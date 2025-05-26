Inside Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's enduring love story through the years

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's love story has defied Hollywood norms for over four decades. Since 1983, they have chosen commitment over marriage, prioritising independence while building a life filled with family, laughter, and lasting passion. Their journey has proved that love doesn't need a wedding ring to thrive.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell at The Goldie Hawn Foundation Celebrates 20th Anniversary in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: JC Olivera (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have maintained a strong, committed relationship since 1983 without ever marrying .

They first met in 1966 while filming, but didn't become a couple until 1983, when their chemistry reignited during the filming of Swing Shift .

while filming, but didn't become a couple until 1983, when their chemistry reignited during the filming of . They welcomed a son, Wyatt Russell, in 1986 and successfully blended their families, becoming parents to four children and grandparents to eight (as of this writing).

Profile summary

Full name Goldie Jeanne Hawn Kurt Vogel Russell Gender Female Male Date of birth 21 November 1945 17 March 1951 Age 79 years old (as of May 2025) 74 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Pisces Place of birth Washington, D.C., USA Springfield, Massachusetts, USA Nationality American American Ethnicity White White Religion Judaism N/A Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 5'6" 5'11" Height in centimetres 168 180 Hair colour Blonde Light brown Eye colour Blue Blue Mother Laura Hawn Louise Julia Russell Father Edward Rutledge Hawn Bing Russell Siblings One Three Relationship status Dating Dating Spouse Kurt Russell Goldie Hawn Children Three Two School Montgomery Blair High School Thousand Oaks High School University American University (DNF) N/A Profession Actress, activist, dancer, singer Actor Net worth $90 million $100 million Instagram @goldiehawn N/A Facebook @goldiehawn N/A X (Twitter) @goldiehawn N/A

A closer look at Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's relationship

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been in a committed relationship since 1983. Learn more about Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's enduring love story below:

1966: Goldie and Kurt meet for the first time

Goldie and Kurt met while filming The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band in 1966. At the time, Hawn was 21, and Russell was 16. Though they found each other charming, romance didn't blossom then.

1983: They reconnect and begin dating

Actor Kurt Russell and actress Goldie Hawn in 1983, leaving the Carlyle Hotel for a night out in New York City. Photo: Ron Galella (modified by author)

Seventeen years after their first encounter, Kurt and Goldie reconnected during an audition for the girly drama film Swing Shift. Kurt's playful comment about Hawn's figure sparked their chemistry, leading to their first date shortly after.

Kurt recalled their first date during an interview on the talk show Harry.

That was our first date. It was a lot of fun; I'll tell you what. I can't believe it was a long time ago.

1984: Their relationship deepens as a family forms

Goldie and Kurt's relationship deepened quickly, but for Hawn, the defining moment was watching Russell interact with her children. His effortless warmth and natural ability to connect with them left a lasting impression.

Seeing his tenderness solidified their bond, proving their love was about more than just the two of them.

1986: The couple welcomes a son

On 10 July 1986, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell expanded their blended family with the birth of their son, Wyatt Russell. As the couple had already been raising Hawn's children, Oliver and Kate Hudson, and Russell's son, Boston Russell, Wyatt's arrival marked a new chapter in their journey together.

1987: They share the screen in Overboard

A year after welcoming their son Wyatt, Hawn and Russell reunited on-screen in the 1987 romantic comedy Overboard. Hawn starred as a wealthy heiress who loses her memory, while Russell played a carpenter who tricks her into believing they are married.

1989: The couple fakes a proposal at the Oscars

At the 1989 Oscars, Goldie and Kurt faked a proposal while presenting an award for Best Director, teasing fans with their banter.

1996: Kurt supports Goldie at The First Wives Club premiere

18 September 1996, Russell and Hawn featured together for the New York City premiere of The First Wives Club. Hawn, starring alongside Diane Keaton and Bette Midler, brought her family along for the celebration.

2004: Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn become grandparents

On 8 January 2004, Goldie Hawn's daughter, Kate and her then-husband, Chris, welcomed their son, Ryder Russell Robinson, making Kurt and Hawn grandparents.

2006: The couple showcase a PDA moment at a film premiere

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn during "Poseidon" - European Film Premiere at the Empire Leicester Square in London, Great Britain. Photo: Jon Furniss (modified by author)

In 2006, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell attended the premiere of Poseidon in the UK and Rome, Italy. On the red carpet, they shared affectionate moments, with Russell even planting a kiss on Hawn.

