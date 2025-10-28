Dan & Phil's relationship has secretly flourished since the late 2000s when they first met. Although the lovebirds have been dating since 2009, they made their relationship public in 2025. Dan and Phil's romance has remained one of their greatest sources of strength and support.

Dan, in a dark grey long-sleeved shirt, and Phil, during an outdoor activity.. Photo: @danielhowell, @amazingphil (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Dan and Phil first met online in 2009 when Dan reached out to Phil after he was inspired by Phil’s YouTube videos.

when after he was inspired by Phil’s YouTube videos. Their friendship evolved into a creative powerhouse , producing YouTube content, live tours, and a BBC Radio 1 show.

, producing YouTube content, live tours, and a BBC Radio 1 show. The two launched their joint YouTube channel, DanANDPhilGAMES , in May 2014.

, in May 2014. They remain a supportive and enduring duo, continuing to collaborate and maintain a strong personal connection.

Profile summary

Full name Daniel James Howell Philip Michael Lester Gender Male Male Date of birth 11 June 1991 30 January 1987 Zodiac sign Gemini Aquarius Age 34 years old (as of 2025) 38 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Wokingham, Berkshire, England Rawtenstall, Lancashire, England Current residence London, England London, England Nationality British British Ethnicity White White Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Gay Gay Height in feet 6'3'' 6'3'' Height in centimetres 191 191 Weight in pounds 170 140 Weight in kilograms 80 64 Hair colour Dark brown Gray Eye colour Blue Brown Siblings 1 1 Relationship status Dating Dating Partner Philip Michael Lester Daniel James Howell Education The Forest School, University of Manchester Helmshore Primary School, Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School, University of York Profession YouTuber, comedian, author, presenter YouTuber, radio host Net worth $3 million $3 million Instagram @danielhowell @amazingphil Facebook @danisnotonfire N/A X (Twitter) @danielhowell @amazingphil YouTube danielhowell AmazingPhil

Explore Dan and Phil's relationship timeline

The renowned author and Philip Michael Lester have been dating since 2009, when they first met. Below is a detailed breakdown of their relationship timeline:

2009: Dan and Phil meet online

They met for the first time in 2009 when Dan reached out to Phil as a fan after he was drawn by Phil’s YouTube videos. The two eventually met face to face on 19 October 2009 at Manchester Piccadilly railway station, near Michael's hometown.

2011: Howell and Philip moves in together

Howell (L) and Philip (R), posing for a selfie. Photo: @danielhowell

The famous YouTuber and Lester solidified their friendship after they moved in together in an apartment in Manchester, England, in August 2011.

2014: James and Lester launch their joint YouTube channel

The two YouTubers launched their joint gaming channel, Dan and Phil, on YouTube on 2 May 2014. As of this writing, the channel has over 3 million subscribers and over 800 million views. James and Lester use the platform to share content related to multiplayer challenges, gaming commentary, comedic tone, and recurring events.

2019: Dan comes out as gay

Dan and Philip sparked dating speculations on 13 June 2019, when Dan released a YouTube video titled Basically I’m Gay, where he confessed to being gay and also spoke openly about his path toward learning to accept himself.

Dan (L) and Phil (R), relaxing indoors. Photo: @danielhowell

The video explored his personal struggles with his sexual orientation and bullying. Additionally, the prominent comedian shared an uplifting message to encourage those facing similar experiences. He said,

Based on your circumstance you might not feel ready to tell people yet, or that it’s safe, and that’s fine too. Just know that living your truth with pride is the way to be happy. You are valid. It gets so much better. And the future is clear. It’s pretty que*r.

He continued,

Que*r people exist. Choosing not to accept them is not an option. To anyone watching this that isn’t out, it’s OK. You’re OK. You were born this way. It’s right. And anyone that has a problem with it is wrong.

The famous comedian did not confirm dating Lester in the viral YouTube video. However, he used kind words while referring to Lester. He stated,

This is someone who genuinely liked me. I trusted them. And for the first time since I was a tiny child I actually felt safe… we are real best friends. Companions through life. Like actual soul mates.

2019: Lester announces publicly that he is also gay

Phil, holding a cup (L), and Dan, wearing a black shirt (R). Photo: @danielhowell

Dan and Phil fueled more dating rumours on June 30, 2019. This was because Phil also stated that he is gay via a YouTube video he shared on his channel. Approximately two weeks later after, his creative partner and close friend, Dan Howell, came out as well.

However, like Dan, the radio host did not address the dating allegations between them in the video. He said,

So there is something quite big, I've been meaning to tell you guys. This isn't my natural hair color. I've been dying it since I was 15.

He continued,

It's kind of mousy brown, but it goes really ginger in the sun, and I prefer it to look dark, there it's out there, you happy. Oh there is something else. I'm gay.

2025: Phil and Dan confirm they have been dating for nearly 16 years

Phil (in front) and Dan (behind), during a night outing. Photo: @danielhowel

The two English YouTubers revealed that they have been dating secretly since the late 2000s through a YouTube video, which they posted on their shared YouTube channel on 13 October 2025. In the video, Daniel stated that they fell in love with each other shortly after they met for the first time in 2009. He said,

We fell into it hard and fast in 2009 and here we are almost 16 years later.

2025: Daniel and Michael gush over their romance on Instagram

Daniel uploaded his adorable picture with Michael on his Instagram page, cuddling up next to each other, sparks practically flying between them on 14 October 2025. He captioned the photo,

Just two partners feeling grateful for everyone’s thoughtful messages and insane shitposts.

FAQs

Who is Daniel James Howell? He is an English YouTuber, comedian, author, and presenter. Who is Philip Michael Lester? Michael is a well-known YouTuber and radio host from the United Kingdom. Is Phil older than Dan? Phil is older than Dan; they were born on 30 January 1987 and 11 June 1991, respectively. What is the age gap between Dan and Phil? The comedian is four years younger than Phil. How did Dan and Phil meet? The two met online in 2009 when Dan reached out to Phil after he was captivated by Phil’s YouTube content. Are Dan and Phil LGBTQ? Both Dan and Phil are publicly part of the LGBTQ+ community. Have Dan and Phil ever dated? Dan and Phil have dated since 2009. However, the two confessed their long-term relationship to the public through a joint YouTube video they released in 2025. Why did Dan and Phil hide their relationship? The lovebirds dated secretly because they were afraid of facing backlash from their family and the public. Why did Dan and Phil take a break? According to Financial Express, the two took a break from their joint YouTube gaming channel, Dan and Phil, to focus on their personal endeavours.

Dan and Phil's relationship has generated interest because of their fame as collaborative YouTubers. Despite their celebrity status, the two have kept their romantic life private; they only confirmed being lovers in 2025, although they began dating in 2009.

