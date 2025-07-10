Tom Hardy's net worth and the roles that made him rich

Tom Hardy's net worth is alleged to be between $40 million and $55 million. He is an iconic British actor, producer, screenwriter, reality TV personality, philanthropist, and ambassador for Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Hardy rose to stardom for starring as Eames in Inception. He has also appeared in notal films and shows such as Locke and MobLand.

Hardy attends the "Havoc" World Premiere in London (L). He attends the "MobLand" Global Premiere in England (R). Photo: Kate Green, Karwai Tang (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Tom Hardy made his acting debut in 1999 , starring as a Soldier in the war film The Trench .

, starring as a Soldier in the war film . Some of Hardy's notable acting credits include Inception and Locke .

and . He reportedly earned $17 million and $20 million for starring in Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Venom: The Last Dance, respectively.

for starring in and respectively. The actor became the lead ambassador for the Reorg Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Foundation in 2018.

Tom Hardy's profile summary

Full name Edward Thomas Hardy Gender Male Date of birth 15 September 1977 Age 47 years old (as of July 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom Current residence Surrey countryside, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′9″ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Father Edward John Hardy Mother Elizabeth Anne Barrett Marital status Married Wife Charlotte Frances Riley Children Three Education Tower House School, Reed's School, Duff Miller Sixth Form College, Richmond Drama School, Drama Centre London Profession Actor, producer, screenwriter, reality TV star, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ambassador Net worth $40 million–$55 million Instagram @tomhardy

What is Tom Hardy's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Finance Monthly, and Koimoi, Tom Hardy's net worth in 2025 is alleged to be between $40 million and $55 million. He has acquired wealth through earnings from his thriving career as an actor, producer, screenwriter, reality TV star, philanthropist, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ambassador.

Five facts about Tom Hardy. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

How much did Tom Hardy get paid for Venom?

According to Marca and Fandom Wire, Tom reportedly received a pay cheque of $7 million in 2018, for starring as Eddie Brock in the American superhero film Venom.

The actor was allegedly paid a whopping $17 million in 2021 for his role in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Additionally, Tom reportedly received $20 million in 2024 for starring in Venom: The Last Dance.

Tom Hardy's career and sources of income

Tom Hardy does many things for his career. Below is an overview of his professional journey.

Acting career

Hardy commenced his acting career in 1999, appearing as Soldier in the war film The Trench. Two years later, he portrayed John A. Janovec and Twombly in Band of Brothers and Black Hawk Down, respectively.

His breakthrough came with his portrayal of Eames in Inception (2010), followed by his critically acclaimed portrayal of Ivan Locke in Locke (2013).

According to his IMDb profile, the English actor has over 60 acting credits as of this writing. Below is a list of some of the movies and TV series he has starred in:

Year Movie/TV show Role 2025 MobLand Harry Da Souza 2025 Havoc Walker 2024 Venom: The Last Dance Eddie Brock 2024 1984 Big Brother 2023 The Bikeriders Johnny 2014–2022 Peaky Blinders Alfie Solomons 2021 Spider-Man: No Way Home Eddie Brock 2021 Venom: Let There Be Carnage Eddie Brock 2020 Capone Fonse 2018 Venom Eddie Brock 2018 Sticky Herbert Maloney 2017 Dunkirk Farrier 2017 Taboo James Keziah Delaney 2015 The Revenant John Fitzgerald 2015 Legend Reggie Kray

Film production, reality TV appearance, and screenwriting

Hardy is a well-known producer. He is best known for his production role in television series and films such as Venom: The Last Dance, Great Expectations, and A Christmas Carol.

Tom Hardy attends the UK Premiere of "Venom: The Last Dance" at the BFI IMAX Waterloo in London, England. Photo: Karwai Tang

Source: Getty Images

Here are some of the films and television series the renowned actor has produced.

Film/TV series Year MobLand 2025 Havoc 2025 Special Forces: Most Daring Missions 2024 Venom: The Last Dance 2024 Great Expectations 2023 Venom: Let There Be Carnage 2021 A Christmas Carol 2019 Venom 2018 Taboo 2017 Trophy 2017

Thomas is also a reality TV star. The actor started his television career in 1998, when he participated in the TV series The Big Breakfast. The British entertainer has since appeared in several other shows, such as Driven to Extremes (2013), Celebrity Page (2018), WB 100th Behind the Shield (2023), and Entertainment Weekly (2024).

Tom Hardy attends the "Venom: The Last Dance" New York Premiere at Regal Times Square in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

Besides being a reality TV personality, the Havoc star is a screenwriter. Hardy's first screenwriter role was in the 2001 short comedy film Get a Grip. He later wrote movies such as Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Venom: The Last Dance.

Charity initiatives and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu promotion

Edward is also a philanthropist. In 2010, he took on the role of ambassador for the Prince's Trust, a UK charity which provides personal development, business start-up support, training, and mentoring services to youth.

Two years later, the actor became the patron of Bowel Cancer UK, a charitable organisation which creates awareness of bowel cancer.

Additionally, Hardy is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ambassador. In late 2018, he became the lead ambassador for the Reorg Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Foundation, a charitable organisation that trains serving personnel and veterans in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. The film producer is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner.

What car does Tom Hardy drive?

The Audi RS6 car model driven by Tom Hardy. Photo: @BotswanaCarCulture

Source: Facebook

The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ambassador currently drives a 2024 model Audi RS 6 Avant. Other luxury car models that Tom has driven over the years include:

Audi R8 Spyder

Audi e-tron GT

Porsche 930 Turbo

Audi R8 Spyder

Audi RS5

FAQs

Who is Tom Hardy? Hardy is an accomplished actor, producer, reality TV personality, philanthropist, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ambassador from the United Kingdom. How old is Tom Hardy? The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ambassador is 47 years old as of July 2025. He was born on 15 September 1977. Where was Tom Hardy born? He was born in Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom. Who are Tom Hardy's parents? His parents are Edward John Hardy and Elizabeth Anne Barrett. Does Tom Hardy still live in the UK? The actor lives a quiet life in the Surrey countryside, England, United Kingdom as of this writing. What is Tom Hardy's salary per movie? His salary per movie varies depending on factors such as the financial success of his previous films. For instance, he allegedly earned $20 million for his role in Venom: The Last Dance. How rich is Tom Hardy? His net worth is alleged to be between $40 million and $55 million.

Tom Hardy's net worth attests to his successful entertainment career. He has been an entertainer for over two decades and has gathered significant wealth and fame. Tom is married to Charlotte Frances Riley.

