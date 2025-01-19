John Gaines is an American fitness model, personal trainer, and Instagram star. He gained social media prominence by uploading engaging content such as fitness, nutrition, lifestyle, modelling videos, and pictures on his Instagram page. Uncover intriguing details about him, including his relationship with Grammy-winning singer Victoria Monet.

John Gaines looks at the camera as he poses for a photo (L) and is wearing a white vest (R). Photo: @gainsbygaines on Instagram (modified by author)

John Gaines is the founder of Gains by Gaines, a wellness program that helps clients burn fat and build muscle. Between 2020 and 2023, he dated an American entertainer, Victoria Monet. John and Victoria share a daughter, Hazel Monét Gaines.

John Gaines' profile summary

Full name John Gaines Jr. Gender Male Date of birth 2 March 1991 Age 33 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Fresno, California, United States Current residence Fresno, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11'' Height in centimetres 180 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Children 1 Profession Fitness model, personal trainer, Instagram star

Who is John Gaines?

John Gaines Jr. was born to unknown parents on 2 March 1991 in Fresno, California, United States. He is 33 years old as of 2025. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

What does John Gaines do for a living?

Gaines is a fitness model, personal trainer, and Instagram star. He is the founder of Gains by Gaines, a fitness program that he uses to offer training programs, fitness advice, and support to his clients. Gaines has served as Wilhelmina's fitness model.

Five facts about John Gaines. Photo: @gainsbygaines on Instagram (modified by author)

The Fresno native is also known for his captivating Instagram content, including fitness, nutrition, lifestyle, and modelling videos and pictures. As of this writing, Gaines has approximately 264 thousand followers on the platform.

Are Victoria Monét and John Gaines married?

Victoria Monét and John Gaines are not married. However, they had an affair from 2020 to 2023. Victoria is an award-winning American singer and songwriter. She gained initial fame after she became a frequent collaborator of singer Ariana Grande, co-writing many of her songs, such as Thank U, Next, and 7 Rings.

Monét later began her solo music career in 2014. She has since gained more prominence by releasing several hit songs such as On My Mama, Jaguar II, and Experience.

John and On My Mama singer went public with their romantic relationship in early 2020. This was after the duo appeared together on screen and shared some steamy kisses when the fitness model starred in the music video for Victoria's song Moment.

The former lovebird's relationship came to an end amicably in December 2023. Monét and John officially announced their split 10 months later, in September 2024, through a joint statement on the singer's X (Twitter) page. The former lovebirds split because they wanted to grow apart.

Does John Gaines have children?

John Gaines, Victoria Monét and Hazel Monét attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Who is Victoria Monét's baby's father? John Gaines is the father of Monét's baby, Hazel Monét Gaines. Hazel was born on 21 February 2021. Gaines announced the birth of his daughter on 27 February 2021 by uploading a picture of the newborn's hand wrapped around the Jaguar II singer's finger. He captioned the picture,

I love you @victoriamonet. Thank you for the best early birthday gift I could ask for.

FAQs

Who is John Gaines? He is an American fitness model, personal trainer, and Instagram star. He is known for posting fitness pictures and videos on Instagram. What is John Gaines' age? The fitness model is 33 years old as of 2025. He was born on 2 March 1991 in Fresno, California, United States. Where is John Gaines from? He hails from Fresno, California, United States. Who is John Gaines dating? He is seemingly single as of 2025. Why did Victoria Monét leave her husband? Victoria does not have a husband. However, she dated John Gaines between 2020 and 2023. Who are John Gaines' children? He shares a daughter, Hazel Monét Gaines, with Victoria Monét, his former girlfriend. When was John Gaines' daughter born? She was born on 21 February 2021. How tall is John Gaines? He is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall.

John Gaines is a fitness model, personal trainer, and Instagram star from the United States. He is famous for featuring his fitness, nutrition, lifestyle, modelling videos, and pictures on his Instagram account. Gaines dated an American singer, Victoria Monét, from 2020 to 2023.