2016: Hawn celebrates her birthday with her longtime spouse

Hawn celebrated her 71st birthday in November 2016 with a party at Catch LA alongside Kurt and their children. One of Russell's gifts was a custom-built fireplace, where he embedded a heart for Hawn and four smaller hearts for their children.

2017: They receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell received stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on 4 May 2017. The ceremony turned unexpectedly emotional for Hawn as Russell's heartfelt speech brought her to tears.

2018: A growing family and holiday film

In October 2018, Goldie and Kurt became grandparents again when Kate welcomed a child with Danny Fujikawa. The pair also returned to the screen in Netflix's The Christmas Chronicles, playing Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Their son Oliver Hudson also starred in the Christmas-themed film.

2019: Russell's birthday celebration in Hawaii

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn attend WCRF's "An Unforgettable Evening" at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Michael Kovac (modified by author)

Russell celebrated his 68th birthday with Goldie in March 2019 at a tropical getaway to Maui. He shared a playful Instagram video capturing their time together, celebrating another year of love and laughter.

2020: A sequel and reflections on marriage

In November 2020, Hawn reprised her role as Mrs. Claus in The Christmas Chronicles 2. Russell noted in an interview that they rarely work together, instead carefully choosing projects.

In December, the pair discussed their decision not to marry, emphasising their relationship centred on love and commitment rather than legal ties.

2021: Goldie and Kurt showcase celebrate lasting love

On 8 January 2021, Hawn introduced their newest puppy, Roy, expanding their pet family. The couple also marked Valentine's Day, their anniversary, with a heartfelt tribute celebrating 39 years together.

In March, Hawn shared an Instagram post celebrating Russell's birthday.

Happy birthday, baby! What a wild ride. No, we never got married, but one thing that continues to grow is our love. You're a wild one, brilliant, lovable, childlike, perfectly maddening, a father supreme and deeply funny! I can't imagine my life without you at any age, Kurt Russell. You're the catch. And you're all mine.

2023: They reflect on commitment without marriage

Throughout 2023, the couple reflected on their choice not to marry, with Russell stating that marriage was never important to them or their children. Hawn later explained that seeing the difficulties of divorce reinforced her decision to keep their relationship free from legal constraints.

2024–2025: Love and public appearances

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn attend the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: ANGELA WEISS (modified by author)

In April 2024, Hawn shared that she knew Russell was "the one" because of his devotion to family. Later that year, she revealed that "good sex" and kindness are key to their lasting relationship.

In March 2025, the couple attended the 97th Academy Awards. Hawn wore a bright yellow gown, while Russell looked sharp in a tux.

Kurt Russell was previously married to Season Hubley from 1979 to 1983. On the other hand, Hawn was previously married to Gus Trikonis (1969–1976) and Bill Hudson (1976–1982).

How many kids do Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have together?

The couple has four children. Oliver Hudson, born in 1976, and Kate Hudson, born in 1979, are Goldie's children from her first marriage to Bill Hudson.

Boston Russell, born in 1980, is Kurt's son from his marriage to Season Hubley. Wyatt Russell, born in 1986, is the couple's (Hawn and Russell) only child.

FAQs

Are Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell married? No, the couple have never married, despite being together since 1983. Are there Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's wedding pictures? The couple have never married, so no wedding pictures of them exist. Why did Kurt Russell never marry Goldie Hawn? Goldie explained that they chose not to marry because they value their independence, and marriage can complicate relationships. How old was Goldie Hawn when she got with Kurt Russell? Hawn was 21 when she first met Kurt in 1968, but they did not start dating until 1983 when she was 38. When did Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell meet? They met on the set of The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band in 1966. Are Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell still together? Yes, the couple are still together, making them one of Hollywood's longest-standing couples. How old are Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell? As of 2025, Goldie Hawn is 79, and Kurt Russell is 74. Who is Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's son? The couple's son is Wyatt Russell, an actor and former ice hockey player. Who is Goldie Hawn's daughter? Goldie Hawn's daughter is Kate Hudson, an actress known for films like Almost Famous, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and Glass Onion.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have nurtured a lasting, unconventional partnership for over four decades. The couple chose love over marriage while building a life filled with laughter and family. Their collaborations on films like Swing Shift and Overboard highlight their undeniable chemistry, on and off the screen.

