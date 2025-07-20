Meet American icon Cher’s children, Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue
Cher's children, Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue, have grown up under the intense limelight of their mother's prominent career. While they share the unique experience of being the offspring of a global celebrity, their journeys have been distinguished by diverse pathways in music, acting, and advocacy.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Cher's children have been working to build their careers in entertainment and beyond.
- Elijah Blue is an American musician and singer.
- Blue is the son of Gregg Allman.
- Chaz Bono is a writer, musician, and actor from the United States.
- His father is Sonny Bono.
Cher’s children’s profile summary
|Full name
|Chaz Salvatore Bono
|Elijah Sky Blue Allman
|Gender
|Transman
|Male
|Date of birth
|4 March 1969
|10 July 1976
|Age
|56 years old (as of 2025)
|49 years old (as of 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Pisces
|Cancer
|Place of birth
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5′6″
|6′1″
|Height in centimetres
|168
|185
|Weight in pounds
|190
|167
|Weight in kilograms
|86
|76
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Blue
|Relationship status
|Engaged
|Married
|Partner
|Shara Blue Mathes
|Marieangela King
|Father
|Sonny Bono
|Gregg Allman
|Mother
|Cher
|Cher
|Siblings
|Elijah Blue Allman, Chesare Elan, Christine, Chianna Maria, Sean Bono
|Chaz Bono, Devon, Layla Brooklyn, Michael Sean, Delilah Island Allman
|Education
|New York University, LaGuardia High School, Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute
|Hyde School
|Profession
|Writer, musician, actor
|Musician, singer
|Years active
|1972–present
|1989–present
|Net worth
|$800,000
|$100,000
|@therealchazbono
|@elijahblueoffic
|@ChazBonoOfficial
|N/A
Meet American icon Cher’s children; all her biological children
The American singer has two biological children: Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman. Here is more about them.
Chaz Bono
- Full name: Chaz Salvatore Bono
- Date of birth: 4 March 1969
- Age: 56 years old as of 2025
- Father: Sonny Bono
- Profession: Writer, musician, actor
Cher's son, Chaz Bono, was born on 4 March 1969 in Los Angeles, California, USA. He is the sole child of American singer, songwriter, actor, and politician Sonny Bono and Cher. Bono began his brief musical journey in 1988 with the band Ceremony, which released a single album, Hang Out Your Poetry, in 1993. Bono played acoustic guitar, percussion, and vocals in the band.
What is Chaz Bono's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth and Medium, Chaz Bono has an alleged net worth of $800,000. He has earned his income through his career as a writer, musician and actor.
Chaz Bono's transition
In an April 1995 interview with The Advocate, a national homosexual magazine, Bono revealed that she is a homosexual.
According to Art Sphere Inc., in mid-2008, Bono commenced a physical and social transformation from female to male. Bono's spokesman confirmed this in June 2009, identifying him as Chaz Bono.
Elijah Blue
- Full name: Elijah Sky Blue Allman
- Date of birth: 10 July 1976
- Age: 49 years old as of 2025
- Father: Gregg Allman
- Profession: Musician, singer
Cher's son, Elijah, was born on 10 July 1976 in Los Angeles, California, US. He is the son of Cher and Gregg Allman, a former musician, singer, and songwriter from the United States. Eijah is 49 years old as of 2025. He is a half-sibling to Chaz Bono, Michael Allman, Delilah Allman, Devon, and Layla Allman.
Elijah Blue is the lead singer and guitarist for the rock band Deadsy. Kiss bassist Gene Simmons gave him his first guitar, and at the age of 13, he went on tour with Cher as a guitarist, appearing in the music video for her song If I Could Turn Back Time.
What is Elijah Blue Allman's net worth?
According to Sportskeeda, Elijah Blue Allman has an alleged net worth of $100,000. He has earned income through his music and singing career.
Who is Elijah Blue Allman's wife?
On 1 December 2013, Marieangela King, "Queenie" became Elijah Blue Allman's wife. She is an English vocalist from the band KING. The pair split up on 20 April 2020, and Allman sought for divorce the next year. The couple's divorce has been dismissed, and they are still together.
Cher's son's substance abuse updates
Elijah stated in 2014 that he began using substances at the age of 11 and struggled with drug addiction for years, but professed to have been sober since 2008. According to Page Six, Allman was taken to a hospital in Joshua Tree, California, on 14 June 2025, after overdosing.
FAQs
- Who is Chaz Bono's partner? The American actor is engaged to Shara Blue Mathes. They have been together for seven years.
- Who are Elijah Blue Allman's siblings? His half-siblings include: Chaz Bono, Devon Allman, Layla Brooklyn Allman, Michael Sean Allman, and Delilah Island Allman.
- Who are Cher and Sonny Bono's children? Cher and Sonny Bono had one biological child together: Chaz Bono.
- When did Cher and Sonny Bono marry? They married in 1969, following the birth of their child, Chastity, who subsequently transitioned and became Chaz Bono.
- Who is the father of Cher's second son? The father of Cher's second son, Elijah Allman, was Gregg Allman, a singer-songwriter and a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band.
- How old is Cher's first child? Her first child, Chaz Bono, is 56 years old as of 2025. He was born on 4 March 1969.
- What disease did Cher's son have? Cher's son, Elijah Blue Allman, revealed to Entertainment Tonight in 2014 that he was diagnosed with Lyme disease.
Cher's children provide an engrossing glimpse into the complications of growing up in the shadow of enormous celebrity. Their lives, despite their widely diverse paths, are linked by fundamental themes of identity, struggle, and the persistent pull of family.
