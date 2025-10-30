Leah Lewis’ dating history has sparked curiosity among fans. Over the years, she has been linked to celebrities such as Alexxis Lemire and Payson Lewis. Leah is currently single; she also keeps her dating life under wraps and has been in only one confirmed relationship.

Lewis seen at the One House Toast To The Emmys in Los Angeles (L). She attends the KALH special screening of "Tempest" in Beverly Hills (R). Photo: Araya Doheny, Michael Kovac (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Leah Lewis dated Payson Lewi s between 2016 and 2023 .

s between . Leah and Mamoudou Athie sparked dating rumours in 2023 due to their portrayal of on-screen romantic characters in Elemental.

sparked dating rumours in due to their portrayal of in The actress prefers to keep her dating life private.

Leah Lewis' profile summary

Full name Leah Marie Liang Lewis Gender Female Date of birth 9 December 1996 Zodiac sign Sagittarius Age 28 years old (as of October 2025) Place of birth Shanghai, China Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Chinese-American Ethnicity Asian (Chinese) Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′5'' Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 112 Weight in kilograms 51 Body measurements in inches 32-26-32 Body measurements in centimetres 81-66-81 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Frederick Lewis Mother Lorraine Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Education Crenshaw School, Thornebrooke Elementary School, Southwest Middle School, Olympia High School Profession Actress, reality TV star, singer Net worth $5 million Instagram @leahmlewis

Leah Lewis' dating history: from on-screen chemistry to real-life romance

The actress's relationship history features only four notable individuals. However, Leah has only been in one confirmed relationship. Below is more information about her romantic life.

Payson Lewis

Payson Lewis of "BAZ - Star Crossed Love" is seen at the Brian Henson presents "Puppet Up! - Uncensored" in Las Vegas. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Payson is an actor, singer, and reality TV personality from the United States of America. The American Crime Story star and Leah struck up a romantic relationship in May 2016. During their relationship, the former lovebirds used to upload cute pictures of each other on social media, occasionally accompanied by heartfelt tributes.

The actor celebrated Marie's birthday in December 2020 by posting her adorable picture on his Facebook page. He captioned the photo,

It’s this lady’s birthday today. I feel incredibly lucky to have met her and have her in my life. She’s been a light in my life and the most beautiful merch model I could ever dream of. Show her some love today. Happy birthday leelee.

Through a Facebook post in March 2021, the Griselda star shared a heartfelt message about his love for Liang. He also raised awareness about how anti-Asian racism normally targets people like Leah.

In February 2023, Leah went public with their breakup after she shared a picture with Payson on her Instagram page. On the Instagram post, Marie shared an extensive message about a song they had collaborated on, revealing it was created in 2021, while they were still a couple.

Tunji Kasim

Tunji Kasim of "Nancy Drew" attends The Paley Centre for Media's 2019 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews - The CW in Beverly Hills. Photo: David Livingston

Leah Lewis has been rumoured to have dated Tunji Kasim, a Nigerian-Scottish actor. Lewis and Tunji portrayed on-screen romantic partners, Georgia 'George' Fan and Ned 'Nick' Nickerson, respectively, in the TV series Nancy Drew.

Their characters were part of the program's love triangle. Leah and Kasim shared sequences, full of hidden yearning and deep emotional connection, fueled by speculation that their relationship could extend beyond the stage. However, there is no evidence that the two dated in real life.

Alexxis Lemire

Alexxis attends the premiere of Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Lemire is an American rising model and actress. She gained fame for her roles as Jessie Havnell in Truth or Dare (2017), Kate Miller in The Art of Murder (2018), and Leigh Blackhouse in Torn Hearts (2020).

Lemire and Lewis sparked a relationship allegation in 2020 due to their perfect working chemistry while they were co-stars on The Half of It. However, there is no proof that the two entertainers dated in real life.

Mamoudou Athie

Mamoudou Athie visits the IMDb Portrait Studio at Acura House of Energy on location in Park City, Utah. Photo: Mat Hayward

Athie is a Mauritanian-American actor and producer known for starring in The Circle and Jurassic World: Dominion. The American producer and Leah sparked dating speculations because of the on-screen chemistry they shared when they played voice acting roles in the popular comedy film Elemental in 2023. However, Athie and Liang never dated off-screen.

FAQs

Who is Leah Lewis? She is a prominent Chinese-American Actress, reality TV star, and singer. How old is Leah Lewis? Leah is 28 years old as of October 2025. She was born on 9 December 1996. Who are Leah Lewis' parents? Leah's biological parents are unknown. However, her adoptive parents are Frederick Lewis and Lorraine. When was Leah Lewis adopted? According to Entertainment Now, the actress was adopted from an orphanage in Shanghai, China, when she was six months old. Who is Leah Lewis' husband? Leah does not have a husband and has never been married. Are Payson Lewis and Leah Lewis still together? Leah and Payson broke up in early 2023. Who is Leah Lewis dating? The singer is single as of this writing. Who did Leah Lewis play on The Good Doctor? She played Katherine 'Kitty' Kwon in the TV series in 2018. Who is David Del Rio? David is an established actor, director, producer, and writer from the United States. What happened between David Del Rio and Leah Lewis? According to E News, David was fired from the hit TV series Matlock after he reportedly sexually assaulted his co-star, Leah, in September 2025. Who is David Del Rio married to? The actor has been married to Katherine Del Rio since 2018. Does Leah Lewis speak Chinese? The actress does not speak Chinese fluently. However, she engaged with her Chinese roots when she starred in The Half of It.

Leah Lewis's dating history includes a few notable relationships, from her long-term romance with Payson Lewis to her rumoured connection with actor Mamoudou Athie. While she has occasionally been linked to other individuals, Leah has kept her love life mostly private, and as of now, she appears to be single.

