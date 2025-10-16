Meet Jessica Sanchez's husband, Rickie Gallardo and their relationship timeline

Jessica Sanchez's husband, Rickie Gallardo, keeps a low public profile, but their relationship has played a quiet yet meaningful role in her life. The couple met in 2017, began dating shortly after, and married privately in 2021. They welcomed their first child in 2025, just days after Sanchez won America's Got Talent while nine months pregnant.

Singer Jessica Sanchez and husband Rickie Gallardo pictured at a celebratory event in 2025, weeks before welcoming their first child. Photo: @jessicaesanchez on Instagram (modified by author)

Jessica Sanchez's profile summary

Full name Jessica Elizabeth Sanchez Gender Female Date of birth 4 August 1995 Age 30 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Chula Vista, California, USA Current residence Houston, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'1" Height in centimetres 155 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Editha Sanchez Father Gilbert Sanchez Siblings Two Sexuality Straight Marital status Straight Husband Rickie Gallardo Children One Educational background Eastlake Middle School (then homeschooled) Profession Singer, songwriter Net worth $1 million Instagram @jessicaesanchez Facebook @JessicaSanchezOfficial X (Twitter) @JessicaESanchez

Bio of Jessica Sanchez's husband, Rickie Gallardo

Rickie Gallardo maintains a low public profile, but a few personal details have surfaced through social media.

Top-5 facts about Jessica Sanchez's husband, Rickie Gallardo. Photo: @jessicaesanchez on Instagram (modified by author)

In a May 2019 Instagram post, Gallardo revealed his adoption from foster care at age five. He credited his grandfather, who adopted him and his siblings, with unwavering support throughout his life. Gallardo wrote:

This man adopted my siblings and I when I was in foster care at the age of 5… I am a product of his hard work and dedication to provide even when he wasn't obligated.

In another Father's Day tribute, Gallardo honoured both his father and grandfather, stating:

These two men have been a huge voice in this crazy life I get to experience… The transparency they have always had with me is what gives me the drive to be a better me every day.

Gallardo also shared his educational background in a January 2019 post, revealing that he was expelled from high school at age 14. He wrote:

I'm a high school dropout… I'm a 21-year-old self-made millionaire. Jesus gets all the glory.

Singer Jessica Sanchez and husband Rickie Gallardo pose in a quiet moment at home. Photo: @rickiegallardo on Instagram (modified by author)

What is Jessica Sanchez's husband's nationality?

Rickie Gallardo has not publicly confirmed his nationality. However, in an April 2023 interview on the FYE Channel, Jessica referred to him as Mexican. She said:

My partner is Mexican. So they speak Spanish all the time. I don't know what they're saying half the time.

What is Jessica Sanchez's husband's job?

As of 2025, Rickie Gallardo's current profession is unknown. Previously, he worked as a lighting technician, a role he held when he met Jessica Sanchez in 2017.

A May 2018 Instagram post also shows Gallardo promoting a personal e-commerce training event, captioned: "Personal Ecom training stay tuned for my next event!"; suggesting he explored entrepreneurial ventures at the time.

Jessica Sanchez and Rickie Gallardo's relationship timeline

Singer Jessica Sanchez and husband Rickie Gallardo pose outdoors at a public gathering. Photo: @rickiegallardo on Instagram

Below is a detailed breakdown of Jessica Sanchez and Rickie Gallardo's relationship over the years:

Jessica Sanchez recalled in an interview with Over A Glass Or Two (FYE Channel) that she met Rickie Gallardo in 2017 during a concert held at a church venue.

It was five years ago…. We were using a church as, like, a venue for one of my concerts, and Ricky used to do lights at the church.

After seeing her perform, Gallardo sent a gutsy Instagram video message:

He sent me a video on Instagram of him, and me in the background on the stage saying, 'I'm gonna marry you one day.'

They met for coffee, then spent every day together for a month before officially becoming a couple.

2021: A secret wedding in Texas

In 2021, Sanchez and Gallardo tied the knot in a spontaneous and private wedding ceremony in Texas. She revealed on PUSH Bets Live:

We just decided one day, like, 'Oh, our pastor is in town. Let's just get married in like a couple of days.'Our rings were Walmart fitness bands… It was just so out of the blue. We just were like, 'You know what? We just wanna get married. Let's just get married.'

2023: Going public and praising her husband's support

For nearly two years, the marriage remained private. Then, in April 2023, Sanchez publicly acknowledged it in her PUSH Bets Live interview. She spoke candidly about how marriage changed her.

2025: Triumphs and new beginnings

During America's Got Talent Season 20 auditions, Sanchez surprised the world by announcing that she and Rickie were expecting their first child.

In a historic moment, Sanchez went on to win the competition while nine months pregnant. Just days after her victory, she gave birth to their daughter.

Does Jessica Sanchez have a baby?

Jessica Sanchez and her husband, Rickie Gallardo, welcomed their baby girl, Eliana Mae, in September 2025. The birth occurred shortly after Sanchez won the 20th season of America's Got Talent while nine months pregnant.

FAQs

What is Jessica Sanchez from American Idol doing now? After winning America's Got Talent (AGT) in September 2025, Jessica has been focused on her family and preparing for a renewed music career. Who is the husband of Jessica Sanchez? She is married to Rickie Gallardo. They met in 2017 at a church venue and married in a private ceremony in 2021. What happened to Jessica Sanchez after American Idol? After becoming the runner-up on American Idol in 2012, Jessica continued her music career but stepped away from the spotlight. Did Jessica Sanchez win American Idol? Jessica Sanchez was the runner-up on American Idol Season 11 in 2012, losing to Phillip Phillips. Did Jessica Sanchez win America's Got Talent? Jessica won America's Got Talent Season 20 in 2025, becoming the grand champion nearly 20 years after her first appearance on the show. How old was Jessica Sanchez on AGT? She was 10 years old when she first appeared on AGT Season 1 in 2006. She returned at age 30 to win Season 20 in 2025.

Jessica Sanchez's husband maintains a low public profile, but their relationship has sparked public interest. They secretly married in 2021 in a small, impromptu ceremony. Throughout Sanchez's triumphant return to America's Got Talent in 2025, Gallardo remained her "biggest rock," supporting her through pregnancy and her comeback to the spotlight.

