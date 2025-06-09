Jared Leto's dating history and the women who caught his eye over the years
Jared Leto's dating history has received much media attention. He has been in alleged high-profile relationships with prominent actresses like Scarlett Johansson and Lupita Nyong'o. Discover more details about his dating history, including his most talked-about relationship with Valery Kaufman.
- FAQs
Jared Leto's profile summary
|Full name
|Jared Joseph Leto
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|26 December 1971
|Age
|53 years old (as of June 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Capricorn
|Place of birth
|Bossier City, Louisiana, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'9''
|Height in centimetre
|175
|Weight in pounds
|152
|Weight in kilograms
|69
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Father
|Anthony Lynn Bryant
|Mother
|Constance Leto
|Siblings
|Four
|Relationship status
|Single
|Education
|Emerson Preparatory School, Philadelphia University, School of Visual Arts
|Pofession
|Singer, songwriter, actor, entrepreneur
|Net worth
|$90 million
|@jaredleto
|TikTok
|@jaredleto
|X (Twitter)
|@JaredLeto
|@jaredleto
|YouTube
|jaredleto
Jared Leto's dating history explored
Thirty Seconds to Mars' lead singer has been in a few confirmed relationships. However, he has allegedly dated several high-profile women in the entertainment industry. Here are more details about his love life over the years:
Soleil Moon Frye (1991)
Soleil is an American actress and producer known for playing Roxie King on the TV series Sabrina the Teenage Witch. The actress and Jared allegedly dated for about a year in 1991. The speculated relationship between the duo has never been confirmed.
Cameron Diaz (1999–2003)
Cameron Diaz, an American actress and producer, struck a romantic relationship with Jared in 1999. The pair kept their romance under wraps for around four years. However, according to US Weekly, the former lovebirds moved in together and even sparked engagement speculation in the early 2000s.
Jared Leto and Cameron Diaz broke up quietly in 2003. According to TheThings, the former lovebirds reportedly split because Leto moved into a monastery in Portugal to prepare for his role in the Requiem for a Dream without informing Diaz.
Scarlett Johansson (2004)
Scarlett Johansson is an actress, producer, director, and screenwriter from the United States. Johansson and the Mr. Nobody actor reportedly dated in 2004. The duo fueled dating allegations after they were photographed kissing each other in late 2004.
The actress and Jared reconnected again at the Democratic National Convention in September 2012. The duo were spotted holding hands and enjoying each other's company at the event. Scarlett and Leto have never addressed their alleged romance publicly.
Lindsay Lohan (2006)
Jared and Lohan, an American actress allegedly dated in 2006. According to Distractfy, the pair's dating rumours emerged during the filming of the popular film, Chapter 27, where they were co-stars. The alleged relationship between Lindsay and Leto was never officially confirmed by either party.
Paris Hilton (2008)
Paris Hilton is rumoured to have dated the Requiem for a Dream star in 2008. Hilton is a media personality, businesswoman, and socialite from the United States. The dating speculation between the two emerged after they were reportedly caught kissing during a party at the Sundance Film Festival.
Lydia Hearst (2008)
Lydia is one of the many women who feature in Jared Leto's relationship history. The Chapter 27 star allegedly dated Hearst around 2008. The pair sparked romance rumours after they were seen hanging out together on a few occasions in 2008.
The actor and Lydia were spotted walking side by side in New York City in September 2008. Neither Hearst nor the American entertainer has ever confirmed or denied the alleged romance between them.
Isabel Lucas (2009)
Lucas is an Australian actress known for starring as Alison Bromley in the horror film Daybreakers. The Australian entertainer allegedly dated The Little Things actor in 2009. Jared and Isabel have never addressed their alleged relationship publicly.
Ashley Olsen (2005–2011)
Olsen is a prominent actress and producer from the United States. Ashley and the American singer had an alleged on-again, and off-again romance between 2005 and 2011. The duo first sparked dating rumours in 2005 after they went on a date in Los Angeles.
Jared and the actress again made their fans believe they were dating in January 2008. This was after the pair were allegedly spotted holding hands at the Art of Elysium Gala in LA. Many people also believed Olsen and Jared dated again in 2011 after they were reportedly seen enjoying a meal at Beverly Hills while on a date.
Nina Senicar (2011)
Senicar is a well-known Serbian model and actress. Jared and the Serbian model sparked dating rumours in July 2011 after the actor was photographed putting his arm around Senicar at the Radetzky Cafe in Milan, Italy.
Katharina Damm (2011)
Katharina, a Danish actress, and model and Leto's relationship speculations began to circulate in July 2011 after the duo were seen together enjoying a romantic date at Saint-Tropez beach. Damm and Jared's alleged romance lasted for only two months. Their relationship has never been verified.
Chloe Bartoli (2013–2018)
Bartoli is a renowned French-American celebrity fashion stylist. According to Radar Online, the stylist and Jared reportedly started dating in 2013. The duo sparked more dating rumours five years later in October 2018. This was after Chloe shared her photo with Leto while hiking in a desert on her Instagram page. She captioned the picture,
Beautiful day in the desert.
However, Chloe and Leto have never confirmed or denied their alleged relationship.
Lupita Nyong'o (2014)
Nyong'o is an established Kenyan actress and producer. She rose to fame following her portrayal of Nakia in the American superhero film Black Panther in 2018. Jared reportedly dated the Black Panther actress in 2014.
The duo's dating speculation emerged after they were reportedly seen enjoying each other's company at the Crosby Street Hotel during the Hollywood awards season in early 2014.
In March of the same year, Lupita and Leto fueled more dating speculations after the actor referred to her as his future ex-wife during his acceptance speech at the Independent Spirit Awards. He said,
I wanna thank all all the women I've been with, and all the women who think they've been with me.
He added,
My future ex-wife, Lupita, am thinking about you.
The Kenyan actress later in 2024 during her interview with Glamour stated that her relationship with Jared was platonic.
Miley Cyrus (2014)
Cyrus, an American singer, songwriter, and actress, allegedly dated Jared in 2014. The romance speculations between the pair emerged in February 2014 after US Weekly reported that Miley and the actor lived together at his house in Los Angeles. Nevertheless, the two never confirmed or denied their romantic relationship.
Katy Perry (2014)
Katy is a well-known singer, songwriter, and television star from the United States. The Requiem for a Dream actor and Perry sparked dating speculation in April 2014 after they were seen at the Coachella Music Festival. The duo has never confirmed their relationship.
Valery Kaufman (2015–2022)
Kaufman is an established model from Russia. She has walked the runway for reputable brands like Valentino, Chanel, and Victoria's Secret. The model was first linked to Leto in August 2015 after the pair were seen sharing a goodbye kiss after enjoying a lunch date in New York.
Later, Valery and The Little Things star were on-again and off-again lovers for around seven years. The pair kept their relationship low-key and were rarely spotted together in public. However, in early 2020, Jared was seen hanging out with Kaufman and his mother in Los Angeles.
According to Entertainment Online, the pair's relationship ended in September 2022. However, neither Jared nor Valary has ever publicly talked about their break up. Jared Leto's ex-girlfriend Valery Kaufman later married Dimitri Varsano, a commodities trader in 2024.
Daria Korchina (2022)
Daria Korchina, a Russian model, and Leto are rumoured to have dated in 2022. Speculation about Korchina and the American musician's romantic relationship began after the duo were photographed walking arm-in-arm in Italy while on a romantic date in mid-2022. Korchina and the actor have never addressed their alleged romance publicly.
Thet Thinn (2023)
Leto was also linked to Thet Thinn, a professional model from Burma. She appeared in the music video for Stuck, a new track released by Jared's band Thirty Seconds to Mars. Thinn also modelled for the Italian fashion house, Gucci in 2021.
Rumours of a potential romance between the two emerged after they were reportedly spotted spending much time together. In April 2023, the award-winning actor and Thet were photographed grabbing coffee together in Los Angeles.
Two months later the duo were again spotted together in Berlin, Germany. Thinn and Leto's relationship has never been confirmed.
FAQs
- Who is Jared Leto? He is an American singer, songwriter, actor, and entrepreneur. Leto rose to stardom by starring in Mr. Nobody.
- How old is Jared Leto? The actor is 53 years old as of June 2025. He was born on 26 December 1971.
- Who is Jared Leto in a relationship with? The Hollywood actor is seemingly single as of this writing.
- Why did Cameron Diaz and Jared Leto split up? They split quietly in 2003 allegedly because Jared rented a monastery in Portugal to prepare for the filming of the Requiem for a Dream without informing Cameron.
- Are Jared Leto and Valery Kaufman still together?Leto and Valery broke up in September 2022. Two years later, Kaufman exchanged marriage vows with commodities trader, Dimitri Varsano.
- Who is Jared Leto's ex-wife? The American entertainer does not have an ex-wife and has never been married.
- Does Jared Leto have kids? Jared does not have children.
Jared Leto's dating history has long intrigued fans, with several high-profile relationships over the years. Though he is currently believed to be single, the actor and musician continues to thrive in the entertainment world as a singer, songwriter, and performer.
