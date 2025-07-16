The story of Fela Kuti's wives and the legendary musician’s radical love life

Fela Kuti's wives have garnered widespread attention, due to the strong and enduring relationships he shared with them. Fela married his first wife, Remilekun Taylor, in 1961. He later sparked marriage controversies in the late 1970s after he married 27 more women in a single wedding ceremony.

Kuti's first wife was Remilekun Taylor. The duo tied the knot in January 1961 in London, England, United Kingdom.

in London, England, United Kingdom. Fela exchanged marriage vows with 27 more women in February 1978 the same day. Most of his wives were dancers, singers, and composers in his band, Egypt 80 .

. He divorced his 27 wives in 1986, claiming that marriage brings jealousy.

Get to know Fela Kuti's wives

The legendary Nigerian musician was married to 28 women in his lifetime. Get to know more about Fela Kuti's wives' photos and stories.

Remilekun Taylor

Remilekun Taylor was Fela Kuti's first wife. She was an English-born woman of Nigerian and African-American ancestry.

The duo exchanged marriage vows on 7 January 1961, in London, England, United Kingdom. Taylor died in January 2002 in Lagos, Nigeria, at the age of 60.

Fela Kuti's 27 wives and their wedding

In early 1978, Fela became a polygamist after he exchanged marriage vows with 27 more women in one day. The majority of the 27 women that the Nigerian entertainer got married to were all members of his band, Egypt 80, serving as either dancers, composers, or singers.

After obtaining their consent, the Abeokuta native and the 27 women walked down the aisle on 20 February 1978 in Lagos, Nigeria, in a traditional Yoruba wedding ceremony.

According to the Nairaland Forum, the political activist married these women as a way of responding to the slander from authorities that he was kidnapping ladies. The names of Fela Kuti's 27 wives are:

Kikelomo Oseyni

Sewaa Kuti

Aduni Idowu

Fehintola Anikulapo Kuti

Funmi Kuti

Bose Anikulapo Kuti

Omolara Shosanya

Kevwe Oghomienor

Lara Anikulapo Kuti

Suru Eriomola

Ihase Anikulapo Kuti

Shade Shodeinde

Folake Oladejo

Najite Kuti

Omolola Osaeti

Emaruagheru Osawe

Tokunbo Akran

Damiregba Anikulapo Kuti

Laide Anikulapo-Kuti

Adeola Williams

Adejonwo Iyabode Oguntiro

Tejumade Adebiyi

Alake Anikulapo Kuti

Ronke Edason

Omowunmi Afesumo

Omowunmi Oyedele

Naa Lamiley

Fela Kuti's polygamy controversy

Kuti's lifestyle choices like his approach towards polygamy and sexuality still spark controversies to date. For example, according to Ghana Web, the Nigerian singer adopted a rotation system of keeping only 12 wives at a time.

Additionally, according to Legacy Chass, Kuti used to confess publicly in interviews that he was proud of his ability to sleep with at least two of his wives every day.

What happened to Fela Kuti's wives?

The Nigerian multi-instrumentalist divorced his 27 wives in 1986 due to jealousy and tensions within the marriage. However, the Nigerian singer did not evict any of his 27 ex-wives from his residence after he divorced them. As a result, some of Fela's ex-wives lived with him until his death on 2 August 1997.

FAQs

Fela Kuti was famously married to several wives, including Remilekun Taylor, Kikelomo Oseyni, Sewaa, and Aduni Idowu. He drew widespread attention in 1978 when he married 27 women in a single ceremony, many of whom were members of his band, Egypt 80.

