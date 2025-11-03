Inside Nara Smith’s kids and the family she has built with Lucky Blue Smith

Nara Smith’s kids are Rumble Honey, Slim Easy, Whimsy Lou, and Fawnie Golden through her marriage to an American model and social media influencer, Lucky Blue Smith. However, she also has a stepdaughter, Gravity Blue, from Lucky's past relationship.

Nara Smith had her first child , Rumble Honey , at the age of 19. Rumble was born on 7 October 2020.

had her , , at the age of 19. Rumble was born on 7 October 2020. Smith and her lastborn child, Fawnie Golden, share the same birthday.

Nara Smith’s profile summary

Get to know Nara Smith’s kids

Nara and her husband, Lucky Blue Smith, are parents to a son and three daughters. She also has a step-daughter from Lucky's past relationship. Below is more information, including Nara Smith's kids' names and gender.

Gravity Blue

Full name : Gravity Blue Smith

: Gravity Blue Smith Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 26 July 2017

: 26 July 2017 Age : 8 years old (as of 2025)

: 8 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign: Leo

Gravity Blue, born on 26 July 2017 in Tennessee, United States, is Nara's stepdaughter. She is from Nara's husband, Lucky Blue Smith's, previous relationship with an American singer and model, Stormi Henley. Nara and an American model, social media influencer, actor, and musician, Lucky, have been married since February 2020.

Rumble Honey

Full name : Rumble Honey Smith

: Rumble Honey Smith Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 7 October 2020

: 7 October 2020 Age : 5 years old (as of 2025)

: 5 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign: Libra

Rumble is Nara's oldest child with Lucky. She was born on 7 October 2020, Rumble is 5 years old as of 2025 and her zodiac sign is Libra. The social media personality announced the birth of Rumble by sharing the picture of her then newborn baby girl wrapped in a white blanket on her Instagram page on 9 October 2020. She captioned the picture,

little baby angel Rumble Honey 10/7/20.

The fashion model confessed that her pregnancy with Rumble was the most difficult for her in a since deleted Instagram Q&A in April 2024. Nara revealed that she suffered constant sickness throughout her pregnancy, which made her to lose weight.

Nara celebrated Rumble’s second birthday by uploading a clip of her two-year-old baby girl on her Instagram page on 8 October 2022.

Slim Easy

Full name : Slim Easy Smith

: Slim Easy Smith Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 6 January 2022

: 6 January 2022 Age : 3 years old (as of 20250)

: 3 years old (as of 20250) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Slim, is the second child of Aziza and the actor. He was born on 6 January 2022, making him 3 years old as of this writing. In September 2021, Lucky announced via Instagram the exciting news of their then pregnancy with Easy by posting his photo while hugging Nara's pregnant belly. He captioned the picture,

Boy or girl? Can’t wait to meet you, S.

Two days later after Slim's birth, his father, Blue, took to Instagram to share the news of his son's birth by uploading his picture with Slim lying on his chest.

Whimsy Lou

Full name : Whimsy Lou Smith

: Whimsy Lou Smith Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 8 April 2024

: 8 April 2024 Age : 1-year-old (as of 2025)

: 1-year-old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign: Aries

Whimsy is the social media influencer and Lucky's third born child. Whimsy was born on 8 April 2024, she is 1 year old as of 2025, her zodiac sign is Aries. Nara revealed to the public on December 2023 through a clip she posted on her Instagram page that she was pregnant with Whimsy. She captioned the post,

volume 3 coming next year.

Three days after Lou was born, her mother announced her birth via an Instagram video post, featuring moments of Lou's first few days.

On 18 April 2024, Aziza opened up about her last two weeks pregnancy experience before she gave birth to Whimsy on an Instagram post.

Fawnie Golden

Full name : Fawnie Golden Smith

: Fawnie Golden Smith Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 27 September 2025

: 27 September 2025 Age : One-month-old (as of October 2025)

: One-month-old (as of October 2025) Zodiac sign: Libra

Fawnie Golden, the last born child of Smith and Nara, was born on 27 September 2025. Nara shared the news of Golden's birth on 13 October 2025 by uploading a cute photo of her youngest child on her Instagram page. She captioned the picture,

our little golden girl born on my birthday welcomed to this world by Lucky. Her entry into this world was graceful, gentle and oh so magical. Soaking all the love and snuggles!.

A few months before Aziza and Blue's youngest child was born, the couple announced via an Instagram video that they were pregnant with their lastborn kid.

FAQs

Who is Nara Smith? Nara is a famous South African-German fashion model and social media influencer. Is Nara Smith actually 23? She is 24 years old as of 2025. The fashion model was born on 27 September 2001 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. What is Nara Smith's ethnicity? Smith is of mixed ethnic background. Her mother is of South African descent, while her father is of German descent. Is Nara Smith married? The social media influencer is married to Lucky Blue Smith. The couple tied the knot in February 2020. How many kids did Nara Smith have? She shares four kids with Lucky, Rumble Honey, Slim Easy, Whimsy Lou, and Fawnie Golden. Nara is also the stepmother of Gravity Blue from Lucky's previous relationship. When was Nara's last born child born? Nara's youngest child, Fawnie Golden, was born on 27 September 2025. How old was Nara Smith when she had her baby? Nara was 19 years old when she had her firstborn child, Rumble Honey. Rumble was born on 7 October 2020. How tall is Nara Smith? She is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall.

ara Smith has four children with her husband, Lucky Blue Smith. She is also the stepmother to Gravity Blue from Lucky's past relationship. Nara's public acknowledgment of her children highlights her deep dedication to them.

