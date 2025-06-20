Zoe Saldaña's net worth is reported to be $60 million, reflecting her long-standing success in the entertainment industry. She is an iconic American actress, producer, writer, and director. Zoe rose to prominence for playing Neytiri in Avatar. Her other big-screen projects include Guardians of the Galaxy and Star Trek.

Zoe Saldaña has amassed her impressive net worth through her thriving career as an actress, producer, writer, and director.

Saldaña began her acting career in 1999 after she starred in the television series Law & Order.

She allegedly earned between $3 million and $11 million for starring in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, respectively.

Zoe's film production credits include Lioness, Dovecote, Meet Me in Rome, and The Absence of Eden.

Zoe Saldaña’s profile summary

Full name Zoë Yadira Saldaña-Perego Gender Female Date of birth 19 June 1978 Age 47 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Passaic, New Jersey, United States Current residence Montecito, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′7″ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Body measurements in inches 33-25-32 Body measurements in centimetres 84-64-81 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Aridio Saldaña Mother Asalia Nazario Siblings 3 Marital status Married Husband Marco Perego-Saldaña Children 3 Education Newtown High School, ECOS Espacio de Danza Academy, Faces Theatre Profession Actress, producer, screenwriter, director Net worth $60 million Instagram @zoesaldana X (Twitter) @zoesaldana

What is Zoe Saldaña’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Finance Monthly, and Marca, the American actress has an alleged net worth of $60 million as of 2025. Saldaña has acquired wealth through earnings from her thriving career as an actress, producer, writer, and director.

How much does Zoe Saldaña make per film?

Zoe's salaries vary from movie to movie. Depending on the film's budget and the size of the role, the entertainer reportedly earns between $2 million and $11 million per film as of this writing.

How much did Zoe Saldaña make from MCU?

The American producer has enjoyed salary increments throughout her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) tenure. Zoe's starting salary at the Guardians of the Galaxy, an MCU movie, was alleged to be $100,000. She reportedly earned $3 million and $11 million after starring in the other two MCU films, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, respectively.

How much did Zoe get paid for Avatar?

The Avengers: Endgame star reportedly earned $4 million for playing Neytiri in the 2009 epic science fiction film Avatar. According to Koimoi, Saldaña later earned $8 million for her 2022 role in Avatar: The Way of Water.

Professional career

Zoe's fame arises mainly from her successful career in the entertainment industry, spanning over two decades. Saldaña made her acting debut in 1999, portraying Belinca in the television series Law & Order. She has since appeared in several films and TV shows.

Zoe Saldaña's movies and TV shows

According to her IMDb profile, she has approximately 80 acting credits. Below is a table highlighting Zoe Saldaña's acting career timeline, showcasing key milestones in her journey through the film industry.

Year Movie/TV show Role 2025 Elio Olga Solís 2023-2024 Lioness Joe 2024 Dovecote Zoe 2024 Emilia Pérez Rita 2023 Good Burger 2 Zoë Saldaña 2023 The Absence of Eden Esmee 2023 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Gamora 2022 Colombiana Cataleya 2022 Avatar: The Way of Water Neytiri 2022 From Scratch Amy Wheeler 2022 Amsterdam Irma St. Clair 2022 Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Gamora 2022 The Adam Project Laura 2021 Maya and the Three Maya 2021 Vivo Rosa

Film production, screenwriting and directing

Zoe is also a producer and his successful films that have received critical acclaim include The Absence of Eden, Meet Me in Paris, and From Scratch. The table below shows some of Saldaña's production credits.

Year Film/TV show 2023-2024 Lioness 2024 Dovecote 2024 Meet Me in Rome 2023 The Absence of Eden 2023 MPower 2023 Meet Me in Paris 2022 From Scratch 2022 Gordita Chronicles 2022 Mamas 2018 The Honor List

The American producer has also ventured into the screenwriting industry. He played her role as a screenwriter in the 2014 TV series Zoe Saldana Presents My Hero.

Additionally, theVivo star is a film director. She made her professional debut as a director in 2011 after directing a short film Kaylien. Her other directing role was in the 2012 TV series The Ropes.

Zoe Saldaña's awards and nominations

According to IMDb, Zoe has been nominated several times for various awards, and she has also won many accolades. Some of them include:

Year Awards 2025 Won Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role (Oscar) 2025 Won the Best Supporting Actress (BAFTA Film Award) 2025 Won the Best Supporting Actress (Critics Choice Award) 2025 Nominated for the Best Actress (Meilleure actrice) 2025 Nominated for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Satellite Award) 2024 Nominated for the Best Actress in a Film (Saturn Award) 2024 Won the Best Supporting Actress (FFCC Award) 2024 Nominated for the Favorite Movie Actress (Blimp Award) 2023 Won the Best Actress - Feature Film (Imagen Award) 2023 Won the Outstanding Voice Performance (Black Reel)

Inside Zoe Saldaña’s Montecito house and other luxury properties

According to Robb Report, she bought a house for $17 million in late 2023 in Montecito, California, United States. The property which sits on approximately 5 acres boasts of a pair of three-car garages, a guest cottage with an ocean view, a tennis court, and an art studio with a kitchen and bath.

The Hollywood actress also acquired a property in Beverly Hills, California, at $8.7 million in mid-2016. Saldaña later sold the home for $10 million in November 2024.

Zoe Saldaña's car collection: the luxury cars she drives

Zoe Saldaña is famous not only for her acting talent but also for her extraordinary passion for automobiles. Among the luxury car models Saldana has driven are:

Audi Q7

Cadillac Escalade

Audi A8

Mercedes G550

Audi R8

Ferrari Dino 246 GT

FAQs

Who is Zoe Saldaña? She is an American actress, producer, writer, and director. Saldaña rose to stardom by starring in Star Trek and Guardians of the Galaxy. Where is Zoe Saldaña from? Zoe hails from Passaic, New Jersey, United States. How old is Zoe Saldaña? The actress is 47 years old as of 2025. She was born on 19 June 1978. Who are Zoe Saldaña's parents? Her parents are Aridio Saldaña and Asalia Nazario. Is Zoe Saldaña married? She is married to Marco Perego-Saldaña. They exchanged marriage vows in June 2013. Does Zoe Saldaña have children? The American producer shares three sons with her husband. They are Cy Aridio, Bowie Ezio, and Zen Anton Hilario. What movie did Zoe Saldaña win an Oscar for? She won the Oscars for portraying Rita in the Emilia Pérez. Who is the highest-grossing actress? According to IMDb, Scarlett Johansson is considered the highest-grossing actress of all time. Her movies have earned $14.52 billion. Why is Zoe Saldaña so rich? Saldaña's fortune is mainly attributed to the roles she has played in a series of highly successful and popular movies like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. What is Zoe Saldaña's net worth in 2025? The actress has an alleged net worth of $60 million.

Zoe Saldaña's net worth is a true indication of her dedication to her work as an actress, producer, writer, and director. She has been in the entertainment industry for over two decades now. Saldaña married Marco Perego-Saldaña in 2013. The couple has three sons Cy Aridio, Bowie Ezio, and Zen Anton.

