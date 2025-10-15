Meet Benny Blanco's parents, Andrew & Sandra Levin, and their family story
Benny Blanco's parents, Andrew and Sandra Levin, played pivotal roles in his early upbringing, giving him the supportive, creative, and cultural framework for his eventual success. Benny was raised in Reston, Virginia, by Jewish parents who created a setting that fostered his creativity and career despite having no professional connections to the music industry.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Benny Blanco's mother, Sandra Levin, worked in an assisted living facility, while his father was a businessman.
- His father is of Puerto Rican descent, while his mother is of Polish-Jewish descent.
- Benny Blanco's parents, Andrew and Sandra Levin, are divorced.
Benny Blanco's profile summary
Full name
Benjamin Joseph Levin
Gender
Male
Date of birth
8 March 1988
Age
37 years old (as of 2025)
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Place of birth
Reston, Virginia, United States
Current residence
Beverly Hills, California, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Religion
Judaism
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
5′9″
Height in centimetres
175
Weight in pounds
181
Weight in kilograms
82
Hair colour
Dark brown
Eye colour
Brown
Marital status
Married
Wife
Selena Gomez
Father
Andrew Mark Levin
Mother
Sandra Beth Levin
Siblings
Jeremy Levin
Education
South Lakes High School, Institute of Audio Research in New York
Profession
Record producer, songwriter, music executive, author
Years active
2007–present
Net worth
$50 million
X (Twitter)
Meet Benny Blanco's parents, Andrew and Sandra Levin
Benny Blanco was reared by his parents, Andrew and Sandra Levin, in Reston, Virginia, United States. His father, Andrew Mark Levin, is of Puerto Rican descent, and his mother, Sandra Beth Levin, is of Polish-Jewish descent. Here is a look into Benny Blanco's parents' background.
Andrew Levin
Andrew Levin is the father of music producer and songwriter Benny Blanco. He was an American businessman working in the fashion industry. Andrew and his ex-wife are credited with igniting Benny Blanco's interest in music.
He also helped Benny connect with his Jewish culture through cuisine, and Benny has great recollections of going to Jewish delis with him when he was younger.
Sandra Levin
Sandra Levin is Benny Blanco's mother. She worked in an assisted living facility. In 2024, Blanco told People that his mother is his "best friend" and frequently cooks for her during their weekly Sunday market outings:
My mother is my best friend. Each Sunday, we visit the farmer's market. I cook her lunch, we swim, and we gossip about various topics. She sends me things and asks, 'Do you believe it's true? I'm like, 'I don't even know who these two individuals are.'
Benny Blanco's mom and dad are divorced
Benny Blanco's parents, Andrew and Sandra Levin, are divorced. The American record producer confirmed their divorce to InStyle in June 2025. Even when their marriage ended, Benny praised his mother, crediting her with his positive attitude and understanding of relationships. He said;
My mother always took the time to explain how a female mind works because she had so many dating problems when I was growing up. I've been through some difficult situations, but I've always been a pretty cheerful person. Every day, I wake up full of excitement.
Benny Blanco's parents encouraged his passion for music
While the American record producer's parents are now separated, they strongly encouraged his love for music from an early age. Benjamin told Augustman in January 2021:
I've been into music since I was a baby, and I used to pound on pots and pans. My parents were very into music, so they played me music from an early age, and my brother was also quite into music, so he took me to record stores.
He continued,
I really got into it. When I was approximately five or six years old, I started making little songs. Then, when I was nine, I won a contest to go to the studio and record my first song, which I was overjoyed about! I got so into making music that I never looked back.
Benny Blanco's parents inspired recipes in his cookbook
The recipes in Benny Blanco's 2024 cookbook, Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends, were greatly influenced by his Ashkenazi Jewish roots and his parents. Benny told HeyAlma in April 2024,
Even more than being religious and attending temples, Jewish cuisine has served as a lubricant, bringing my friends and family together in a most amazing way.
Kibitz and Complain, a special section of the book, highlights his family's traditional Jewish food and his early culinary experiences. His mother's kugel recipe appears in the cookbook.
Even though Benny jokingly calls his mother a "terrible cook," he still draws attention to this family recipe and mentions that they don't use raisins.
Although mom is a horrible chef, I believe the Jewish fairy leaves a small kugel recipe on a note card when you reach 50. My brother is a moron, so ours doesn't have raisins.
Benjamin's dad's influence is evident in stories about Jewish cuisine and cultural experiences. He recalls his father and him travelling to Jewish delis and savouring traditional dishes like Dr. Brown's soda and handmade pastrami.
FAQs
- Who is Benny Blanco? He is an American record producer and songwriter.
- How old is Benny Blanco? He is 37 years old as of 2025. The American songwriter was born on 8 March 1988.
- Who are Benny Blanco's parents? Benny's parents are Sandra and Andrew Levin.
- What is Benny Blanco's parents' nationality? His parents are American citizens.
- What is Benny Blanco's parents' ethnicity? Benny Blanco's parents are of Ashkenazi Jewish descent.
- Does Benny Blanco have siblings? Benny Blanco has one older brother named Jeremy Levin.
- Is Benny Blanco married? He is married to Selena Gomez, an American actress and singer. They were officially married on 27 September 2025 in California.
Benny Blanco's parents, Andrew and Sandra Levin, laid a foundation that influenced his life and profession. While working at what he characterised as "ordinary jobs," they instilled in Benny an intense love of music and a connection to his Ashkenazi Jewish background.
