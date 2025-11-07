Misty Copeland's husband, Olu Evans and their life together outside ballet

Misty Copeland's husband, Olu Evans, is an American attorney and entrepreneur. The couple has managed to balance the demands of their individual careers with their shared responsibilities as parents, building a family life that thrives away from the spotlight.

Misty is seen outside "CBS Studio" in New York City (L). Olu and Misty attend The Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Dinner in New York City (R). Photo: Raymond Hall, Noam Galai (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Olu Evans earned a Juris Doctor degree from Emory University in 2007 . He was admitted as a lawyer in New York the same year.

from in . He was the same year. Olu Evans founded Muse Dancewear , a dancewear firm, in 2010 .

, a dancewear firm, in . Olu Evans and his wife, Misty Copeland, share a son called Jackson.

Olu Evans's profile summary

Full name Olu Evans Gender Male Date of birth 30 November 1979 Age 45 years old (as of October 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth United States Current residence Manhattan, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9'' Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Bald Eye colour Dark brown Father Jon Twichell Mother Linda Marital status Married Wife Misty Danielle Copeland Children One Education Emory University Profession Attorney, entrepreneur Net worth $4 million-$5 million

Who is Misty Copeland's husband, Olu Evans?

Misty Copeland's husband, Olu Evans, was born on 30 November 1979 in the United States to Jon Twichell and Linda. He is 45 years old as of October 2025, and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Copeland's husband, Olu Evans, is of mixed ethnic background, with African-American heritage on his father's side and Jewish ancestry on his mother's side.

Evans earned a Juris Doctor degree from Emory University in 2007.

Five facts about Olu Evans. Photo: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What does Olu Evans do?

Olu is an accomplished American attorney and entrepreneur. He joined the bar as an attorney in 2007. Evans worked at the Quinn Emanuel law firm for a considerable period. He currently works as a professional attorney at the New York State Office of Court Administration.

Besides his legal career, Evans is also an entrepreneur. He founded a dancewear firm known as Muse Dancewear in 2010. The firm is based in an Upper West Side apartment in Manhattan, and it sells ballet slippers and dance accessories.

Explore Olu Evans and Misty Copeland's relationship timeline

Olu Evans (L) and Misty Copeland celebrate The November 2017 ELLE Magazine Cover in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

Evans and Misty, an established American ballet dancer and author, have been married since the mid-2010s. Below is an overview of their relationship timeline from 2004, when they first met, until now.

2004: Olu and Misty meet in a nightclub in New York

Olu and Misty Copeland first met in 2004 at Chelsea nightclub in New York after they were introduced by Olu's cousin and American actor Taye Diggs. The lovebirds began dating shortly after they met.

2014: Misty confess that Evans is her first love

During an interview with Elle on 29 May 2014, Misty confessed that Evans was the first person she ever dated. She said,

He was my first boyfriend. He taught me to communicate in ways I'd never learned before, to not run away from problems, and sit down and think about things critically.

She added,

And he made me feel like I really did have a bright future as a ballerina.

2015: Copeland calls Olu her biggest cheerleader

In June 2015, the ballet dancer revealed to The Telegraph that Olu supported her in regaining confidence and improving her self-care after struggling with her weight. She stated,

He made me feel like my body is my instrument and I have to take care of it.

Ballerina Misty Copeland and Olu Evans arrive at the 2015 Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

2015: The couple seal their love with a ring

The two got engaged in August 2015 after Evans proposed to Misty Copeland, with a gorgeous diamond engagement ring.

2016: Olu and Copeland tie the knot in California

Evans and Misty Copeland's wedding took place on 31 July 2016, at the Montage Hotel in Laguna Beach, California. The wedding was attended by around 100 guests.

2022: The couple welcome their first child

The American entrepreneur and Misty became parents in April 2022, following the birth of Jackson, the couple's first child. Jackson is 3 years old as of 2025.

2022: Misty opens up about raising a family with Olu

Three months after Copeland's son, Jackson, was born, Misty opened up to People about her experience as a parent alongside her husband, Evans. She said,

It’s never easy, but I wouldn’t be able to do it without having a support system.

She continued,

My husband is incredible and he’s an amazing dad. He’s been there for me throughout my entire career to help me to be able to balance those things.

2025: Olu and their son, Jackson, join Copeland on stage

Misty Copeland and Olu Evans arrive at Lincoln Center's Spring Gala honoring Sheryl J. Kaye in New York City. Photo: Dave Kotinsky

Source: Getty Images

On 23 October 2025, the ballet dancer uploaded a video of her final American Ballet Theatre dance performance on her Instagram page. The Instagram clip also features her husband presenting her with a bouquet of flowers in the presence of their son after they joined her onstage for the final bow.

FAQs

Who is Misty Copeland? Copeland is a well-known American ballet dancer and author. Who are Misty Copeland's parents? Her parents are Sylvia DelaCerna and Doug Copeland. Who is Misty Copeland's husband? Her husband is Olu Evans. Olu and Misty tied the knot on 31 July 2016 in Laguna Beach, California. How did Misty Copeland meet her husband? The two met at Chelsea nightclub in New York in 2004, after they were introduced by Taye Diggs. What is the profession of Olu Evans? He is a successful attorney and entrepreneur. What is Misty Copeland's husband's nationality? Copeland's husband is an American national. Does Misty Copeland have a child? The ballet dancer and Evans share a son called Jackson. Is Olu Evans related to Taye Diggs? Evans and Taye Diggs are cousins. Taye is an American actor and singer. What is Misty Copeland's husband's ethnicity? Olu Evans has a mixed ethnic background, with African-American heritage on his father's side and Jewish ancestry on his mother's side.

Misty Copeland's husband, Olu Evans, lives a quiet life away from the spotlight. However, the couple's story is one of partnership, growth, and love. With a son and almost a decade of marriage, their bond continues to captivate fans worldwide.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article featuring Cristin Milioti’s husband. While inquiries have been made about Milioti’s spouse, the actress remains unmarried, and she also keeps her personal life private.

Cristin Milioti was in a long-term relationship with Jesse Campbell Richards from 2008 to 2013. Milioti allegedly dated Josh Radnor. Discover more about her relationship from this piece.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh