Inside Nina Agdal's dating history and her relationships with A-list celebrities

Nina Agdal's dating history may not be lengthy, but it includes five high-profile relationships with A-list celebrities like Adam Levine, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Logan Paul. Discover all the guys she has been romantically being involved over the years.

Nina Agdal dated Leonardo DiCaprio between 2016 and 2017 .

between . Nina Agdal got engaged to Logan Paul in July 2023 at Hotel Passalacqua in Lake Como, Italy.

Agdal and Logan Paul are parents to a daughter named Esme Agdal Paul.

Nina Agdal's profile summary

Full name Nina Brohus Agdal Gender Female Date of birth 26 March 1992 Age 33 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Hillerod, Denmark Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality Danish Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′9″ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 32-23-35 Body measurements in centimetres 82-60-90 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Father Brohus Jakobsen Mother Anne-Mette Agdal Siblings One Relationship status Engaged Fiancée Logan Alexander Paul Children One Profession Fashion model, actress, social media influencer Net worth $12 million Instagram @ninaagdal X (Twitter) @ninaagdal Facebook

Get to know Nina Agdal's dating history

The Danish social media personality has been in a few confirmed relationships with some big celebrities over the years. Below is Nina Agdal's relationship timeline.

Adam Levine (2013)

Levine is an accomplished musician, actor, and television personality from the United States. He is widely known for being the lead vocalist and chief songwriter of the pop-rock band Maroon 5. Nina and Adam dated for two months, from May to June 2013.

The American singer ended his relationship with Agdal via a text message. According to E! News, in November 2013, the Danish model, then 21 years old, talked about her breakup with Adam. She said she did not understand love at that time due to her young age.

I am 21 years old, and I don't think anyone who is 21 knows what love is about yet.

Max George (2013–2014)

Nina Agdal's boyfriend's history also includes Max George. Max is a British singer, songwriter, and actor who gained fame as the lead vocalist of the boy band, The Wanted.

According to Yahoo, Max and Agdal's romance was confirmed in October 2013. This was after the English singer disclosed in an interview that the fashion model was his mate and the most beautiful girl he had ever seen.

The former lovebirds broke up in February 2014. According to Pop Crush, Max and the actress parted ways allegedly because they had different expectations about the relationship and had grown slightly apart.

Leonardo DiCaprio (2016–2017)

Leonardo is also part of Nina Agdal's ex-boyfriend's list. He is a prominent actor and film producer from the United States. DiCaprio rose to stardom for playing Jack Dawson in the hit romantic disaster film Titanic. DiCaprio and the Entourage actress started dating around mid-2016.

Nina Agdal and Leonardo DiCaprio's relationship was marked by blissful vacations and PDA-filled nights. For example, in July 2016, the two were spotted kissing each other while on a romantic beach vacation in Malibu, California, United States.

Additionally, in late 2016, according to Page Six, the actor celebrated his 42nd birthday together with Nina and his mother while on a vacation in French Polynesia. The actress and DiCaprio split amicably in May 2017 due to unknown reasons.

Jack Brinkley-Cook (2017–2021)

Brinkley is an American actor and reality TV star known for starring as Kurt in the short comedy film Hi-Glow Retro. The famous model was first linked to Jack in July 2017 after they were photographed getting close in Montauk, New York.

The Love Advent star confessed to Us Weekly in September 2019 about the secrets behind the then-deep romantic relationship between her and Cook. She said,

Oh, my God, well we’re not perfect. No relationship is perfect, but I think we just have a really sincere love for each other, and we support each other, we respect each other and we just love you each other!.

According to Page Six, the pair's relationship ended in November 2021. However, neither Nina nor Brinkley has ever publicly talked about their break-up.

Logan Paul (2022–present)

Paul is a well-known American social media influencer, YouTuber, professional wrestler, and actor. The professional wrestler and Nina first sparked dating speculations in mid-2022 after they were seen enjoying each other's company while on a in London.

The Hillerod native confirmed dating Logan in January 2023. She uploaded her cute photo with the YouTuber while hugging and kissing him on the cheek on her Instagram page. She captioned the picture,

2022, the beginning of me and you.

The lovebirds later got engaged on 9 July 2023 at Hotel Passalacqua in Lake Como, Italy. The actor shared his photo with Nina on his Instagram page while on one knee proposing to the Danish fashion model.

FAQs

Who is Nina Agdal? She is an established fashion model, actress, and social media star from Denmark. How old is Nina Agdal? The actress is 33 years old as of 2025. She was born on 26 March 1992. Does Nina Agdal have a child? She shares a daughter, Esme Agdal Paul, with her fiancé, Logan. Esme was born on 29 September 2024. Who has Nina Agdal dated? The men Agdal has dated over the years include Adam Levine, Max George, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack Brinkley-Cook, and Logan Paul. Where did Nina Agdal and Logan Paul's engagement take place? The pair got engaged at Hotel Passalacqua in Lake Como, Italy in July 2023. For how long did Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Agdal date?. The former lovebirds dated for around a year between 2016 and 2017. What is Nina Agdal's height? The social media influencer is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall.

The above Nina Agdal's dating history highlights everything you need to know about her love life. Since gaining fame, the Danish fashion model has been romantically linked to 5 high-profile personalities. She is currently engaged to Logan Paul.

