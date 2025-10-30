Maya Lowe, Xander Schauffele’s wife, is a former American healthcare administrator. She has been a supportive partner in her husband's career. Maya has been attending Xander's games, such as the 2024 Open Championship, to cheer him up. The couple has been married for over four years.

Key takeaways

Xander and Maya married in July 2021 in a private ceremony attended by only eight family members and their officiant.

in a private ceremony attended by only eight family members and their officiant. They first met in 2014 while in college and began dating the same year.

while in college and began dating the same year. The couple welcomed their firstborn, Victor, a baby boy, in October 2025.

Maya Lowe's profile summary

Full name Maya Lowe-Schauffele Gender Female Date of birth January 1994 Age 30 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth United States Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada Nationality American Ethnicity Japanese Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Husband Xander Schauffele Children One Education University of California, University of Maryland, University College Profession Healthcare administrator, philanthropist

Who is Xander Schauffele's wife?

Maya Lowe was born in January 1994. Xander Schauffele's wife's ethnicity is Japanese. She graduated from the University of California in 2015 with a degree in science and public health. Lowe later proceeded to the University of Maryland University College, where she graduated in 2019 with a master's degree in healthcare administration and management.

Maya has previously worked as a patient flow coordinator at Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest. In 2017, she was promoted to the Centre Manager Flex position in the same company.

Currently, the celebrity wife works at her husband's non-profit organisation, Xander Schauffele Family Foundation, an NPO dedicated to supporting youth golf programs and environmental protection initiatives.

Schauffele and Maya Lowe's relationship timeline

The professional golfer Xander Schauffele and Maya Schauffele have been married for over four years. Below is a detailed breakdown of their relationship timeline from 2014, when they first met, until now.

2014: They meet in college

Schauffele met Maya at San Diego State University in 2014, while they were both students. Xander was attending San Diego State University, while Maya was a student at the University of California. The two began dating the same year.

March 2015: The couple celebrates one year together

In 2015, Schauffele posted a picture of himself and Maya on Instagram, celebrating their first anniversary. He captioned the post,

One year with this amazing girl, could not be happier

July 2017: First PGA Tour win

Xander earned his first PGA Tour title at the 2017 Greenbrier Classic, a moment he shared with his partner, who had been cheering him on since his college golf days. He was later awarded Rookie of the Year.

December 2019: Schauffele and Maya walk the red carpet

The couple posed together on the red carpet, marking another celebrated moment in their love story. The event happened before the Presidents Cup at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia.

July 2021: Xander and Maya tie the knot

Maya and Xander held a private wedding in July 2021 at their home in Las Vegas. The wedding was only attended by eight family members, one officiant and their two dogs, Momo and Chewie. Xander shared a photo of himself and his wife after the wedding on his Instagram.

September 2022: Maya supports Xander at the Presidents Cup

The American healthcare administrator supported Xander as he competed in the 2022 Presidents Cup, helping him secure a place in the U.S. team.

October 2022: The couple visits Japan

Xander shared a photo of himself and Maya while on the island of Miyakojima on Instagram. Before that, he had shared photos of himself and his wife with some of his relatives with the caption,

Time well spent in Japan with family and friends.

January 2024: Xander celebrates Maya’s 29th birthday

Xander took to Instagram to celebrate Maya’s 29th birthday. He shared a photo of them with the caption,

Happy Birthday my love.

May 2024: Maya celebrates Xander’s major wins

Xander Schauffele's wife, Maya, celebrated Xander when he won the PGA Championship for the first time in May 2024. She told The Athletic that she was "blacking out" as she watched her husband win.

October 2025: The couple announces the birth of their first child

The couple announced the birth of their first child, Victor, in an Instagram post. In the post, they shared photos of their baby, together with photos taken throughout Maya's pregnancy, and a video of the baby asleep on Xander's chest. Maya captioned the post

What a beautiful year we had because of you.

FAQs

Who is Xander Schauffele? He is an American professional golfer best known for playing on the PGA Tour. Is Schauffele's wife Japanese? She has Japanese roots from her mother's side and also speaks fluent Japanese. Does Xander Schauffele have children? He shares a son, Victor, with his wife Maya. What does Xander Schauffele's wife do? She works at Xander's non-profit organisation, Xander Schauffele Family Foundation. What is Maya Schauffele's heritage? She has Japanese-American heritage. How did Xander Schauffele meet his wife? The two met while in college. Is Xander Schauffele married? The American golfer has been married to Maya Lowe since 2021.

Xander Schauffele's wife, Maya Lowe, has been a supportive partner in Xander's career. The couple first met while in college and married in a small ceremony attended by only eight family members, and their officiant. They have one child together named Victor.

