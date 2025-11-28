Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Meet Olivia Munn, John Mulaney’s wife, and their love story amid cancer
Celebrity biographies

Meet Olivia Munn, John Mulaney’s wife, and their love story amid cancer

by  Peris Wamangu reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
7 min read

John Mulaney’s wife, Olivia Munn, is an iconic American actress known for her roles in Ocean's Eight and The Newsroom. Mulaney and Olivia first met in 2013 at a mutual friend's wedding party. They struck a romantic relationship seven years later and got married in July 2024.

Olivia at the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala and with John in Beverly Hills
Olivia seen at the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala in California (L). John and Olivia attends the CHANEL and Charles Finch Annual in Beverly Hills (R). Photo: Michael, Stefanie Keenan (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • John Mulaney and Olivia Munn first met in 2013 at a mutual friend's wedding on Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, in the United States.
  • The couple married in July 2024.
  • They share two children, a son, Malcolm Hiệp, and a daughter, Méi June Mulaney.

Olivia Munn's profile summary

Full name

Lisa Olivia Munn

Gender

Female

Date of birth

3 July 1980

Age

45 years old (as of 2025)

Zodiac sign

Cancer

Place of birth

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States

Current residence

Los Angeles, California, United States

Nationality

American

Ethnicity

Mixed

Religion

Christianity

Sexuality

Straight

Height in feet

5′4″

Height in centimetres

163

Weight in pounds

125

Weight in kilograms

57

Body measurements in inches

36-25-35

Body measurements in centimetres

91-64-89

Hair colour

Blonde

Eye colour

Dark brown

Father

Winston Barrett Munn

Mother

Kimberly Schmid

Siblings

4

Marital status

Married

Husband

John Edmund Mulaney

Children

2

Education

Putnam City North High School, University of Oklahoma

Profession

Actress, reality TV personality, screenwriter

Net worth

15 million

Instagram

@oliviamunn

X (Twitter)

@oliviamunn

Read also

Meet Elle, Grant Dawson’s wife and fellow MMA fighter - inside their marriage

Get to know John Mulaney’s wife, Olivia

John Mulaney’s wife, Olivia, was born on 3 July 1980, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States, to Winston Barrett Munn and Kimberly Schmid. Olivia Munn's parents divorced two years later after her birth.

She grew up alongside her four siblings, Sara Potts, John Boyd, Blair Munn, and Sapphire. Sara is a lawyer, while John is a research engineer and a physicist.

The Oklahoma City native attended Putnam City North High School. She later graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism with a minor in Japanese dramatic arts.

Five facts about Olivia Munn.
Five facts about Olivia Munn. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Olivia has a diverse ethnic background

Olivia is of a mixed ethnic background, with German-Irish-English heritage on her father's side and Vietnamese ancestry of Chinese descent on her mother's side.

Olivia Munn's career highlights

Olivia is an actress; her first featured film role was as Girl #1 in Brian Katkin's Scarecrow Gone Wild. She has since appeared in numerous iconic movies, including The Predator, Ocean's Eight, and Ocean's Eight. Lisa is well-known for her role as Sloan Sabbith in the hit TV series The Newsroom.

Read also

Who is Jimmy O. Yang’s girlfriend? All about Brianne Kimmel and his romantic relationships

Olivia Munn's movies and TV shows

Olivia spotted at the 2025 Astra TV Awards
Olivia attends the 2025 Astra TV Awards held in Beverly Hills. Photo: Gilbert Flores
Source: Getty Images

According to her IMDb profile, here are some of her acting credits.

Year

Movie/TV show Read

Role

2025

Your Friends & Neighbors

Samantha Levitt

2021-2024

Hit-Monkey

Akiko

2022

Inside Amy Schumer

Briana

2022

Tales of the Walking Dead

Evie

2021

The Gateway

Dahlia

2021

America: The Motion Picture

Thomas Edison

2021

Imagine Dragons: Cutthroat

2021

Save Ralph

Marshmallow

2021

Violet

Violet

2020

Love Wedding Repeat

Dina

2019

Benny Blanco & Juice WRLD: Graduation

Greta

2019

The Rook

Monica Reed

2019

Buddy Games

Tiffany

2015-2018

Miles from Tomorrowland

Phoebe Callisto

2018

The Predator

Casey Brackett

Inside Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s relationship

Munn and John Mulaney, an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and producer, exchanged marriage vows in 2024. Below is a detailed breakdown of their relationship timeline:

2013: Munn and John meet at a wedding

Mulaney and Olivia seen at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Mulaney and Olivia spotted at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills. Photo: Bauer-Griffin
Source: Getty Images

The couple first met during the wedding of Seth Meyers, an American comedian, and Alexi Ashe, a human rights attorney, on 1 September 2013 in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, United States.

Read also

Misty Copeland's husband, Olu Evans and their life together outside ballet

2015: Lisa recalls her first encounter with John

John Mulaney's wife, Olivia Munn, revealed in a January 2015 interview with HuffPost that she was captivated by John during their first meeting. Munn said,

At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like. So you having fun?. I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him.

2020: John enters rehab, and Munn offers him support

The actor checked into a rehab in December 2020, following a relapse in his long struggle with substance addiction. After word of his relapse spread, Munn offered her support to John through a since-deleted X (Twitter) post.

June 2021: Olivia and Mulaney spark dating allegations

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn spotted at the 96th Annual Academy Awards.
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards in California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth
Source: Getty Images

The couple sparked dating speculation in June 2021 after they were seen enjoying each other's company during a lunch date at Rick's Drive-In & Out in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Read also

Inside Nara Smith’s kids and the family she has built with Lucky Blue Smith

September 2021: The couple makes their relationship public

The actor went public with his relationship with Lisa on 8 September 2021 when he appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers. During the interview, Mulaney confessed he and Olivia were expecting their first child, saying,

In the spring, I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia.

He added,

I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible. And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!.

November 2021: They welcome their first child

The stand-up comedian and Munn's first child, a son named Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, was born on 24 November 2021. Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's baby is 4 years old as of 2025, and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

June 2022: John and Olivia stroll hand in hand in New York City

Read also

Dustin Hoffman's children and how they carry the legacy of one of Hollywood’s greats

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn seen at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Jones in California.
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn arrives at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Jones in California. Photo: Amy Sussman
Source: Getty Images

In the lead-up to Edmund's comedy show at Madison Square Garden, the American producer was spotted holding Munn's hand while making their way to the venue in New York City on 23 June 2022.

January 2024: Mulaney and Munn walk the red carpet

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney made their red carpet debut during the Governors Awards in Los Angeles. The actor wore a black tuxedo, while Olivia was in a white strapless ensemble.

July 2024: John and Lisa tie the knot in New York

According to CNN, Olivia Munn married John at their friend's home in July 2024 in New York. The ceremony was only attended by the couple’s son and a witness.

September 2024: The couple announces the birth of their second child

The Imagine Dragons: Cutthroat star revealed through an Instagram post on 22 September 2024 that she welcomed her second child, a daughter named Méi June Mulaney, with John via gestational surrogate. John and Olivia Munn's daughter, Méi, was born on 14 September.

Read also

Jeff Bridges' children and the family life behind Hollywood’s Dude

June 2025: Olivia explains the anxiety surrounding June's birth

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn spotted at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills .Photo: Michael Tran
Source: Getty Images

During an interview with People on 7 June 2025, Lisa confessed that with Mulaney by her side, she felt like an expectant father while they waited for the arrival of June via surrogate. She said,

It was the first time I was like, Oh wait, is this what it’s like to be an expectant dad? It was a little bit of, Oh wait, she’s coming. I felt like an expectant father.

What was Olivia Munn diagnosed with?

The Hit-Monkey star stated publicly that she was diagnosed with mammary cancer in February 2023 through an Instagram post in March 2024. Olivia uploaded her pictures while undergoing cancer treatments in a hospital.

The actress also expressed her gratitude to John for supporting her as she battled the disease. She captioned the photo,

I'm so thankful to my friends and family for loving me through this. I'm so thankful to John for the nights he spent researching what every operation meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect.

Read also

Leah Lewis dating history and the untold stories of her love life on and off screen

She continued

For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up. Always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes.

Fortunately, Olivia Munn's cancer treatment was successful.

FAQs

  1. Who is Olivia Munn? She is an established actress, reality TV star, and screenwriter from the United States.
  2. How old is Olivia Munn? Olivia is 45 years old as of 2025. She was born on 3 July 1980.
  3. Is Olivia Munn Chinese or Vietnamese? The actress is of mixed ethnic background. She is a Vietnamese of Chinese heritage on her mother's side and German, Irish, and English ancestry on her father's side.
  4. Is Olivia Munn married? She is married to John Mulaney. The two tied the knot in July 2024.
  5. Who is John and Olivia Munn's son? Their son is Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney.
  6. Do John and Olivia Munn have a surrogate child? John and Munn's daughter, Méi June Mulaney, was born on 14 September 2022 via gestational surrogate.
  7. How was Olivia Munn's cancer discovered? Munn discovered she had mammary cancer in 2023 after she underwent an MRI, an ultrasound, and a biopsy.
  8. What is Olivia Munn most known for? She rose to stardom for portraying Sloan Sabbith in the hit TV series The Newsroom.

Read also

Meet John Candy's wife Rosemary and their life together before his death

John Mulaney’s wife, Olivia Munn, is an American actress, reality TV personality, and screenwriter. She is known for starring in films such as The Predator and Ocean's Eight. Mulaney and Munn's love started in 2021, dated for three years, and married in July 2024.

Yen.com.gh published an article featuring Sahith Theegala's girlfriend, Juju R. Chan Julianna. Juju R. Chan Julianna is an American competitive swimmer, swim instructor, and customer success manager.

Sahith Theegala's girlfriend is currently the director of growth and operations at Rayv. She began her career in 2014 as a campaign intern for Congressman John Garamendi. Discover more information about her in this piece.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Peris Wamangu avatar

Peris Wamangu (Lifestyle writer) Peris Wamangu is a reporter with more than four years of experience as a content writer. Peris joined Yen in 2024. Before that, she worked with Legit's team from 2021 to 2024. Peris graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Nairobi in 2019. She enjoys writing about various topics such as fashion, currency, biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Peris finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques and the Google News Initiative course. Email: wamanguperis@gmail.com

Tags:
Hot: