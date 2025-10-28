Inside Dan & Phil's relationship and the untold story of their secret 16-year romance
Dan & Phil's relationship has secretly flourished since the late 2000s when they first met. Although the lovebirds have been dating since 2009, they made their relationship public in 2025. Dan and Phil's romance has remained one of their greatest sources of strength and support.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Explore Dan and Phil's relationship timeline
- 2009: Dan and Phil meet online
- 2011: Howell and Philip moves in together
- 2014: James and Lester launch their joint YouTube channel
- 2019: Dan comes out as gay
- 2019: Lester announces publicly that he is also gay
- 2025: Phil and Dan confirm they have been dating for nearly 16 years
- 2025: Daniel and Michael gush over their romance on Instagram
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Dan and Phil first met online in 2009 when Dan reached out to Phil after he was inspired by Phil’s YouTube videos.
- Their friendship evolved into a creative powerhouse, producing YouTube content, live tours, and a BBC Radio 1 show.
- The two launched their joint YouTube channel, DanANDPhilGAMES, in May 2014.
- They remain a supportive and enduring duo, continuing to collaborate and maintain a strong personal connection.
Profile summary
Full name
Daniel James Howell
Philip Michael Lester
Gender
Male
Male
Date of birth
11 June 1991
30 January 1987
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Aquarius
Age
34 years old (as of 2025)
38 years old (as of 2025)
Place of birth
Wokingham, Berkshire, England
Rawtenstall, Lancashire, England
Current residence
London, England
London, England
Nationality
British
British
Ethnicity
White
White
Religion
Christianity
Christianity
Sexuality
Gay
Gay
Height in feet
6'3''
6'3''
Height in centimetres
191
191
Weight in pounds
170
140
Weight in kilograms
80
64
Hair colour
Dark brown
Gray
Eye colour
Blue
Brown
Siblings
1
1
Relationship status
Dating
Dating
Partner
Philip Michael Lester
Daniel James Howell
Education
The Forest School, University of Manchester
Helmshore Primary School, Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School, University of York
Profession
YouTuber, comedian, author, presenter
YouTuber, radio host
Net worth
$3 million
$3 million
N/A
X (Twitter)
YouTube
Explore Dan and Phil's relationship timeline
The renowned author and Philip Michael Lester have been dating since 2009, when they first met. Below is a detailed breakdown of their relationship timeline:
2009: Dan and Phil meet online
They met for the first time in 2009 when Dan reached out to Phil as a fan after he was drawn by Phil’s YouTube videos. The two eventually met face to face on 19 October 2009 at Manchester Piccadilly railway station, near Michael's hometown.
2011: Howell and Philip moves in together
The famous YouTuber and Lester solidified their friendship after they moved in together in an apartment in Manchester, England, in August 2011.
2014: James and Lester launch their joint YouTube channel
The two YouTubers launched their joint gaming channel, Dan and Phil, on YouTube on 2 May 2014. As of this writing, the channel has over 3 million subscribers and over 800 million views. James and Lester use the platform to share content related to multiplayer challenges, gaming commentary, comedic tone, and recurring events.
2019: Dan comes out as gay
Dan and Philip sparked dating speculations on 13 June 2019, when Dan released a YouTube video titled Basically I’m Gay, where he confessed to being gay and also spoke openly about his path toward learning to accept himself.
The video explored his personal struggles with his sexual orientation and bullying. Additionally, the prominent comedian shared an uplifting message to encourage those facing similar experiences. He said,
Based on your circumstance you might not feel ready to tell people yet, or that it’s safe, and that’s fine too. Just know that living your truth with pride is the way to be happy. You are valid. It gets so much better. And the future is clear. It’s pretty que*r.
He continued,
Que*r people exist. Choosing not to accept them is not an option. To anyone watching this that isn’t out, it’s OK. You’re OK. You were born this way. It’s right. And anyone that has a problem with it is wrong.
The famous comedian did not confirm dating Lester in the viral YouTube video. However, he used kind words while referring to Lester. He stated,
This is someone who genuinely liked me. I trusted them. And for the first time since I was a tiny child I actually felt safe… we are real best friends. Companions through life. Like actual soul mates.
2019: Lester announces publicly that he is also gay
Dan and Phil fueled more dating rumours on June 30, 2019. This was because Phil also stated that he is gay via a YouTube video he shared on his channel. Approximately two weeks later after, his creative partner and close friend, Dan Howell, came out as well.
However, like Dan, the radio host did not address the dating allegations between them in the video. He said,
So there is something quite big, I've been meaning to tell you guys. This isn't my natural hair color. I've been dying it since I was 15.
He continued,
It's kind of mousy brown, but it goes really ginger in the sun, and I prefer it to look dark, there it's out there, you happy. Oh there is something else. I'm gay.
2025: Phil and Dan confirm they have been dating for nearly 16 years
The two English YouTubers revealed that they have been dating secretly since the late 2000s through a YouTube video, which they posted on their shared YouTube channel on 13 October 2025. In the video, Daniel stated that they fell in love with each other shortly after they met for the first time in 2009. He said,
We fell into it hard and fast in 2009 and here we are almost 16 years later.
2025: Daniel and Michael gush over their romance on Instagram
Daniel uploaded his adorable picture with Michael on his Instagram page, cuddling up next to each other, sparks practically flying between them on 14 October 2025. He captioned the photo,
Just two partners feeling grateful for everyone’s thoughtful messages and insane shitposts.
FAQs
- Who is Daniel James Howell? He is an English YouTuber, comedian, author, and presenter.
- Who is Philip Michael Lester? Michael is a well-known YouTuber and radio host from the United Kingdom.
- Is Phil older than Dan? Phil is older than Dan; they were born on 30 January 1987 and 11 June 1991, respectively.
- What is the age gap between Dan and Phil? The comedian is four years younger than Phil.
- How did Dan and Phil meet? The two met online in 2009 when Dan reached out to Phil after he was captivated by Phil’s YouTube content.
- Are Dan and Phil LGBTQ? Both Dan and Phil are publicly part of the LGBTQ+ community.
- Have Dan and Phil ever dated? Dan and Phil have dated since 2009. However, the two confessed their long-term relationship to the public through a joint YouTube video they released in 2025.
- Why did Dan and Phil hide their relationship? The lovebirds dated secretly because they were afraid of facing backlash from their family and the public.
- Why did Dan and Phil take a break? According to Financial Express, the two took a break from their joint YouTube gaming channel, Dan and Phil, to focus on their personal endeavours.
Dan and Phil's relationship has generated interest because of their fame as collaborative YouTubers. Despite their celebrity status, the two have kept their romantic life private; they only confirmed being lovers in 2025, although they began dating in 2009.
Yen.com.gh recently published an article on Sophia Di Martino and Will Sharpe's relationship. Will Sharpe and Sophia Di Martino's bond have grown stronger both personally and professionally since the late 2000s when they first met.
Will Sharpe and Sophia Di Martino have collaborated on several creative projects, including Black Pond (2011), Flowers (2016), and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (2021). Discover the lesser-known details about the duo's dating timeline from this article.
Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peris Wamangu (Lifestyle writer) Peris Wamangu is a reporter with more than four years of experience as a content writer. Peris joined Yen in 2024. Before that, she worked with Legit's team from 2021 to 2024. Peris graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Nairobi in 2019. She enjoys writing about various topics such as fashion, currency, biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Peris finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques and the Google News Initiative course. Email: wamanguperis@gmail.com