Carla Diab's net worth and how she built her money from fashion and TV
Carla Diab's net worth is reported to be $5 million as of 2025. She rose to prominence for appearing in the popular reality TV show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Diab has leveraged her popularity to venture into social media influencing, where she commands a large, loyal following, particularly on Instagram.
Key takeaways
- Carla Diab is a Lebanese-American fashion designer, entrepreneur, reality TV star, TV host, author, and social media influencer.
- Carla Diab started her career as a fashion designer through internships at fashion companies in Paris.
- Diab owns a luxurious yacht.
Carla Diab's profile summary
Full name
Carla Diab Haddad
Gender
Female
Date of birth
11 October 1985
Age
40 years old (as of 2025)
Zodiac sign
Libra
Place of birth
Beirut, Lebanon
Current residence
Beverly Hills, California, United States
Nationality
Lebanese-American
Ethnicity
Mixed
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
5'10''
Height in centimetres
179
Weight in pounds
130
Weight in kilograms
59
Body measurements in inches
37-32-42
Body measurements in centimetres
94-81-107
Hair colour
Blonde
Eye colour
Blue
Father
James Diab
Mother
Elizabeth
Siblings
One
Marital status
Divorced
Ex-husband
Tony Abou Jaoude
Children
One
Education
Rockey High School, Lebanese American University, Cleveland State University
Profession
Fashion designer, entrepreneur, reality TV personality, TV host, author, social media influencer
Net worth
$5 million
What is Carla Diab's net worth?
According to The Bulletin Time and Naija News, Carla Diab's net worth in 2025 is alleged to be $5 million. She makes her money from diverse income sources, including earnings from her career as a fashion designer, entrepreneur, reality TV personality, TV host, author, and social media star.
Carla Diab's career and sources of income
Carla Diab's impressive fortune is attributed to her diverse income sources. Below is an overview of her main sources of income:
Fashion ventures
Carla is a fashion designer. She developed a passion for fashion during her early years, prompting her to explore opportunities in the industry from a young age. Diab later began her career as a fashion designer, interning at fashion companies in Paris, France, after earning a degree in fashion design from the Lebanese American University in Beirut.
Business ventures
She is also an entrepreneur. Diab began her entrepreneurial journey in the early 2000s, when she launched her own clothing line after she finished her internships. Carla has since built a brand synonymous with high-end fashion and sophistication, attracting renowned Hollywood stars like Kim Kardashian and Rihanna.
Carla Diab's reality TV shows: journey on the small screen
Diab is also a reality TV personality. She gained fame for starring in hit reality shows like Project Runway and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Carla Diab's Real Housewives appearance helped her gain recognition beyond her fashion and business career.
Additionally, she is a TV host known for hosting LBCI's Fi-Male, which airs every Friday night.
Moreover, some sources report that Diab is an author and the writer of The Diab Life: A Guide to Living Life to the Fullest.
Ambassadorship and fashion collaborations
Based on her Instagram bio, she is an ambassador for Go Greece Development & Investments. Carla Diab has also worked with fashion and jewellery brands such as L'Oréal Paris, Rossonero, By Madisse, Rami Salamoun, Jacobijoux.
Carla Diab’s luxurious yacht and its features
The TV host confessed that she owned a yacht in a video clip shared on TikTok in November 2023. However, she remained tight-lipped about its worth.
The high-end yacht, which Diab has owned since the late 2010s, boasts several features, including a gym, swimming pool, cinema, Jacuzzi, and helipad. The yacht, which is used for hosting extravagant parties, is also staffed by a crew of 12 who attend to guests on board.
FAQs
- Who is Carla Diab? She is a prominent fashion designer, entrepreneur, reality TV star, TV host, author, and social media personality.
- How old is Carla Diab? The fashion designer is 40 years old as of 2025. She was born on 11 October 1985.
- Is Carla Diab Lebanese? Diab is an American-Lebanese national of mixed ethnic background.
- Does Carla Diab have a sibling? She has one sibling, an older sister, Maya Diab.
- Who is Carla Diab's husband? The social media influencer is unmarried as of this writing. However, Carla was previously married to Tony Abou Jaoudeh.
- Does Carla Diab have children? Carla shares a daughter, Lea Jaoude, with her ex-husband Tony Abou.
- Did Carla Diab appear in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? She played a role in the popular reality TV series Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
- What are Carla Diab's investments? Diab runs her own clothing line, and her other ventures include media-related projects, such as starring in reality TV shows.
- What is Carla Diab's biggest accomplishment? She has built a luxury fashion brand that has dressed prominent celebrities, including Kim Kardashian.
- How rich is Carla Diab? The author is reportedly worth $5million as of 2025.
Carla Diab's net worth has continued to grow over the years thanks to her successful ventures in fashion and media. Her financial success is highly attributed to her business acumen and strong personal brand. Diab is a mother to a daughter, Lea Jaoude.
