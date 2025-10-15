Who is TikToker Mark Estes' girlfriend? From Kristin Cavallari to Sommer Ray

Sommer Ray is currently TikToker Mark Estes' girlfriend. The two made their relationship public in mid-2025. Mark and Sommer Ray's relationship came after Mark's highly publicised relationship with American TV personality Kristin Cavallari, which lasted seven months after they met in February 2024.

Mark Estes' profile summary

Full name Mark Charles Estes Gender Male Date of birth 9 October 1999 Age 26 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Kalispell, Montana, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6′1″ Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 185 Weight in kilograms 84 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Sommer Ray Father Robert Estes Mother Debbi Estes Siblings Cade Estes Education Montana State University, Montana Technological University Profession TikTok star, former college football player Instagram @markestes_1 TikTok @markestes001

Who is TikToker Mark Estes' girlfriend now?

Mark Estes' girlfriend is Sommer Ray, an American fitness model, YouTuber, social media influencer, and entrepreneur. She has a sizeable online following across several platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, where she shares fitness, health, and lifestyle tips.

Estes started dating model and influencer Sommer Ray in 2025. They confirmed their relationship in a May TikTok video, and the couple has subsequently posted numerous PDA-filled TikTok videos.

Ray, who comes from a competitive bodybuilding family, started weightlifting at 15 and won two awards in the 2015 NPC Colorado State Championships.

She founded IMARAÏS Beauty, a plant-based beauty and wellness company, and SMR Leisure, her clothing line. Sommer Ray also owns Evolve Fitness, a fitness app.

Apart from Sommer Ray, Mark Estes has been romantically linked to television personality Kristin Cavallari. He has also reportedly dated Liv Walker. Here is a closer look at his love life.

Kristin Cavallari (2024)

Mark Estes dated Kristin Cavallari, an American fashion designer, television personality, and author, in 2024. They made their love story public in February 2024 and ended it in September 2024, after around seven months. Cavallari was 37 years old and Estes was 24, giving them a 13-year age difference.

She initially came across Estes, a Montana Boyz content creation team member, while scrolling through TikTok. Estes mistakenly reached into her Instagram direct messages using the Montana Boyz account. Confirming to the People, he admitted,

Yeah, I thought I was on my own account, and I DMed her. We woke up the next day, and my friend was like, who DM'd Kristin? I was like, Oh, that was me.

Mark and Kristin made their relationship public on Instagram, posting a photo of themselves on vacation in Mexico. Kristin later ended the relationship after realising it was not a long-term fit. She clarified on her Let's Be Honest podcast that she believed the age gap and related disparity in life experience played a role.

She claimed that she ended their relationship because she understood that Estes needed to experience life in the long run and that those were important, formative years. According to her:

He's been the best boyfriend I've ever had. I just know that long-term, he needs to experience life. He's young. I started to feel his age a little bit with life experience. I look back when I was 24 and how much life has happened between then; those are crucial years, those are formative years, they're when you find yourself, and he needs to be able to do that.

Liv Walker (2024)

Estes was linked to Liv Walker, a Love Island USA star, in November 2024, following his breakup from Cavallari. In a TikTok video, Mark was spotted jokingly proposing to Walker on a rooftop with a big diamond ring. The two were supposedly friends at the time.

FAQs

Are Kristin and Mark Estes still together? They are no longer together. The two broke up in September 2024 after dating for approximately seven months. What was Mark Estes and Kristin Cavallari's age difference? They had a 13-year age difference. Cavallari was 37 years old during their relationship, and Mark was 24. Who is Mark Estes? He is an American social media influencer, former college football player, and reality television personality. Is Mark Estes in a relationship? He is currently dating fellow social media star Sommer Ray. Who did Mark Estes propose to? In November 2024, Mark Estes jokingly proposed to Olivia "Liv" Walker, a Love Island USA star. Who has Sommer Ray dated? She has previously dated American rapper Colson Baker (MGK), American actor Max Ehrich, and musical artist Tayler Holder. How did Sommer Ray become famous? She rose to prominence primarily through her concentration on fitness content on social media.

Mark Estes' girlfriend, Sommer Ray, rose to prominence primarily by using her fitness and competitive bodybuilding skills on social media. Her success demonstrates the potential of creating a disciplined and visually appealing personal brand across channels such as Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

