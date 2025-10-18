Carla Diab's net worth and how she built her money from fashion and TV

Carla Diab's net worth is reported to be $5 million as of 2025. She rose to prominence for appearing in the popular reality TV show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Diab has leveraged her popularity to venture into social media influencing, where she commands a large, loyal following, particularly on Instagram.

Carla in a restaurant (L). She is walking in the streets (R). Photo: @carlahaddadofficial (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Carla Diab is a Lebanese-American fashion designer , entrepreneur , reality TV star , TV host , author , and social media influencer.

, , , , , and Carla Diab started her career as a fashion designer through internships at fashion companies in Paris.

Diab owns a luxurious yacht.

Carla Diab's profile summary

Full name Carla Diab Haddad Gender Female Date of birth 11 October 1985 Age 40 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Beirut, Lebanon Current residence Beverly Hills, California, United States Nationality Lebanese-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10'' Height in centimetres 179 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Body measurements in inches 37-32-42 Body measurements in centimetres 94-81-107 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father James Diab Mother Elizabeth Siblings One Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Tony Abou Jaoude Children One Education Rockey High School, Lebanese American University, Cleveland State University Profession Fashion designer, entrepreneur, reality TV personality, TV host, author, social media influencer Net worth $5 million Instagram @carlahaddadofficial

What is Carla Diab's net worth?

According to The Bulletin Time and Naija News, Carla Diab's net worth in 2025 is alleged to be $5 million. She makes her money from diverse income sources, including earnings from her career as a fashion designer, entrepreneur, reality TV personality, TV host, author, and social media star.

Carla Diab's career and sources of income

Carla Diab's impressive fortune is attributed to her diverse income sources. Below is an overview of her main sources of income:

Five facts about Carla Diab. Photo: @carlahaddadofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Fashion ventures

Carla is a fashion designer. She developed a passion for fashion during her early years, prompting her to explore opportunities in the industry from a young age. Diab later began her career as a fashion designer, interning at fashion companies in Paris, France, after earning a degree in fashion design from the Lebanese American University in Beirut.

Business ventures

She is also an entrepreneur. Diab began her entrepreneurial journey in the early 2000s, when she launched her own clothing line after she finished her internships. Carla has since built a brand synonymous with high-end fashion and sophistication, attracting renowned Hollywood stars like Kim Kardashian and Rihanna.

Carla Diab's reality TV shows: journey on the small screen

Diab is also a reality TV personality. She gained fame for starring in hit reality shows like Project Runway and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Carla Diab's Real Housewives appearance helped her gain recognition beyond her fashion and business career.

Additionally, she is a TV host known for hosting LBCI's Fi-Male, which airs every Friday night.

Carla posing for a picture in a black dress. Photo: @carlahaddadofficial

Moreover, some sources report that Diab is an author and the writer of The Diab Life: A Guide to Living Life to the Fullest.

Ambassadorship and fashion collaborations

Based on her Instagram bio, she is an ambassador for Go Greece Development & Investments. Carla Diab has also worked with fashion and jewellery brands such as L'Oréal Paris, Rossonero, By Madisse, Rami Salamoun, Jacobijoux.

Carla Diab’s luxurious yacht and its features

The TV host confessed that she owned a yacht in a video clip shared on TikTok in November 2023. However, she remained tight-lipped about its worth.

The high-end yacht, which Diab has owned since the late 2010s, boasts several features, including a gym, swimming pool, cinema, Jacuzzi, and helipad. The yacht, which is used for hosting extravagant parties, is also staffed by a crew of 12 who attend to guests on board.

FAQs

Who is Carla Diab? She is a prominent fashion designer, entrepreneur, reality TV star, TV host, author, and social media personality. How old is Carla Diab? The fashion designer is 40 years old as of 2025. She was born on 11 October 1985. Is Carla Diab Lebanese? Diab is an American-Lebanese national of mixed ethnic background. Does Carla Diab have a sibling? She has one sibling, an older sister, Maya Diab. Who is Carla Diab's husband? The social media influencer is unmarried as of this writing. However, Carla was previously married to Tony Abou Jaoudeh. Does Carla Diab have children? Carla shares a daughter, Lea Jaoude, with her ex-husband Tony Abou. Did Carla Diab appear in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? She played a role in the popular reality TV series Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. What are Carla Diab's investments? Diab runs her own clothing line, and her other ventures include media-related projects, such as starring in reality TV shows. What is Carla Diab's biggest accomplishment? She has built a luxury fashion brand that has dressed prominent celebrities, including Kim Kardashian. How rich is Carla Diab? The author is reportedly worth $5million as of 2025.

Carla Diab's net worth has continued to grow over the years thanks to her successful ventures in fashion and media. Her financial success is highly attributed to her business acumen and strong personal brand. Diab is a mother to a daughter, Lea Jaoude.

