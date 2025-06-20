Zoe Saldaña's net worth and how she rose through Marvel, Avatar, and sci-fi hits
Zoe Saldaña's net worth is reported to be $60 million, reflecting her long-standing success in the entertainment industry. She is an iconic American actress, producer, writer, and director. Zoe rose to prominence for playing Neytiri in Avatar. Her other big-screen projects include Guardians of the Galaxy and Star Trek.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Zoe Saldaña’s profile summary
- What is Zoe Saldaña’s net worth?
- Professional career
- Inside Zoe Saldaña’s Montecito house and other luxury properties
- Zoe Saldaña's car collection: the luxury cars she drives
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Zoe Saldaña has amassed her impressive net worth through her thriving career as an actress, producer, writer, and director.
- Saldaña began her acting career in 1999 after she starred in the television series Law & Order.
- She allegedly earned between $3 million and $11 million for starring in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, respectively.
- Zoe's film production credits include Lioness, Dovecote, Meet Me in Rome, and The Absence of Eden.
Zoe Saldaña’s profile summary
|Full name
|Zoë Yadira Saldaña-Perego
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|19 June 1978
|Age
|47 years old (as of 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Gemini
|Place of birth
|Passaic, New Jersey, United States
|Current residence
|Montecito, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5′7″
|Height in centimetres
|170
|Weight in pounds
|115
|Weight in kilograms
|52
|Body measurements in inches
|33-25-32
|Body measurements in centimetres
|84-64-81
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Father
|Aridio Saldaña
|Mother
|Asalia Nazario
|Siblings
|3
|Marital status
|Married
|Husband
|Marco Perego-Saldaña
|Children
|3
|Education
|Newtown High School, ECOS Espacio de Danza Academy, Faces Theatre
|Profession
|Actress, producer, screenwriter, director
|Net worth
|$60 million
|@zoesaldana
|X (Twitter)
|@zoesaldana
What is Zoe Saldaña’s net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Finance Monthly, and Marca, the American actress has an alleged net worth of $60 million as of 2025. Saldaña has acquired wealth through earnings from her thriving career as an actress, producer, writer, and director.
How much does Zoe Saldaña make per film?
Zoe's salaries vary from movie to movie. Depending on the film's budget and the size of the role, the entertainer reportedly earns between $2 million and $11 million per film as of this writing.
How much did Zoe Saldaña make from MCU?
The American producer has enjoyed salary increments throughout her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) tenure. Zoe's starting salary at the Guardians of the Galaxy, an MCU movie, was alleged to be $100,000. She reportedly earned $3 million and $11 million after starring in the other two MCU films, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, respectively.
How much did Zoe get paid for Avatar?
The Avengers: Endgame star reportedly earned $4 million for playing Neytiri in the 2009 epic science fiction film Avatar. According to Koimoi, Saldaña later earned $8 million for her 2022 role in Avatar: The Way of Water.
Professional career
Zoe's fame arises mainly from her successful career in the entertainment industry, spanning over two decades. Saldaña made her acting debut in 1999, portraying Belinca in the television series Law & Order. She has since appeared in several films and TV shows.
Zoe Saldaña's movies and TV shows
According to her IMDb profile, she has approximately 80 acting credits. Below is a table highlighting Zoe Saldaña's acting career timeline, showcasing key milestones in her journey through the film industry.
|Year
|Movie/TV show
|Role
|2025
|Elio
|Olga Solís
|2023-2024
|Lioness
|Joe
|2024
|Dovecote
|Zoe
|2024
|Emilia Pérez
|Rita
|2023
|Good Burger 2
|Zoë Saldaña
|2023
|The Absence of Eden
|Esmee
|2023
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
|Gamora
|2022
|Colombiana
|Cataleya
|2022
|Avatar: The Way of Water
|Neytiri
|2022
|From Scratch
|Amy Wheeler
|2022
|Amsterdam
|Irma St. Clair
|2022
|Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind
|Gamora
|2022
|The Adam Project
|Laura
|2021
|Maya and the Three
|Maya
|2021
|Vivo
|Rosa
Film production, screenwriting and directing
Zoe is also a producer and his successful films that have received critical acclaim include The Absence of Eden, Meet Me in Paris, and From Scratch. The table below shows some of Saldaña's production credits.
