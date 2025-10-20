James Corden's kids: All about the late-night host's three children

James Corden's kids are Max, Carey, and Charlotte. He shares the three children with his wife, Julia Carey. They were born between 2011 and 2017 and have mostly stayed out of the spotlight. After leaving The Late Late Show in 2023, Corden shifted his focus to family life.

James Corden (R) and his kids Max Corden (L) and Carey Corden (C) attend a basketball game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Allen Berezovsky (modified by author)

James Corden's profile summary

Full name James Kimberley Corden Gender Male Date of birth 22 August 1978 Age 47 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Hillingdon, London, England Current residence London, England Nationality British Ethnicity White Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Margaret Corden Father Malcolm Corden Siblings Two Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Wife Julia Carey Children Three School Park Middle School, Holmer Green Upper School, Jackie Palmer Stage School Profession Actor, comedian, writer, producer, singer, and television host Net worth $70 million Instagram @j_corden Facebook @Mr.JamesCorden X (Twitter) @JKCorden

Meet James Corden's kids: Inside the family life of the former Late Late Show host

James Corden's children and wife, Julia Carey, have remained central to his life beyond television. The couple married in 2012 after being introduced by actor Dominic Cooper and now share three children.

In 2023, the influential late-night TV host stepped away from The Late Late Show, citing fatherhood as a driving force behind the decision. In a 2022 interview with Extra, he explained:

My kids are getting older, their grandparents are getting older, and it perhaps just felt like the right time for us as a family to be freer in our decisions.

Explore more about James Corden's children below.

1. Max McCartney Kimberley Corden

Max Corden celebrates at the basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Allen Berezovsky

Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 22 March 2011

22 March 2011 Age: 14 years old (as of 2025)

Max McCartney Kimberley Corden is James and Julia's eldest child, born in March 2011, a year before their wedding. His middle name, "McCartney," honours Paul McCartney after Corden jokingly promised to name his son after the iconic 60s band The Beatles in exchange for appearing in a comedy sketch.

Corden recalled on The Graham Norton Show, as reported by HELLO magazine:

I laid it on very thick. I told him, 'People won't die if you do our sketch.' He said, 'Bloody hell, James, I've heard some grovelling in my time.' I replied, 'If you say no, I'll name my unborn child after you.' He said, 'If you promise to do that, I'll do the sketch.'

Max has been occasionally featured in light-hearted anecdotes Corden shared on The Late Late Show, offering glimpses into his life as a father.

2. Carey Corden

Carey Corden and her dad Max Corden attend a basketball game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Allen Berezovsky

Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 27 October 2014

27 October 2014 Age: 11 years old (as of 2025)

James and Julia Corden welcomed their second child and first daughter, Carey, in London in 2014. They named her after Julia's maiden name, continuing a family tradition.

Carey spent her early years in Los Angeles while her father hosted The Late Late Show, then moved with the family back to London in 2023.

James Corden described fatherhood as far more daunting than stepping into late-night television. He told People in 2015 at the Vanity Fair Young Hollywood party:

What's more scary? Being a father. No question. It's just a TV show. It all pales in significance.

Corden recalled the joy of making Carey smile, saying, "She just grins really big" when he pinched her cheeks. According to Carey's father, her early months involved plenty of feeding and burping, with nighttime duties decided by rock-paper-scissors between her parents.

3. Charlotte Corden

James Corden and his wife expectant Julia Carey attend the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: John Shearer

Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 12 December 2017

12 December 2017 Age: 7 years old (as of 2025)

Charlotte Corden, the youngest of James and Julia's three children, was born in London in December 2017. Her arrival made headlines after Corden raced from New York, just hours after hosting The Late Late Show, to be there for the birth.

He recalled the events to People in 2018:

I jumped in a taxi, booked a plane ticket on my phone, and made it with about 20 minutes to spare before they shut the gate. Then I had five hours on the plane thinking, 'If I land and our daughter's arrived, this is going to really stink.'

Corden made it in time to welcome his third-born into the world on 12 December.

FAQs

Who is James Corden's spouse? James Corden is married to television producer Julia Carey. The couple tied the knot in 2012 after actor Dominic Cooper introduced them in 2009. Who is James Corden in a relationship with? He is in a long-term relationship with his wife, Julia Carey. What are James Corden's kids' names? His three children include: Max (born in 2011), Carey (born in 2014), and Charlotte (born in 2017). What is James Corden's child's illness? As of now, there are no publicly reported illnesses affecting James Corden's children. Are James Corden and Prince Harry still friends? James Corden and Prince Harry are still friends, despite a reported "furious row" in early 2025. Is James Corden a millionaire? Corden is a multimillionaire, with an alleged net worth of $70 million as of 2025. Why is James Corden's middle name Kimberly? "Kimberley" is a family tradition passed down to the men in James Corden's family. He revealed that every man in his family has the name.

James Corden's kids, Max, Carey, and Charlotte, were born between 2011 and 2017. He stepped away from The Late Late Show in 2023 to spend more time with them during their formative years. He's spoken about prioritising fatherhood and being present as they grow. None of the children has a public career yet.

