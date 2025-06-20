Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Celebrity biographies

Zoe Saldaña's net worth and how she rose through Marvel, Avatar, and sci-fi hits

by  Peris Wamangu reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
6 min read

Zoe Saldaña's net worth is reported to be $60 million, reflecting her long-standing success in the entertainment industry. She is an iconic American actress, producer, writer, and director. Zoe rose to prominence for playing Neytiri in Avatar. Her other big-screen projects include Guardians of the Galaxy and Star Trek.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Zoe Saldaña has amassed her impressive net worth through her thriving career as an actress, producer, writer, and director.
  • Saldaña began her acting career in 1999 after she starred in the television series Law & Order.
  • She allegedly earned between $3 million and $11 million for starring in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, respectively.
  • Zoe's film production credits include Lioness, Dovecote, Meet Me in Rome, and The Absence of Eden.

Zoe Saldaña’s profile summary
Full nameZoë Yadira Saldaña-Perego
GenderFemale
Date of birth19 June 1978
Age47 years old (as of 2025)
Zodiac signGemini
Place of birthPassaic, New Jersey, United States
Current residenceMontecito, California, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMixed
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet 5′7″
Height in centimetres 170
Weight in pounds 115
Weight in kilograms 52
Body measurements in inches 33-25-32
Body measurements in centimetres 84-64-81
Hair colourBrown
Eye colourBrown
FatherAridio Saldaña
MotherAsalia Nazario
Siblings3
Marital statusMarried
HusbandMarco Perego-Saldaña
Children3
Education Newtown High School, ECOS Espacio de Danza Academy, Faces Theatre
ProfessionActress, producer, screenwriter, director
Net worth $60 million
Instagram@zoesaldana
X (Twitter)@zoesaldana

What is Zoe Saldaña’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Finance Monthly, and Marca, the American actress has an alleged net worth of $60 million as of 2025. Saldaña has acquired wealth through earnings from her thriving career as an actress, producer, writer, and director.

How much does Zoe Saldaña make per film?

Zoe's salaries vary from movie to movie. Depending on the film's budget and the size of the role, the entertainer reportedly earns between $2 million and $11 million per film as of this writing.

Five facts about Zoe Saldaña
How much did Zoe Saldaña make from MCU?

The American producer has enjoyed salary increments throughout her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) tenure. Zoe's starting salary at the Guardians of the Galaxy, an MCU movie, was alleged to be $100,000. She reportedly earned $3 million and $11 million after starring in the other two MCU films, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, respectively.

How much did Zoe get paid for Avatar?

The Avengers: Endgame star reportedly earned $4 million for playing Neytiri in the 2009 epic science fiction film Avatar. According to Koimoi, Saldaña later earned $8 million for her 2022 role in Avatar: The Way of Water.

Professional career

Saldaña walks the red carpet at the 78th Cannes International Film Festival.
Saldaña walks the red carpet at the 78th Cannes International Film Festival in "Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning". Photo: Stefanie Rex
Source: Getty Images

Zoe's fame arises mainly from her successful career in the entertainment industry, spanning over two decades. Saldaña made her acting debut in 1999, portraying Belinca in the television series Law & Order. She has since appeared in several films and TV shows.

Zoe Saldaña's movies and TV shows

According to her IMDb profile, she has approximately 80 acting credits. Below is a table highlighting Zoe Saldaña's acting career timeline, showcasing key milestones in her journey through the film industry.

YearMovie/TV showRole
2025ElioOlga Solís
2023-2024LionessJoe
2024DovecoteZoe
2024Emilia PérezRita
2023Good Burger 2Zoë Saldaña
2023The Absence of EdenEsmee
2023Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3Gamora
2022ColombianaCataleya
2022Avatar: The Way of WaterNeytiri
2022From ScratchAmy Wheeler
2022AmsterdamIrma St. Clair
2022Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic RewindGamora
2022The Adam ProjectLaura
2021Maya and the ThreeMaya
2021VivoRosa

Film production, screenwriting and directing

Zoe is also a producer and his successful films that have received critical acclaim include The Absence of Eden, Meet Me in Paris, and From Scratch. The table below shows some of Saldaña's production credits.

YearFilm/TV show
2023-2024Lioness
2024Dovecote
2024Meet Me in Rome
2023The Absence of Eden
2023MPower
2023Meet Me in Paris
2022From Scratch
2022Gordita Chronicles
2022Mamas
2018The Honor List

The American producer has also ventured into the screenwriting industry. He played her role as a screenwriter in the 2014 TV series Zoe Saldana Presents My Hero.

Zoe Saldaña attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"
Zoe Saldaña attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris.
Source: Getty Images

Additionally, theVivo star is a film director. She made her professional debut as a director in 2011 after directing a short film Kaylien. Her other directing role was in the 2012 TV series The Ropes.

Zoe Saldaña's awards and nominations

According to IMDb, Zoe has been nominated several times for various awards, and she has also won many accolades. Some of them include:

YearAwards
2025Won Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role (Oscar)
2025Won the Best Supporting Actress (BAFTA Film Award)
2025Won the Best Supporting Actress (Critics Choice Award)
2025Nominated for the Best Actress (Meilleure actrice)
2025Nominated for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Satellite Award)
2024Nominated for the Best Actress in a Film (Saturn Award)
2024Won the Best Supporting Actress (FFCC Award)
2024Nominated for the Favorite Movie Actress (Blimp Award)
2023Won the Best Actress - Feature Film (Imagen Award)
2023Won the Outstanding Voice Performance (Black Reel)

Inside Zoe Saldaña’s Montecito house and other luxury properties

According to Robb Report, she bought a house for $17 million in late 2023 in Montecito, California, United States. The property which sits on approximately 5 acres boasts of a pair of three-car garages, a guest cottage with an ocean view, a tennis court, and an art studio with a kitchen and bath.

The Hollywood actress also acquired a property in Beverly Hills, California, at $8.7 million in mid-2016. Saldaña later sold the home for $10 million in November 2024.

Zoe Saldaña's car collection: the luxury cars she drives

The Ferrari Dino 246 GT owned by Zoe.
The Ferrari Dino 246 GT owned by Zoe. Photo: @ZoeSaldana
Source: UGC

Zoe Saldaña is famous not only for her acting talent but also for her extraordinary passion for automobiles. Among the luxury car models Saldana has driven are:

  • Audi Q7
  • Cadillac Escalade
  • Audi A8
  • Mercedes G550
  • Audi R8
  • Ferrari Dino 246 GT

FAQs

  1. Who is Zoe Saldaña? She is an American actress, producer, writer, and director. Saldaña rose to stardom by starring in Star Trek and Guardians of the Galaxy.
  2. Where is Zoe Saldaña from? Zoe hails from Passaic, New Jersey, United States.
  3. How old is Zoe Saldaña? The actress is 47 years old as of 2025. She was born on 19 June 1978.
  4. Who are Zoe Saldaña's parents? Her parents are Aridio Saldaña and Asalia Nazario.
  5. Is Zoe Saldaña married? She is married to Marco Perego-Saldaña. They exchanged marriage vows in June 2013.
  6. Does Zoe Saldaña have children? The American producer shares three sons with her husband. They are Cy Aridio, Bowie Ezio, and Zen Anton Hilario.
  7. What movie did Zoe Saldaña win an Oscar for? She won the Oscars for portraying Rita in the Emilia Pérez.
  8. Who is the highest-grossing actress? According to IMDb, Scarlett Johansson is considered the highest-grossing actress of all time. Her movies have earned $14.52 billion.
  9. Why is Zoe Saldaña so rich? Saldaña's fortune is mainly attributed to the roles she has played in a series of highly successful and popular movies like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.
  10. What is Zoe Saldaña's net worth in 2025? The actress has an alleged net worth of $60 million.

Zoe Saldaña's net worth is a true indication of her dedication to her work as an actress, producer, writer, and director. She has been in the entertainment industry for over two decades now. Saldaña married Marco Perego-Saldaña in 2013. The couple has three sons Cy Aridio, Bowie Ezio, and Zen Anton.

