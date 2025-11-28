Who is Ali Larter's Husband? Everything to know about Hayes MacArthur

Ali Larter's Husband, Hayes MacArthur, is an American actor and stand-up comedian known for his appearances in Merry Happy Whatever and Angie Tribeca. The two first met in 2005 while filming the movie Homo Erectus and married in August 2009.

Hayes MacArthur and Ali Larter attend the premiere of Sony Pictures Releasing's "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" in California. Photo: David Livingston (modified by author)

Hayes MacArthur's profile summary

Full name Hayes MacArthur Gender Male Date of birth 16 April 1977 Age 48 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Sun Valley, Idaho, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'3" Height in centimetres 192 Weight in pounds 185 Weight in kilograms 84 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Bruce MacArthur Mother Shelley MacArthur Siblings One Marital status Married Wife Alison Elizabeth Larter Children Two Education Deerfield Academy, Bowdoin College Profession Actor, comedian Instagram @hayze_days

All about Ali Larter's Husband, Hayes MacArthur

Hayes MacArthur was born on 16 April 1977 in Chicago, Illinois, United States, to Bruce MacArthur and Shelley MacArthur. His parents divorced several years after their marriage. Afterwards, her mother married William F. Farley, an American businessman.

He grew up alongside his brother Scott MacArthur. Hayes MacArthur's brother is an actor and writer, known for his role as Jimmy Shepherd in The Mick. After high school, Hayes attended Deerfield Academy before moving to Bowdoin College in Brunswick.

Ali Larter's husband's job: His career highlights

Ali Larter and her Husband Hayes MacArthur attend the Aviva family and Children's Services Center's 100th anniversary gala in Los Angeles. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Hayes MacArthur made his acting debut in 2003, when he appeared in a short film, Smooth. Afterwards, he landed a role as Ed in The King of Queens. MacArthur has since starred in over 66 movies and TV shows. Ali Larter's husband's movies include Mad TV, Premium Blend, Pushing Daisies, and Medium.

Hayes is also a writer and producer. He co-wrote, produced, and starred in a short film titled The Adventures of Big Handsome Guy and His Little Friend.

Ali Larter and Hayes MacArthur's relationship journey

Ali Larter and Hayes MacArthur have been together for two decades. Below is their relationship timeline.

2005: The couple meets for the first time

The couple first met in 2005 while filming National Lampoon’s Homo Erectus and went on to pursue a relationship.

Ali Larter and Hayes MacArthur attend the Art of Elysium's 6th Annual Heaven Gala at the 2nd Street Tunnel in California. Photo: Jennifer Graylock

December 2007: Larter and MacArthur announce they are engaged

The Los Angeles-based actors got engaged in 2007 after dating for two years.

October 2008: The couple celebrates their engagement

The Chicago-born actor and Larter celebrated their engagement with a party at L.A.’s Sunset Tower Hotel. They were joined by about 100 friends.

August 2009: Ali and Hayes tie the knot

Ali and Hayes married on 1 August 2009 at MacArthur's family estate in Kennebunkport, Maine. Larter wore a neckline gown by Vera, along with Jimmy Choo platform sandals.

December 2010: They welcome their first child

MacArthur and Larter welcomed their first child, Theodore Hayes, on 20 December 2010. The couple kept the pregnancy private and even left the country for a while to spend some time alone.

January 2013: They attend the Art of Elysium's 6th Annual Heaven Gala

Ali and Hayes attended the Art of Elysium's 6th Annual Heaven Gala in January 2013. The event was held at the 2nd Street Tunnel in Los Angeles, California.

August 2013: Ali and Hayes go for a farmer's market shopping trip

On 4 August 2013, Ali turned a farmer's market shopping trip in Los Angeles, California, into a fun family affair, bringing along MacArthur and their son Theodore.

Ali Larter and Hayes MacArthur attend The Art of Elysium's 3rd Annual Black Tie Charity Gala "Heaven" in California. Photo: Donato Sardella

January 2015: The couple welcomes their second child

MacArthur and Ali welcomed their daughter Vivienne Margaret MacArthur on 15 January 2015. Vivienne is 10 years old as of 2025.

May 2015: They attend Aviva’s 100th anniversary gala

The couple attended the Aviva Family and Children's Services Centre's 100th anniversary gala on 9 May 2015. The event was held at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California.

January 2017: They attend the premiere of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

In January 2017, Ali and Hayes attended the premiere of the action horror film Resident Evil: The Final Chapter at Regal LA Live: A Barco Innovation Centre in Los Angeles, California, United States.

2020: They moved their family from L.A. to Idaho

Ali and Hayes pose at Calvin Klein Collection & Los Angeles Nomadic Division 1st Annual Celebration For L.A. Arts Monthly and Art Los Angeles Contemporary in California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ali Larter's husband and kids moved with her from Los Angeles to Sun Valley, Idaho. Ali told Rue Magazine that the move came after a family road trip to Idaho. Speaking about what attracted them to the place, she said,

We fell in love with the beauty of the mountains and their quiet grandness.

January 2025: Larter reflects on her parental duties

During an interview with Elle in January 2025, the American actress stated that her priority is to take care of her children. Ali said,

I love being a mom, and I love my children, and I love being there for them. I’m aware that childhood is fleeting, and then they’ll be in college, and I won’t ever regret making them the priority in my life.

August 2025: The couple celebrates their 16th wedding anniversary

On 1 August 2025, Ali celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary by sharing a photo of their wedding on her Instagram page. She captioned the photo,

Sweet 16!

FAQs

Who is Ali Larter? Ali is an American actress and former model known for starring in Final Destination and Landman. Where did Ali Larter get married? They married at MacArthur's family estate in Kennebunkport, Maine. What town in Idaho did Ali Larter move to? He moved from Los Angeles to Sun Valley. Who are Hayes Macarthur's children? He has two children, Teddy, and Vivienne. Who played Ali Larter's husband in Landman? Hayes' role was played by Billy Bob Thornton. How old is Hayes Macarthur? Hayes is 48 years old as of 2025. He was born on 16 April 1977.

Ali Larter's Husband, Hayes MacArthur, is an American actor and stand-up comedian. The couple met in 2005 and dated for a while before getting engaged in 2007. They eventually married in August 2009. Ali and MacArthur have two children, Teddy and Vivienne.