|Year
|Film/TV show
|2023-2024
|Lioness
|2024
|Dovecote
|2024
|Meet Me in Rome
|2023
|The Absence of Eden
|2023
|MPower
|2023
|Meet Me in Paris
|2022
|From Scratch
|2022
|Gordita Chronicles
|2022
|Mamas
|2018
|The Honor List
The American producer has also ventured into the screenwriting industry. He played her role as a screenwriter in the 2014 TV series Zoe Saldana Presents My Hero.
Additionally, theVivo star is a film director. She made her professional debut as a director in 2011 after directing a short film Kaylien. Her other directing role was in the 2012 TV series The Ropes.
Zoe Saldaña's awards and nominations
According to IMDb, Zoe has been nominated several times for various awards, and she has also won many accolades. Some of them include:
|Year
|Awards
|2025
|Won Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role (Oscar)
|2025
|Won the Best Supporting Actress (BAFTA Film Award)
|2025
|Won the Best Supporting Actress (Critics Choice Award)
|2025
|Nominated for the Best Actress (Meilleure actrice)
|2025
|Nominated for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Satellite Award)
|2024
|Nominated for the Best Actress in a Film (Saturn Award)
|2024
|Won the Best Supporting Actress (FFCC Award)
|2024
|Nominated for the Favorite Movie Actress (Blimp Award)
|2023
|Won the Best Actress - Feature Film (Imagen Award)
|2023
|Won the Outstanding Voice Performance (Black Reel)
Inside Zoe Saldaña’s Montecito house and other luxury properties
According to Robb Report, she bought a house for $17 million in late 2023 in Montecito, California, United States. The property which sits on approximately 5 acres boasts of a pair of three-car garages, a guest cottage with an ocean view, a tennis court, and an art studio with a kitchen and bath.
The Hollywood actress also acquired a property in Beverly Hills, California, at $8.7 million in mid-2016. Saldaña later sold the home for $10 million in November 2024.
Zoe Saldaña's car collection: the luxury cars she drives
Zoe Saldaña is famous not only for her acting talent but also for her extraordinary passion for automobiles. Among the luxury car models Saldana has driven are:
- Audi Q7
- Cadillac Escalade
- Audi A8
- Mercedes G550
- Audi R8
- Ferrari Dino 246 GT
FAQs
- Who is Zoe Saldaña? She is an American actress, producer, writer, and director. Saldaña rose to stardom by starring in Star Trek and Guardians of the Galaxy.
- Where is Zoe Saldaña from? Zoe hails from Passaic, New Jersey, United States.
- How old is Zoe Saldaña? The actress is 47 years old as of 2025. She was born on 19 June 1978.
- Who are Zoe Saldaña's parents? Her parents are Aridio Saldaña and Asalia Nazario.
- Is Zoe Saldaña married? She is married to Marco Perego-Saldaña. They exchanged marriage vows in June 2013.
- Does Zoe Saldaña have children? The American producer shares three sons with her husband. They are Cy Aridio, Bowie Ezio, and Zen Anton Hilario.
- What movie did Zoe Saldaña win an Oscar for? She won the Oscars for portraying Rita in the Emilia Pérez.
- Who is the highest-grossing actress? According to IMDb, Scarlett Johansson is considered the highest-grossing actress of all time. Her movies have earned $14.52 billion.
- Why is Zoe Saldaña so rich? Saldaña's fortune is mainly attributed to the roles she has played in a series of highly successful and popular movies like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.
- What is Zoe Saldaña's net worth in 2025? The actress has an alleged net worth of $60 million.
Zoe Saldaña's net worth is a true indication of her dedication to her work as an actress, producer, writer, and director. She has been in the entertainment industry for over two decades now. Saldaña married Marco Perego-Saldaña in 2013. The couple has three sons Cy Aridio, Bowie Ezio, and Zen Anton.
