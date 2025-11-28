Meet Olivia Munn, John Mulaney’s wife, and their love story amid cancer
John Mulaney’s wife, Olivia Munn, is an iconic American actress known for her roles in Ocean's Eight and The Newsroom. Mulaney and Olivia first met in 2013 at a mutual friend's wedding party. They struck a romantic relationship seven years later and got married in July 2024.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Olivia Munn's profile summary
- Get to know John Mulaney’s wife, Olivia
- Olivia has a diverse ethnic background
- Olivia Munn's career highlights
- Inside Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s relationship
- 2013: Munn and John meet at a wedding
- 2015: Lisa recalls her first encounter with John
- 2020: John enters rehab, and Munn offers him support
- June 2021: Olivia and Mulaney spark dating allegations
- September 2021: The couple makes their relationship public
- November 2021: They welcome their first child
- June 2022: John and Olivia stroll hand in hand in New York City
- January 2024: Mulaney and Munn walk the red carpet
- July 2024: John and Lisa tie the knot in New York
- September 2024: The couple announces the birth of their second child
- June 2025: Olivia explains the anxiety surrounding June's birth
- What was Olivia Munn diagnosed with?
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- John Mulaney and Olivia Munn first met in 2013 at a mutual friend's wedding on Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, in the United States.
- The couple married in July 2024.
- They share two children, a son, Malcolm Hiệp, and a daughter, Méi June Mulaney.
Olivia Munn's profile summary
Full name
Lisa Olivia Munn
Gender
Female
Date of birth
3 July 1980
Age
45 years old (as of 2025)
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Place of birth
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States
Current residence
Los Angeles, California, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
Mixed
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
5′4″
Height in centimetres
163
Weight in pounds
125
Weight in kilograms
57
Body measurements in inches
36-25-35
Body measurements in centimetres
91-64-89
Hair colour
Blonde
Eye colour
Dark brown
Father
Winston Barrett Munn
Mother
Kimberly Schmid
Siblings
4
Marital status
Married
Husband
John Edmund Mulaney
Children
2
Education
Putnam City North High School, University of Oklahoma
Profession
Actress, reality TV personality, screenwriter
Net worth
15 million
X (Twitter)
Get to know John Mulaney’s wife, Olivia
John Mulaney’s wife, Olivia, was born on 3 July 1980, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States, to Winston Barrett Munn and Kimberly Schmid. Olivia Munn's parents divorced two years later after her birth.
She grew up alongside her four siblings, Sara Potts, John Boyd, Blair Munn, and Sapphire. Sara is a lawyer, while John is a research engineer and a physicist.
The Oklahoma City native attended Putnam City North High School. She later graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism with a minor in Japanese dramatic arts.
Olivia has a diverse ethnic background
Olivia is of a mixed ethnic background, with German-Irish-English heritage on her father's side and Vietnamese ancestry of Chinese descent on her mother's side.
Olivia Munn's career highlights
Olivia is an actress; her first featured film role was as Girl #1 in Brian Katkin's Scarecrow Gone Wild. She has since appeared in numerous iconic movies, including The Predator, Ocean's Eight, and Ocean's Eight. Lisa is well-known for her role as Sloan Sabbith in the hit TV series The Newsroom.
Olivia Munn's movies and TV shows
According to her IMDb profile, here are some of her acting credits.
Year
Movie/TV show Read
Role
2025
Your Friends & Neighbors
Samantha Levitt
2021-2024
Hit-Monkey
Akiko
2022
Inside Amy Schumer
Briana
2022
Tales of the Walking Dead
Evie
2021
The Gateway
Dahlia
2021
America: The Motion Picture
Thomas Edison
2021
Imagine Dragons: Cutthroat
2021
Save Ralph
Marshmallow
2021
Violet
Violet
2020
Love Wedding Repeat
Dina
2019
Benny Blanco & Juice WRLD: Graduation
Greta
2019
The Rook
Monica Reed
2019
Buddy Games
Tiffany
2015-2018
Miles from Tomorrowland
Phoebe Callisto
2018
The Predator
Casey Brackett
Inside Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s relationship
Munn and John Mulaney, an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and producer, exchanged marriage vows in 2024. Below is a detailed breakdown of their relationship timeline:
2013: Munn and John meet at a wedding
The couple first met during the wedding of Seth Meyers, an American comedian, and Alexi Ashe, a human rights attorney, on 1 September 2013 in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, United States.
2015: Lisa recalls her first encounter with John
John Mulaney's wife, Olivia Munn, revealed in a January 2015 interview with HuffPost that she was captivated by John during their first meeting. Munn said,
At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like. So you having fun?. I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him.
