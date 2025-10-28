Jeff Bridges' children and the family life behind Hollywood’s Dude

Jeff Bridges' children have captured the hearts of fans just as much as his exciting Hollywood career. He is a father to three daughters, Isabelle, Jessica, and Hayley, whom he shares with his wife, Susan Geston. Jeff's daughters are his greatest source of inspiration.

Jeff attends the World Premiere of Disney's Tron: Ares in Hollywood (L). Jeff and her two daughters (L). Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez, Jon Kopaloff (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Isabelle Bridges is a former actress and author , best known for her work in Termini Station and her children’s book Daddy Daughter Day , which celebrates her bond with her father.

is a former , best known for her work in and her children’s book , which celebrates her bond with her father. Jessica Lily Bridges has pursued a musical path, performing as a singer-songwriter , while maintaining a private life away from mainstream media attention.

has pursued a musical path, performing as a , while maintaining a private life away from mainstream media attention. Hayley Bridges works in design and art direction, often credited for her creative influence in visual media and maintaining close ties with her famous family.

Jeff Bridges' profile summary

Full name Jeffrey Leon Bridges Gender Male Date of birth 4 December Age 75 years old (as of October 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Montecito, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Buddhism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1'' Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 195 Weight in kilograms 88 Hair colour Gray Eye colour Blue Father Lloyd Vernet Bridges Jr. Mother Dorothy Louise Siblings 3 Marital status Married Wife Susan Geston Children 3 Education University High School Charter, Herbert Berghof Studio Profession Actor, producer, reality TV personality, country musician Net worth $80 million Instagram @thejeffbridges Facebook @JeffBridgesOfficial YouTube jeffbridgesvevo

Jeff Bridges' children: meet his three daughters

Bridges shares three daughters, Isabelle Bridges Boesche, Jessica Lily, and Hayley Roselouise, with his wife, Susan Geston. Below are more details about Jeff Bridges' family.

Isabelle Bridges

Jeff Bridges and daughter Isabelle during 48th Annual San Francisco International Film Festival - Awards Night in San Francisco. Photo: Steve Jennings

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Isabelle Bridges Boesche

: Isabelle Bridges Boesche Date of birth : 6 August 1981

: 6 August 1981 Age : 44 years old (as of 2025)

: 44 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Podcast host, former actress

Isabelle is the firstborn child of the country musician and his wife, Susan Geston. Susan, Jeff Bridges’ wife, has been married to him since June 1977. Isabelle was born on 6 August 1981, making her 44 years old as of 2025.

According to her Instagram page bio, bio, she hosts The Mother’s Empowerment Podcast. Isabelle is also an author; she is the writer of a children's book titled Daddy Daughter Day.

Additionally, like her father, she attempted to pursue a career in the entertainment industry as an actress. According to her IMDb profile, Isabelle has only one acting credit, which is Termini Station (1989), where she played Carmel.

The former actress revealed to People during an interview in October 2020 that her parents' marriage has always inspired her. She said,

They love each other, but they like each other, they spend time together. They make an effort to ask each other questions about what the other is interested in.

Jessica Lily Bridges

Jessica, relaxing inside her house. Photo: @isabellebridgesboesch

Source: UGC

Full name : Jessica Lily Bridges

: Jessica Lily Bridges Date of birth : 14 June 1983

: 14 June 1983 Age : 42 years old (as of 2025)

: 42 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Singer, songwriter

The famous actor and Geston welcomed their second child, Jessica Lily, on 14 June 1983. Lily has followed in her father's footsteps, pursuing a career in the music industry. During an interview with the Seattle Met in March 2013, Jeffrey stated that Jessica was a great songwriter at that time. He said,

My daughter, Jessie Bridges, has been my assistant. She’s a great songwriter. We love to sing and play together. When we’re working together between shots, we’ll break out the guitars and play.

Additionally, Lily has indicated on her Instagram page bio that she feels most alive while listening to and creating music. According to The Sun, Lily both performs live gigs and stays in the San Francisco Bay Area, California.

She feels most alive when listening to and creating music. According to The Sun, Lily performs live gigs and resides in the San Francisco Bay Area, California.

Hayley Roselouise Bridges

Bridges and his daughter Hayley attends the Sony Pictures premiere of in California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez.

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Hayley Roselouise Bridges

: Hayley Roselouise Bridges Date of birth : 17 October 1985

: 17 October 1985 Age : 40 years old (as of 2025)

: 40 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Interior designer

Hayley is the youngest child of the reality TV star and Geston. She graduated with a degree in English from Loyola Marymount University. Roselouise then proceeded to the University of California, Los Angeles, where she earned a master's degree in Interior Architecture in 2011.

Roselouise is an interior designer and the owner of a firm called Hayley Bridges Design. She uploads her interior design projects to her Instagram page.

The interior designer has not relocated from her hometown, Santa Barbara, unlike her older sisters. Hayley still lives close to her parents and enjoys spending time with them.

FAQs

Who is Jeff Bridges? Jeff is an actor, producer, reality TV personality, and country musician from the United States. How old is Jeff Bridges? He is 75 years old as of October 2025. Bridges was born on 4 December 1949. Is Jeff Bridges still married to his wife? The actor is still married to his wife, Susan Geston. The two exchanged marriage vows in 1977. What is the name of Jeff Bridges' son? Jeff does not have a son. Who are Jeff Bridges' daughters? Jeff and his wife, Susan, are parents to three daughters, Isabelle Bridges Boesche, Jessica Lily, and Hayley Roselouise. How many grandchildren does Jeff Bridges have? Bridges is a grandfather to two children, Gracie and Ben, who are Isabelle’s kids. What does Jeff Bridges want his grandchildren to call him? The producer wants his grandchildren to refer to him as Dude-pa, the name inspired by his signature role in The Big Lebowski, where he starred as The Dude. Are Jeff Bridges and Kurt Russell related? According to Woman World, the two are cousins. Like Jeff, Kurt is an American actor.

Jeff Bridges' children are forging their unique paths through life. Whether hosting a podcast, singing, or designing indoor building spaces, these young women demonstrate that even with fame, the bond of family love can remain strong. Bridges might be a Hollywood icon, but he's simply a father to his daughters.

Yen.com.gh published an article on Pete Hegseth's children. Pete has four biological kids from two of his three marriages: three sons with Samantha Deering, and one daughter with Jennifer Rauchet, his current wife.

Pete Hegseth has a large blended family comprising seven children. He has three biological children with Samantha Deering, his second wife, to whom he was married from 2010 to 2017. Discover more about his children from this article.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh