary, Williams, Finney, Lewis, Watson & Gary, P.L.L.C.

According to the firm's Bloomberg profile, the law company is famous for its expertise in areas such as auto accidents, medical malpractice, worker's compensation, and wrongful death. Below are some of the notable cases Willie has handled over the years:

Jeremiah Joseph O'Keefe

Jeremiah was a fighter ace, insurance executive, and funeral director from the United States. He filed a lawsuit against the Loewen Group over a contractual dispute in 1991. Four years later, Willie won $500 million in damages for O'Keefe.

All Pro Sports Camp Inc

He won a $240 million jury verdict in 2000 in favour of All Pro Sports Camp Inc. This was after the court found Walt Disney Company guilty of stealing the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex idea from then his client All Pro Sports.

Maris family

The attorney represented the baseball legend Roger Maris' family's Maris Distributing Company against beer giant Anheuser-Busch in a defamation lawsuit. According to ESPN, the Maris family pocketed at least $120 million in a court settlement in the mid-2000s.

SPS Technologies

In 2007, the American lawyer successfully represented SPS Technologies Corp against Motorola. SPS Technologies Corp had accused Motorola of allegedly stealing their computer-based tracking technology. The jury delivered a $22.9 million verdict against Motorola.

Michael Johnson's family

Michael was an American chain smoker who died as a result of lung cancer in 1996. Johnson's widow, Cynthia Robinson, sued the R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, claiming that her husband's death was caused by the firm's negligence. Willie helped reach a $23.6 billion settlement for Cynthia in 2014.

Entrepreneurship, motivational and keynote speaking career

Attorney Willie Gary during Willie Gary Holiday Extravaganza in Stuart, Florida. Photo: Monica Morgan

Source: Getty Images

Besides his career as an attorney, Willie is also a successful entrepreneur. He co-owns the Stuart-based real estate management company known as Gary Enterprises. Additionally, Willie is the owner of Major Broadcasting Cable Network located in Atlanta, Georgia.

He has been invited as a keynote and motivational speaker at several events including universities, chambers of commerce, and law schools. Willie was the keynote speaker for Franklin County's 15th Annual Community Leaders Breakfast in Franklin, Virginia.

Charitable initiatives

Additionally, Gary is a philanthropist. He donated a $10 million gift to Shaw University in the early 1990s. Willie founded The Gary Foundation in 1994 alongside his wife, Gloria. The foundation provides scholarships to vulnerable students to acquire higher learning education.

Contingency lawsuits and financial issues

Willie E. Gary, Esq. during One Hundred Black Men's 25th Annual Scholarship Benefit at Mercury Ballroom in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: KMazur

Source: Getty Images

Willie has faced numerous financial issues in the past, the majority related to the unpredictable nature of Contingency lawsuits. For example, according to Celebrity Net Worth, LawFinance Group filed a lawsuit in the early 2010s against Willie and his firm over a $10 million high-interest loan made to the firm.

In 2012, LFG National Capital won a $12.5 million jury verdict against Willie Gary’s Law Firm. The LFG National Capital took legal action against the firm in 2011 for defaulting on litigation finance loans. The loans were obtained to fund the firm's contingency fee cases, and Gary was one of the partners who guaranteed the loans.

Additionally, according to Africa Business Insider, the lender Law Finance Group registered a $5 million judgement against Willie and his firm in Florida state court in August 2023.

Willie Gary's mansion: story behind his grand waterfront home

The motivational speaker owned a waterfront property in Sewalls Point, Florida, which he acquired in 1992. The customised 14,500-square-foot ornate mansion featured 12 bathrooms and 8 bedrooms. Gary later sold the house for $5.2 million in May 2022.

Inside Willie Gary's private jets that stun everyone

Willie E. Gary standing in front of his private jet 'Wings of Justice', on an unidentified airport in Florida, late twentieth century. Photo: Anthony Barboza

Source: Getty Images

The American entrepreneur owns two jets: a Gulfstream II (Wings of Justice 1) and a 32-passenger jet and Boeing 737 (Wings of Justice II). Gary spent $11 million renovating the Wings of Justice II upon purchasing it in 2003, the changes made on the plane included an 18-karat gold sink, a $1.2 million sound system, and a full-service kitchen.

FAQs

Who is Willie Gary? Willie is an established attorney, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and motivational speaker from the United States. How old is Willie Gary? Willie is 77 years old as of June 2025. He was born on 12 July 1947. What is Willie Gary's ethnicity? The attorney belongs to an African-American ethnic group. Is Willie Gary married? Yes, his wife is Gloria Gary. They exchanged marriage in the late 1960s. How many children does Willie Gary have? He shares six children with his wife, Gloria. They are Tahj, TaJiah, Kenneth, Sekou, Kobe, and Ali. How much is Willie's net worth? Willie's net worth is alleged to be between $50 million to $100. Who is the highest-paid attorney in the US? One of the highest-paid attorneys in the U.S. is Peter Angelos, with an alleged net worth of $2 billion. Who is the richest lawyer in the world? According to the South China Morning Post, the richest lawyer in the world is Jerry Reinsdorf. He has an alleged net worth of $2 billion.

Willie Gary's net worth primarily stems from his successful legal practice and business investments. Moreover, his dedication to charity causes underscore a rich legacy beyond his legal and entrepreneurial profession.