2020: John enters rehab, and Munn offers him support
The actor checked into a rehab in December 2020, following a relapse in his long struggle with substance addiction. After word of his relapse spread, Munn offered her support to John through a since-deleted X (Twitter) post.
June 2021: Olivia and Mulaney spark dating allegations
The couple sparked dating speculation in June 2021 after they were seen enjoying each other's company during a lunch date at Rick's Drive-In & Out in Los Angeles, California, United States.
September 2021: The couple makes their relationship public
The actor went public with his relationship with Lisa on 8 September 2021 when he appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers. During the interview, Mulaney confessed he and Olivia were expecting their first child, saying,
In the spring, I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia.
He added,
I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible. And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!.
November 2021: They welcome their first child
The stand-up comedian and Munn's first child, a son named Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, was born on 24 November 2021. Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's baby is 4 years old as of 2025, and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.
June 2022: John and Olivia stroll hand in hand in New York City
In the lead-up to Edmund's comedy show at Madison Square Garden, the American producer was spotted holding Munn's hand while making their way to the venue in New York City on 23 June 2022.
January 2024: Mulaney and Munn walk the red carpet
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney made their red carpet debut during the Governors Awards in Los Angeles. The actor wore a black tuxedo, while Olivia was in a white strapless ensemble.
July 2024: John and Lisa tie the knot in New York
According to CNN, Olivia Munn married John at their friend's home in July 2024 in New York. The ceremony was only attended by the couple’s son and a witness.
September 2024: The couple announces the birth of their second child
The Imagine Dragons: Cutthroat star revealed through an Instagram post on 22 September 2024 that she welcomed her second child, a daughter named Méi June Mulaney, with John via gestational surrogate. John and Olivia Munn's daughter, Méi, was born on 14 September.
June 2025: Olivia explains the anxiety surrounding June's birth
During an interview with People on 7 June 2025, Lisa confessed that with Mulaney by her side, she felt like an expectant father while they waited for the arrival of June via surrogate. She said,
It was the first time I was like, Oh wait, is this what it’s like to be an expectant dad? It was a little bit of, Oh wait, she’s coming. I felt like an expectant father.
What was Olivia Munn diagnosed with?
The Hit-Monkey star stated publicly that she was diagnosed with mammary cancer in February 2023 through an Instagram post in March 2024. Olivia uploaded her pictures while undergoing cancer treatments in a hospital.
The actress also expressed her gratitude to John for supporting her as she battled the disease. She captioned the photo,
I'm so thankful to my friends and family for loving me through this. I'm so thankful to John for the nights he spent researching what every operation meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect.
She continued
For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up. Always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes.
Fortunately, Olivia Munn's cancer treatment was successful.
FAQs
- Who is Olivia Munn? She is an established actress, reality TV star, and screenwriter from the United States.
- How old is Olivia Munn? Olivia is 45 years old as of 2025. She was born on 3 July 1980.
- Is Olivia Munn Chinese or Vietnamese? The actress is of mixed ethnic background. She is a Vietnamese of Chinese heritage on her mother's side and German, Irish, and English ancestry on her father's side.
- Is Olivia Munn married? She is married to John Mulaney. The two tied the knot in July 2024.
- Who is John and Olivia Munn's son? Their son is Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney.
- Do John and Olivia Munn have a surrogate child? John and Munn's daughter, Méi June Mulaney, was born on 14 September 2022 via gestational surrogate.
- How was Olivia Munn's cancer discovered? Munn discovered she had mammary cancer in 2023 after she underwent an MRI, an ultrasound, and a biopsy.
- What is Olivia Munn most known for? She rose to stardom for portraying Sloan Sabbith in the hit TV series The Newsroom.
John Mulaney’s wife, Olivia Munn, is an American actress, reality TV personality, and screenwriter. She is known for starring in films such as The Predator and Ocean's Eight. Mulaney and Munn's love started in 2021, dated for three years, and married in July 2024.
Yen.com.gh published an article featuring Sahith Theegala's girlfriend, Juju R. Chan Julianna. Juju R. Chan Julianna is an American competitive swimmer, swim instructor, and customer success manager.
Sahith Theegala's girlfriend is currently the director of growth and operations at Rayv. She began her career in 2014 as a campaign intern for Congressman John Garamendi. Discover more information about her in this piece.
Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peris Wamangu (Lifestyle writer) Peris Wamangu is a reporter with more than four years of experience as a content writer. Peris joined Yen in 2024. Before that, she worked with Legit's team from 2021 to 2024. Peris graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Nairobi in 2019. She enjoys writing about various topics such as fashion, currency, biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Peris finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques and the Google News Initiative course. Email: wamanguperis@gmail.com