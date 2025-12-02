Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Kandi Burruss' kids: Everything to know about Riley, Ace and Blaze
by  Peris Wamangu reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
5 min read

Kandi Burruss' kids are Riley Burruss, Ace Wells Tucker, and Blaze. Riley is from her past relationship with Russell Spencer, while she shares Ace and Blaze with her former husband, Todd Tucker. Kandi draws her greatest inspiration from her children.

Kandi, posing for a photo. Kandi, resting with two of her children.
Kandi, posing for a photo during an outdoor activity. Kandi, resting with her son, Ace, and daughter, Blaze. Photo: @kandi on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Kandi Burruss's oldest child, Riley Burruss, was born on 22 August 2002. She is an up-and-coming reality TV star and social media influencer.
  • Ace Wells Tucker was conceived through in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and was born on 6 January 2016.
  • Blaze Tucker was born on 22 November 2019 through a surrogate.

Kandi Burruss' profile summary

Full name

Kandi Lenice Burruss

Gender

Female

Date of birth

17 May 1976

Age

49 years old (as of 2025)

Zodiac sign

Taurus

Place of birth

College Park, Georgia, United States

Current residence

Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Nationality

American

Ethnicity

African-American

Religion

Christianity

Sexuality

Straight

Height in feet

5'3''

Height in centimetres

160

Weight in pounds

139

Weight in kilograms

63

Body measurements in inches

37-28-38

Body measurements in centimetres

94-71-97

Hair colour

Dark brown

Eye colour

Brown

Father

Titus Burruss Jr.

Mother

Joyce Jones

Siblings

1

Marital status

Separated

Ex-husband

Todd Tucker

Children

3

Education

Tri-Cities High School

Profession

Singer, dancer, reality TV personality, producer, actress

Net worth

$30 million

Instagram

@kandi

X (Twitter)

@Kandi

Get to know Kandi Burruss' kids

Kandi and her ex-boyfriend, Russell Spencer, share a daughter, Riley Burruss. She also has two more children, Ace Wells and Blaze, from her previous marriage to Todd Tucker. Below are more details about her kids.

Riley Burruss

Riley Burruss, seen at the Caesars Forum.
Riley Burruss attends the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. Photo: Rich Polk
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Riley Burruss
  • Date of birth: 22 August 2002
  • Age: 23 years old (as of 2025)
  • Zodiac sign: Leo
  • Father: Russell Spencer

Riley is Kandi's first child. She was born on 22 August 2002 to Lenice and her ex-boyfriend, Russell Spencer, an American music producer. Riley graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Music and Business from New York University in 2024.

Riley has followed in her mother's footsteps in the entertainment industry as a reality TV star and musician. According to her IMDb page, she has starred in reality TV series such as The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The celebrity kid released her debut single, Better Late Than Never, in 2017. Riley confessed that she gets inspired by her mother's success in the entertainment industry during her interview with In The Know in October 2022. She said,

Just seeing her do everything by herself and just killing it is what inspired me

Additionally, Riley is a social media influencer. She has amassed over 906 thousand followers on her Instagram page as of this writing. Riley mainly posts content related to her personal life, milestones, and lifestyle on the platform. She also shares her content on her TikTok page, which currently has over 351 thousand followers.

Ace Tucker

  • Full name: Ace Wells Tucker
  • Date of birth: 6 January 2016
  • Age: 9 years old (as of 2025)
  • Zodiac sign: Capricorn
  • Father: Todd Tucker

Ace is the firstborn child of the American actress and her former husband, Todd Tucker, a film producer. Todd and Burruss tied the knot in April 2014 and later separated in November 2025.

Kandi Burruss' son, Wells, was born on 6 January 2016, making him 9 years old as of 2025. During an interview with People in June 2018, Kandi revealed that she and Todd used in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatments to conceive Ace. She said,

I definitely cried when Ace came out. That was the last major cry just to be able to see him for the first time.

She added,

My husband and I, we went through the IVF process to get Ace, so of course that was very emotional.

Like his mother, Wells is aspiring to be an actor. Kandi uploaded her picture with Ace in an Instagram post in December 2020, and stated that her son had secured his first acting role.

Blaze Tucker

Burruss and her daughter Blaze at "The Tamika Scott Experience"
Burruss and her daughter, Blaze Tucker, are seen at "The Tamika Scott Experience" in Atlanta. Photo: Paras Griffin
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Blaze Tucker
  • Date of birth: 22 November 2019
  • Age: 6 years old (as of 2025)
  • Zodiac sign: Scorpio
  • Father: Todd Tucker

Blaze Tucker, the last youngest of the reality TV personality and Todd, was born on 22 November 2019, via a surrogate. Kandi Burruss' daughter, Blaze, is 6 years old as of 2025, and her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Burruss disclosed to Access Hollywood in February 2020 that her youngest child was born through surrogacy because she had health complications. She said,

With my first two children I had them myself, so to make the decision to allow somebody else to carry your baby, that's a major decision to make.

She added,

You know, I had health issues and that's why my husband and I decided to go that route. We wanted to use our other eggs we have from in vitro that we still had left.

FAQs

  1. Who is Kandi Burruss? She is an established American singer, dancer, reality TV star, producer, and actress.
  2. How old is Kandi Burruss? Kandi is 49 years old as of 2025. She was born on 17 May 1976.
  3. Is Kandi Burruss married? The actress exchanged marriage vows with Todd Tucker in April 2014. However, the two later separated in November 2025.
  4. How many biological kids does Kandi Burruss have? The producer has three biological children, Riley Burruss, Ace Wells Tucker, and Blaze.
  5. Do Kandi and Todd have kids together? Kandi and Todd are parents to Ace Wells Tucker and Blaze.
  6. Did Kandi give birth to Ace? The singer gave birth to Ace. However, Kandi and Todd underwent an in vitro fertilisation procedure to conceive Ace.
  7. Who is Kandi Burruss' youngest child? Her youngest child is Blaze Tucker. Blaze was born through surrogacy. However, Blaze is genetically related to her parents.
  8. What is Kandi Burruss' net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kandi has an estimated net worth of $30 million.
  9. How tall is Kandi Burruss? She is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall. Kandi weighs approximately 139 pounds (63 kilograms).

Kandi Burruss has three kids, one from a past relationship and two from her previous marriage. Kandi Burruss' kids are Riley Burruss, Ace Tucker, and Blaze. Burruss might be a Hollywood icon, but she's simply a mother to her son and two daughters.

