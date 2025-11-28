John Mulaney’s wife, Olivia Munn, is an iconic American actress known for her roles in Ocean's Eight and The Newsroom. Mulaney and Olivia first met in 2013 at a mutual friend's wedding party. They struck a romantic relationship seven years later and got married in July 2024.

Olivia seen at the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala in California (L). John and Olivia attends the CHANEL and Charles Finch Annual in Beverly Hills (R). Photo: Michael, Stefanie Keenan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn first met in 2013 at a mutual friend's wedding on Martha's Vineyard , Massachusetts, in the United States.

at a mutual friend's wedding on , Massachusetts, in the United States. The couple married in July 2024 .

. They share two children, a son, Malcolm Hiệp, and a daughter, Méi June Mulaney.

Olivia Munn's profile summary

Full name Lisa Olivia Munn Gender Female Date of birth 3 July 1980 Age 45 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′4″ Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 125 Weight in kilograms 57 Body measurements in inches 36-25-35 Body measurements in centimetres 91-64-89 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Father Winston Barrett Munn Mother Kimberly Schmid Siblings 4 Marital status Married Husband John Edmund Mulaney Children 2 Education Putnam City North High School, University of Oklahoma Profession Actress, reality TV personality, screenwriter Net worth 15 million Instagram @oliviamunn X (Twitter) @oliviamunn

Get to know John Mulaney’s wife, Olivia

John Mulaney’s wife, Olivia, was born on 3 July 1980, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States, to Winston Barrett Munn and Kimberly Schmid. Olivia Munn's parents divorced two years later after her birth.

She grew up alongside her four siblings, Sara Potts, John Boyd, Blair Munn, and Sapphire. Sara is a lawyer, while John is a research engineer and a physicist.

The Oklahoma City native attended Putnam City North High School. She later graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism with a minor in Japanese dramatic arts.

Five facts about Olivia Munn. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Olivia has a diverse ethnic background

Olivia is of a mixed ethnic background, with German-Irish-English heritage on her father's side and Vietnamese ancestry of Chinese descent on her mother's side.

Olivia Munn's career highlights

Olivia is an actress; her first featured film role was as Girl #1 in Brian Katkin's Scarecrow Gone Wild. She has since appeared in numerous iconic movies, including The Predator, Ocean's Eight, and Ocean's Eight. Lisa is well-known for her role as Sloan Sabbith in the hit TV series The Newsroom.

Olivia Munn's movies and TV shows

Olivia attends the 2025 Astra TV Awards held in Beverly Hills. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

According to her IMDb profile, here are some of her acting credits.

Year Movie/TV show Read Role 2025 Your Friends & Neighbors Samantha Levitt 2021-2024 Hit-Monkey Akiko 2022 Inside Amy Schumer Briana 2022 Tales of the Walking Dead Evie 2021 The Gateway Dahlia 2021 America: The Motion Picture Thomas Edison 2021 Imagine Dragons: Cutthroat 2021 Save Ralph Marshmallow 2021 Violet Violet 2020 Love Wedding Repeat Dina 2019 Benny Blanco & Juice WRLD: Graduation Greta 2019 The Rook Monica Reed 2019 Buddy Games Tiffany 2015-2018 Miles from Tomorrowland Phoebe Callisto 2018 The Predator Casey Brackett

Inside Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s relationship

Munn and John Mulaney, an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and producer, exchanged marriage vows in 2024. Below is a detailed breakdown of their relationship timeline:

2013: Munn and John meet at a wedding

Mulaney and Olivia spotted at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills. Photo: Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

The couple first met during the wedding of Seth Meyers, an American comedian, and Alexi Ashe, a human rights attorney, on 1 September 2013 in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, United States.

2015: Lisa recalls her first encounter with John

John Mulaney's wife, Olivia Munn, revealed in a January 2015 interview with HuffPost that she was captivated by John during their first meeting. Munn said,

At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like. So you having fun?. I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him.

2020: John enters rehab, and Munn offers him support

The actor checked into a rehab in December 2020, following a relapse in his long struggle with substance addiction. After word of his relapse spread, Munn offered her support to John through a since-deleted X (Twitter) post.

June 2021: Olivia and Mulaney spark dating allegations

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards in California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

The couple sparked dating speculation in June 2021 after they were seen enjoying each other's company during a lunch date at Rick's Drive-In & Out in Los Angeles, California, United States.

September 2021: The couple makes their relationship public

The actor went public with his relationship with Lisa on 8 September 2021 when he appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers. During the interview, Mulaney confessed he and Olivia were expecting their first child, saying,

In the spring, I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia.

He added,

I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible. And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!.

November 2021: They welcome their first child

The stand-up comedian and Munn's first child, a son named Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, was born on 24 November 2021. Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's baby is 4 years old as of 2025, and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

June 2022: John and Olivia stroll hand in hand in New York City

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn arrives at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Jones in California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

In the lead-up to Edmund's comedy show at Madison Square Garden, the American producer was spotted holding Munn's hand while making their way to the venue in New York City on 23 June 2022.

January 2024: Mulaney and Munn walk the red carpet

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney made their red carpet debut during the Governors Awards in Los Angeles. The actor wore a black tuxedo, while Olivia was in a white strapless ensemble.

July 2024: John and Lisa tie the knot in New York

According to CNN, Olivia Munn married John at their friend's home in July 2024 in New York. The ceremony was only attended by the couple’s son and a witness.

September 2024: The couple announces the birth of their second child

The Imagine Dragons: Cutthroat star revealed through an Instagram post on 22 September 2024 that she welcomed her second child, a daughter named Méi June Mulaney, with John via gestational surrogate. John and Olivia Munn's daughter, Méi, was born on 14 September.

June 2025: Olivia explains the anxiety surrounding June's birth

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills .Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

During an interview with People on 7 June 2025, Lisa confessed that with Mulaney by her side, she felt like an expectant father while they waited for the arrival of June via surrogate. She said,

It was the first time I was like, Oh wait, is this what it’s like to be an expectant dad? It was a little bit of, Oh wait, she’s coming. I felt like an expectant father.

What was Olivia Munn diagnosed with?

The Hit-Monkey star stated publicly that she was diagnosed with mammary cancer in February 2023 through an Instagram post in March 2024. Olivia uploaded her pictures while undergoing cancer treatments in a hospital.

The actress also expressed her gratitude to John for supporting her as she battled the disease. She captioned the photo,

I'm so thankful to my friends and family for loving me through this. I'm so thankful to John for the nights he spent researching what every operation meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect.

She continued

For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up. Always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes.

Fortunately, Olivia Munn's cancer treatment was successful.

FAQs

Who is Olivia Munn? She is an established actress, reality TV star, and screenwriter from the United States. How old is Olivia Munn? Olivia is 45 years old as of 2025. She was born on 3 July 1980. Is Olivia Munn Chinese or Vietnamese? The actress is of mixed ethnic background. She is a Vietnamese of Chinese heritage on her mother's side and German, Irish, and English ancestry on her father's side. Is Olivia Munn married? She is married to John Mulaney. The two tied the knot in July 2024. Who is John and Olivia Munn's son? Their son is Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Do John and Olivia Munn have a surrogate child? John and Munn's daughter, Méi June Mulaney, was born on 14 September 2022 via gestational surrogate. How was Olivia Munn's cancer discovered? Munn discovered she had mammary cancer in 2023 after she underwent an MRI, an ultrasound, and a biopsy. What is Olivia Munn most known for? She rose to stardom for portraying Sloan Sabbith in the hit TV series The Newsroom.

John Mulaney’s wife, Olivia Munn, is an American actress, reality TV personality, and screenwriter. She is known for starring in films such as The Predator and Ocean's Eight. Mulaney and Munn's love started in 2021, dated for three years, and married in July 2024.

Yen.com.gh published an article featuring Sahith Theegala's girlfriend, Juju R. Chan Julianna. Juju R. Chan Julianna is an American competitive swimmer, swim instructor, and customer success manager.

Sahith Theegala's girlfriend is currently the director of growth and operations at Rayv. She began her career in 2014 as a campaign intern for Congressman John Garamendi. Discover more information about her in this piece.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh