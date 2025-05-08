Who is Joseline Hernandez's husband? While Joseline Hernandez is not married, her enthralling persona frequently highlights her personal life. From her prominent and often dramatic relationship with Stevie J to her more recent engagement with Balistic Beats, her romantic journey has been a frequent topic of discussion.

Stevie J attends Stevie J & Joseline Go Hollywood (L), Joseline at Liaison Restaurant (M), and Balistic Beats at AMC Madison Yards (R). Photo: Paras Griffin, Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Joseline Hernandez is a Puerto Rican actress , rapper , and reality television personality . She is most recognised for Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta .

is a , , and . She is most recognised for . Joseline Hernandez is not married as of this writing, but currently engaged to Balistic Beats.

to Balistic Beats. She was in a long-term relationship with music producer Stevie J from 2011 to 2016, and they have a daughter, Bonnie Bella Hernandez.

Joseline Hernandez's profile summary

Full name Joseline Hernandez Gender Female Date of birth 3 November 1986 Age 38 years old (as of May 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Ponce, Puerto Rico Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality Puerto Rican Ethnicity Afro–Latin American Religion Christianity Sexuality Bisexual Height in feet 5′8″ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Robin Ingouma Children Bonnie Bella Hernandez Mother Carmen Hernandez Siblings Yanira Hernandez, Kermit Silva, Jose Hernandez Education Coconut Creek High School Profession Television personality, rapper, actress, producer Years active 2012–present Net worth $300,000 Instagram @joseline X (Twitter) @MsJoseline Website joselinescabaret.com

Who is Joseline Hernandez's husband?

Joseline Hernandez is not currently married. Her most recent relationship is with music producer Balistic Beats, to whom she is currently engaged.

Joseline Hernandez's dating history

The Puerto Rican rapper has a well-known relationship history, due to her appearance on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Here is an overview based on the data available.

Stevie J (2011–2016)

Joseline Hernandez (L) and Stevie J (R) attend the ATL Premiere of WE TV's "Growing Up Hip Hop" at SCADshow on 5 January 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Full name: Steven Aaron Jordan

Steven Aaron Jordan Born: 2 November 1973

2 November 1973 Age: 51 years old (as of May 2025)

51 years old (as of May 2025) Profession: DJ, record producer, television personality

The Puerto Rican actress had a long-term relationship with American DJ, record producer, and television personality Stevie J. They were a key element of the reality show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. The two claimed to be married in 2013, however, it was uncovered in 2016 that they were never legally married.

Stevie J revealed in 2016 that the marriage was staged for media purposes, and Joseline acknowledged in court documents later that year that they were only in a long-term relationship. The couple's breakup was detailed in season five of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, although they have reconciled several times since then.

Hernandez and Stevie J have a child together, a daughter named Bonnie Bella Hernandez. Bella was born on 28 December 2016 and is 8 years old as of April 2025. Joseline disclosed her pregnancy with Stevie's sixth kid while filming the fifth season reunion of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Ferrari Ferrell (2014)

Ferrari Ferrell leans against a metal pillar in a parking area (L). Ferrari poses for a photo on the road (R). Photo: @loopy_ferrell on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Ferrari Ferrell

Ferrari Ferrell Profession: Rapper

In a 2014 interview with VladTV, rapper Ferrari Ferrell claimed to have had a brief romance with Joseline Hernandez. When asked how he met the Puerto Rican reality television celebrity, Ferrell replies that it was through his cousin Fly Dantoni, who composed a few tracks for Joseline. He said that the reality star was often at the studio, and they became close.

Nikki Mudarris (2015–2016)

Nikki Mudarris arrives as Fashion Nova Presents: Party With Cardi at Hollywood Palladium on 8 May 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Randy Shropshire

Full name: Nicole Bediah Mudarris

Nicole Bediah Mudarris Born: 28 June 1990

28 June 1990 Age: 34 years old (as of May 2025)

34 years old (as of May 2025) Profession: Entrepreneur, TV personality

While Joseline Hernandez and Nikki Mudarris have never been in an officially confirmed, long-term romantic relationship, they have had a history of closeness and flirtation, especially during Hernandez's stint on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

In a 2016 VH1 interview, Nikki confirmed that she and Hernandez were romantically involved on multiple occasions. When questioned how many times, she jokingly said:

I don't know how many times it counted. She also stated, I love her. She loves me too.

Tory Lanez (2018)

Tory Lanez visits The Lord Sear Special show to discuss "Love me Now?" at SiriusXM Studios on 1 November 2018 in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Full name: Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson

Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson Born: 27 July 1992

27 July 1992 Age: 32 years old (as of May 2025)

32 years old (as of May 2025) Profession: Singer, rapper, songwriter, record producer

In September 2018, rumours circulated that Tory Lanez and Joseline Hernandez were dating after Joseline uploaded a picture of them together. However, in a November 2018 interview with Hot 97's Ebro In The Morning, Tory Lanez revealed that he and Hernandez were not together and that he had only encountered her briefly on the day the photo was shot.

He stated that he was drunk when the photograph was taken and that he had just met her for about ten hours. The Canadian singer dismissed the relationship rumours and clarified that Joseline had invited him for a swim.

When Ebro asked if he was dating Hernandez, Tory said:

Oh no. Don’t do that. It is not true. She invited me over there to go swimming one day. It was the first day that I met her. I went over there, we went swimming, it was cool. They was taking some pictures. I’m not going to lie. I was drunk, bro’. She was like ‘You want to take a picture.’ I was like ‘Yeah’ …

Balistic Beats (2017–present)

Joseline Hernandez (L) and Balistic Beats (R) attend Zeus Network's "Two Ways With Erica Mena" premiere screening at Silver Spot Miami on 2 February 2025 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Arnold Turner

Full name: Robin Jimmy Ingouma

Robin Jimmy Ingouma Born: 12 September 1981

12 September 1981 Age: 43 years old (as of May 2025)

43 years old (as of May 2025) Profession: DJ, music producer

Joseline Hernandez has been romantically involved with DJ and music producer Robin Ingouma, also known as Balistic Beats, since about 2017. They were reported to be dating in April 2019, and they got engaged later that year.

According to Blavity, Joseline frequently refers to Balistic Beats as her husband, even though they are still supposedly engaged as of early 2025. They appeared on the reality show Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition in early 2020. Their appearance on the show exposed some obstacles and issues in their relationship.

FAQs

Who is Joseline Hernandez? She is a Puerto Rican actress, rapper, and reality television personality. How old is Joseline Hernandez? She is 38 years old as of April 2025, having been born on 3 November 1986. Who is Joseline Hernandez with today? She has been romantically involved with music producer Robin Ingouma, also known as Balistic Beats, since 2017. Did Joseline Hernandez lose custody of her daughter? The reality TV star briefly lost custody of her daughter, Bonnie Bella, to her ex-lover, Stevie J, but she eventually regained it. Are Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J still together? The two are not currently together. Who is Stevie J married to now? The American DJ is not currently married. He was formerly married to singer Faith Evans, but their divorce was finalised in July 2023. What is Joseline Hernandez's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has an alleged net worth of $300,000.

Joseline Hernandez does not have a husband. While she had a known and highly publicised relationship with Stevie J, that included a daughter, Bonnie Bella, they were never officially married.

