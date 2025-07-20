How much is Dylan Dreyer worth? Today show star’s salary and income sources

Dylan Dreyer's net worth is allegedly $5 million as of May 2025. The figure is based mostly on her extended career as a television meteorologist and anchor for NBC News, including her major roles on the Today show. Dylan also earns through other television ventures and activities.

Dylan Dreyer (L) at the Hudson River Park Friends 8th Annual Playground Committee Luncheon. Dylan Dreyer (R) presents on 3 December 2024. Photo: John Nacion, Nathan Congleton (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Dylan Dreyer earns a significant portion of her income as a meteorologist and co-host of NBC's Today show .

and co-host of . She is the host of the NBC educational nature program Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer .

. Her children's book series , Misty the Cloud , also helps to supplement her income.

, , also helps to supplement her income. Dylan Dreyer is one of the main voices on Off the Rails, alongside Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones.

Dylan Dreyer’s profile summary

Full name Dylan Marie Dreyer Gender Female Date of birth 2 August 1981 Age 43 years old (as of July 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Manalapan Township, New Jersey, United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′4″ Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Husband Brian Fichera Children Calvin Bradley, Oliver George, Russell "Rusty" James Fichera Father Jim Dreyer Mother Linda Dreyer Siblings Mike Dreyer, James Dreyer Education Rutgers University, Manalapan High School Profession Meteorologist, correspondent Years active 2003–present Net worth $5 million Instagram @dylandreyernbc Facebook

How much is Dylan Dreyer worth?

According to Parade and Celebrity Net Worth, Dylan Dreyer has an alleged net worth of $5 million.

Dylan Dreyer's salary is allegedly paid $2 million a year by NBC for her various hosting roles. Here is a breakdown of Dylan Dreyer's income sources.

Dylan Dreyer's career as the weather correspondent

Dylan Dreyer has had a successful career as a female weather broadcaster and meteorologist, culminating in her current position at NBC News. Her career began in 2003, when she graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelor of Science degree in meteorology.

Top-5 facts about Dylan Dreyer. Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images (modified by author)

During college, she interned at WeatherWorks, a private consulting firm, and worked as a weather presenter for the Rutgers TV network and radio station. Dreyer's early broadcast meteorology career included:

WICU-TV in Erie, Pennsylvania, from 2003 to 2005 as a weekend meteorologist

WJAR-TV in Providence, Rhode Island, from 2005 to 2007 as a weekend meteorologist

WHDH-TV in Boston, Massachusetts, from 2007 to 2012 as a weekday morning meteorologist for Today in New England.

A look into Dylan Dreyer's career at NBC News

The American meteorologist began working at NBC News in September 2012. Since then, her career as a weather journalist has grown significantly. She was the weather reporter for Weekend Today for nine years, a position she left in 2022 to spend more weekends with her family.

Dylan Dreyer is seen at NBC's "Today" show on 4 February 2025 in New York City. Photo: Jose Perez

Dylan presently works as a weekday weather journalist for the Today show. According to Apple TV, she is a frequent weather correspondent and fill-in host on Today during the week. Dylan also frequently appears on The Weather Channel and contributes weather tales to NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.

Dylan Dreyer as the host of Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer

Along with her work as a meteorologist, Dreyer hosts the educational nature show Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer on NBC's The More You Know programming block.

Dylan Dreyer's role at Off the Rail

Dylan Dreyer co-hosts the SiriusXM radio show Off the Rails, which airs on Today Radio, with Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones. The trio discuss a variety of topics on the show, which frequently includes personal experiences and hilarious banter.

Al Roker (L), Sheinelle Jones (M), and Dylan Dreyer (R) on 4 Wednesday, October 2023. Photo: Nathan Congleton

While the specific format and content of Off the Rails may vary, Dylan's participation guarantees a dynamic and enjoyable listening experience for Today show viewers.

Earning through publishing

Marie Dreyer is a prominent children's book author, best known for the Misty the Cloud series. These books blend her meteorological expertise with her motherhood experience, providing entertaining and educational stories that frequently integrate weather concepts as well as social-emotional learning themes. Here is the list of Dylan Dreyer's children's book:

Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day (2021)

(2021) Misty the Cloud: Friends Through Rain or Shine (2022)

(2022) Misty the Cloud: The Thing About Spring (2024)

(2024) Misty the Cloud: Fun Is in the Air (2023)

(2023) A Peek Out Your Window: My First Book of Weather: A Lift-the-Flap Book (2015)

Dylan Dreyer holds her book on 7 January 2025. Photo: Nathan Congleton

FAQs

Who is Dylan Dreyer? Dylan Dreyer is an American TV meteorologist who works for NBC News. She also anchors Today's 3rd Hour. How old is Dylan Dreyer? Dylan is 43 years old as of July 2025. She was born on 2 August 1981. How much does Dylan Dreyer make? Her annual salary from NBC is allegedly $2 million. Is Dylan Dreyer married? Dylan Dreyer is married. Who is Dylan Dreyer's husband? Dylan has been married to NBC News producer and cameraman Brian Fichera since 2012. Why is Dylan leaving the Today show? Dreyer was the weather reporter for Weekend Today for nine years, a position she left in 2022 to spend more weekends with her family. Does Dylan Dreyer have children? Dylan Dreyer has three kids with Brian Fichera. Their names are Calvin Bradley, Oliver George, and Russell James.

Dylan Dreyer's net worth reflects her diversified and long-standing career in the media. Her main source of income is her significant work at NBC News. Aside from her meteorological and presenting roles, Dreyer also earns income as the host of NBC's Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer and as the co-host of Off the Rails.

