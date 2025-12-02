Kandi Burruss' kids: Everything to know about Riley, Ace and Blaze

Kandi Burruss' kids are Riley Burruss, Ace Wells Tucker, and Blaze. Riley is from her past relationship with Russell Spencer, while she shares Ace and Blaze with her former husband, Todd Tucker. Kandi draws her greatest inspiration from her children.

Kandi, posing for a photo during an outdoor activity. Kandi, resting with her son, Ace, and daughter, Blaze. Photo: @kandi on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Kandi Burruss's oldest child, Riley Burruss , was born on 22 August 2002 . She is an up-and-coming reality TV star and social media influencer .

, was born on . She is an up-and-coming and . Ace Wells Tucker was conceived through in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and was born on 6 January 2016 .

was conceived through and was born on . Blaze Tucker was born on 22 November 2019 through a surrogate.

Kandi Burruss' profile summary

Full name Kandi Lenice Burruss Gender Female Date of birth 17 May 1976 Age 49 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth College Park, Georgia, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3'' Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 139 Weight in kilograms 63 Body measurements in inches 37-28-38 Body measurements in centimetres 94-71-97 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Titus Burruss Jr. Mother Joyce Jones Siblings 1 Marital status Separated Ex-husband Todd Tucker Children 3 Education Tri-Cities High School Profession Singer, dancer, reality TV personality, producer, actress Net worth $30 million Instagram @kandi X (Twitter) @Kandi

Get to know Kandi Burruss' kids

Kandi and her ex-boyfriend, Russell Spencer, share a daughter, Riley Burruss. She also has two more children, Ace Wells and Blaze, from her previous marriage to Todd Tucker. Below are more details about her kids.

Riley Burruss

Riley Burruss attends the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. Photo: Rich Polk

Full name : Riley Burruss

: Riley Burruss Date of birth : 22 August 2002

: 22 August 2002 Age : 23 years old (as of 2025)

: 23 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign : Leo

: Leo Father: Russell Spencer

Riley is Kandi's first child. She was born on 22 August 2002 to Lenice and her ex-boyfriend, Russell Spencer, an American music producer. Riley graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Music and Business from New York University in 2024.

Riley has followed in her mother's footsteps in the entertainment industry as a reality TV star and musician. According to her IMDb page, she has starred in reality TV series such as The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The celebrity kid released her debut single, Better Late Than Never, in 2017. Riley confessed that she gets inspired by her mother's success in the entertainment industry during her interview with In The Know in October 2022. She said,

Just seeing her do everything by herself and just killing it is what inspired me

Additionally, Riley is a social media influencer. She has amassed over 906 thousand followers on her Instagram page as of this writing. Riley mainly posts content related to her personal life, milestones, and lifestyle on the platform. She also shares her content on her TikTok page, which currently has over 351 thousand followers.

Ace Tucker

Full name : Ace Wells Tucker

: Ace Wells Tucker Date of birth : 6 January 2016

: 6 January 2016 Age : 9 years old (as of 2025)

: 9 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign : Capricorn

: Capricorn Father: Todd Tucker

Ace is the firstborn child of the American actress and her former husband, Todd Tucker, a film producer. Todd and Burruss tied the knot in April 2014 and later separated in November 2025.

Kandi Burruss' son, Wells, was born on 6 January 2016, making him 9 years old as of 2025. During an interview with People in June 2018, Kandi revealed that she and Todd used in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatments to conceive Ace. She said,

I definitely cried when Ace came out. That was the last major cry just to be able to see him for the first time.

She added,

My husband and I, we went through the IVF process to get Ace, so of course that was very emotional.

Like his mother, Wells is aspiring to be an actor. Kandi uploaded her picture with Ace in an Instagram post in December 2020, and stated that her son had secured his first acting role.

Blaze Tucker

Burruss and her daughter, Blaze Tucker, are seen at "The Tamika Scott Experience" in Atlanta. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Blaze Tucker

: Blaze Tucker Date of birth : 22 November 2019

: 22 November 2019 Age : 6 years old (as of 2025)

: 6 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign : Scorpio

: Scorpio Father: Todd Tucker

Blaze Tucker, the last youngest of the reality TV personality and Todd, was born on 22 November 2019, via a surrogate. Kandi Burruss' daughter, Blaze, is 6 years old as of 2025, and her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Burruss disclosed to Access Hollywood in February 2020 that her youngest child was born through surrogacy because she had health complications. She said,

With my first two children I had them myself, so to make the decision to allow somebody else to carry your baby, that's a major decision to make.

She added,

You know, I had health issues and that's why my husband and I decided to go that route. We wanted to use our other eggs we have from in vitro that we still had left.

Kandi Burruss has three kids, one from a past relationship and two from her previous marriage. Kandi Burruss' kids are Riley Burruss, Ace Tucker, and Blaze. Burruss might be a Hollywood icon, but she's simply a mother to her son and two daughters.

