Tom Hardy's net worth and the roles that made him rich
Celebrity biographies

by  Peris Wamangu reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
6 min read

Tom Hardy's net worth is alleged to be between $40 million and $55 million. He is an iconic British actor, producer, screenwriter, reality TV personality, philanthropist, and ambassador for Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Hardy rose to stardom for starring as Eames in Inception. He has also appeared in notal films and shows such as Locke and MobLand.

Hardy attends the "Havoc" World Premiere in London (L). He attends the "MobLand" Global Premiere in England (R). Photo: Kate Green, Karwai Tang (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Tom Hardy made his acting debut in 1999, starring as a Soldier in the war film The Trench.
  • Some of Hardy's notable acting credits include Inception and Locke.
  • He reportedly earned $17 million and $20 million for starring in Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Venom: The Last Dance, respectively.
  • The actor became the lead ambassador for the Reorg Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Foundation in 2018.

Tom Hardy's profile summary
Full nameEdward Thomas Hardy
GenderMale
Date of birth15 September 1977
Age47 years old (as of July 2025)
Zodiac signVirgo
Place of birth Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom
Current residenceSurrey countryside, England, United Kingdom
NationalityBritish
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5′9″
Height in centimetres 175
Weight in pounds165
Weight in kilograms 75
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourGreen
FatherEdward John Hardy
Mother Elizabeth Anne Barrett
Marital statusMarried
WifeCharlotte Frances Riley
ChildrenThree
EducationTower House School, Reed's School, Duff Miller Sixth Form College, Richmond Drama School, Drama Centre London
ProfessionActor, producer, screenwriter, reality TV star, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ambassador
Net worth$40 million–$55 million
Instagram @tomhardy

What is Tom Hardy's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Finance Monthly, and Koimoi, Tom Hardy's net worth in 2025 is alleged to be between $40 million and $55 million. He has acquired wealth through earnings from his thriving career as an actor, producer, screenwriter, reality TV star, philanthropist, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ambassador.
Five facts about Tom Hardy.
Five facts about Tom Hardy. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images (modified by author)
How much did Tom Hardy get paid for Venom?

According to Marca and Fandom Wire, Tom reportedly received a pay cheque of $7 million in 2018, for starring as Eddie Brock in the American superhero film Venom.

The actor was allegedly paid a whopping $17 million in 2021 for his role in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Additionally, Tom reportedly received $20 million in 2024 for starring in Venom: The Last Dance.

Tom Hardy's career and sources of income

Tom Hardy does many things for his career. Below is an overview of his professional journey.

Acting career

Hardy commenced his acting career in 1999, appearing as Soldier in the war film The Trench. Two years later, he portrayed John A. Janovec and Twombly in Band of Brothers and Black Hawk Down, respectively.

His breakthrough came with his portrayal of Eames in Inception (2010), followed by his critically acclaimed portrayal of Ivan Locke in Locke (2013).

According to his IMDb profile, the English actor has over 60 acting credits as of this writing. Below is a list of some of the movies and TV series he has starred in:

YearMovie/TV showRole
2025MobLandHarry Da Souza
2025HavocWalker
2024Venom: The Last DanceEddie Brock
20241984Big Brother
2023The BikeridersJohnny
2014–2022Peaky BlindersAlfie Solomons
2021Spider-Man: No Way HomeEddie Brock
2021Venom: Let There Be CarnageEddie Brock
2020CaponeFonse
2018VenomEddie Brock
2018StickyHerbert Maloney
2017DunkirkFarrier
2017TabooJames Keziah Delaney
2015The RevenantJohn Fitzgerald
2015LegendReggie Kray

Film production, reality TV appearance, and screenwriting

Hardy is a well-known producer. He is best known for his production role in television series and films such as Venom: The Last Dance, Great Expectations, and A Christmas Carol.
Tom Hardy attends the UK Premiere of "Venom: The Last Dance".
Tom Hardy attends the UK Premiere of "Venom: The Last Dance" at the BFI IMAX Waterloo in London, England. Photo: Karwai Tang
Here are some of the films and television series the renowned actor has produced.

Film/TV seriesYear
MobLand2025
Havoc2025
Special Forces: Most Daring Missions2024
Venom: The Last Dance2024
Great Expectations2023
Venom: Let There Be Carnage2021
A Christmas Carol2019
Venom2018
Taboo2017
Trophy2017

Thomas is also a reality TV star. The actor started his television career in 1998, when he participated in the TV series The Big Breakfast. The British entertainer has since appeared in several other shows, such as Driven to Extremes (2013), Celebrity Page (2018), WB 100th Behind the Shield (2023), and Entertainment Weekly (2024).

Tom Hardy attends the "Venom: The Last Dance" New York Premiere.
Tom Hardy attends the "Venom: The Last Dance" New York Premiere at Regal Times Square in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano
Besides being a reality TV personality, the Havoc star is a screenwriter. Hardy's first screenwriter role was in the 2001 short comedy film Get a Grip. He later wrote movies such as Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Venom: The Last Dance.

Charity initiatives and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu promotion

Edward is also a philanthropist. In 2010, he took on the role of ambassador for the Prince's Trust, a UK charity which provides personal development, business start-up support, training, and mentoring services to youth.

Two years later, the actor became the patron of Bowel Cancer UK, a charitable organisation which creates awareness of bowel cancer.

Additionally, Hardy is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ambassador. In late 2018, he became the lead ambassador for the Reorg Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Foundation, a charitable organisation that trains serving personnel and veterans in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. The film producer is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner.

What car does Tom Hardy drive?

Tom Hardy's Audi RS6 car model
The Audi RS6 car model driven by Tom Hardy. Photo: @BotswanaCarCulture
The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ambassador currently drives a 2024 model Audi RS 6 Avant. Other luxury car models that Tom has driven over the years include:

  • Audi R8 Spyder
  • Audi e-tron GT
  • Porsche 930 Turbo
  • Audi R8 Spyder
  • Audi RS5

FAQs

  1. Who is Tom Hardy? Hardy is an accomplished actor, producer, reality TV personality, philanthropist, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ambassador from the United Kingdom.
  2. How old is Tom Hardy? The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ambassador is 47 years old as of July 2025. He was born on 15 September 1977.
  3. Where was Tom Hardy born? He was born in Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom.
  4. Who are Tom Hardy's parents? His parents are Edward John Hardy and Elizabeth Anne Barrett.
  5. Does Tom Hardy still live in the UK? The actor lives a quiet life in the Surrey countryside, England, United Kingdom as of this writing.
  6. What is Tom Hardy's salary per movie? His salary per movie varies depending on factors such as the financial success of his previous films. For instance, he allegedly earned $20 million for his role in Venom: The Last Dance.
  7. How rich is Tom Hardy? His net worth is alleged to be between $40 million and $55 million.

Tom Hardy's net worth attests to his successful entertainment career. He has been an entertainer for over two decades and has gathered significant wealth and fame. Tom is married to Charlotte Frances Riley.

