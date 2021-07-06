Matthew Macfadyen has had a steady stream of commendable performances in the theatre, television, and film industries. You may recognise him from his roles in top films and television shows, such as Quiz, Pride & Prejudice, and Succession. Macfadyen has done an excellent job of picking the right roles throughout his career, a factor that has made him an award-winning actor.

Matthew Macfadyen is a British actor born on 17 October 1974 in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, England. As of 2021, Matthew Macfadyen's age is 46 years. He began his acting career in 1994 as a theatrical actor when he played the role of Dymogatsky in a play titled The Crimson Island at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts.

In 2010, he won the British Academy Television Awards for Best Supporting Actor for his drama series Criminal Justice. Macfadyen has also received many nominations, including a Primetime Emmy Awards nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

15 interesting things about Matthew Macfadyen

One thing that makes Macfadyen unique is that he has a limited toolbox, especially when it comes to acting. Furthermore, he has an extraordinary ability to get his audiences to relate to the characters he plays. Here are more facts about the award-winning actor you should know.

1. Matthew Macfadyen has a wife and three children

Matthew Macfadyen married actress Keeley Hawes in November 2004, and the couple has three children, including Myles, Maggie, and Ralph. Macfadyen is a stepfather to Myles. Myles is Hawes’ son from her previous marriage to DJ Spencer McCallum.

Matthew Macfadyen's wife, Keeley Hawes, is a British and producer known for playing Zoe Reynolds in the BBC series Spooks (2002–2004). She also played DI Lindsay Denton in Line of Duty between 2014 and 2016.

How did Keeley Hawes meet Matthew Macfadyen? Keeley Hawes met Matthew Macfadyen in 2002 when they were co-stars while filming Spooks. Hawes was still a married woman with one child. She then divorced her husband, Spencer McCallum, in 2004 before she wed Matthew the same year.

Who did Matthew Macfadyen date? Matthew Macfadyen has had no other relationships that this publication knows of apart from Keeley Hawes. Furthermore, there have never been rumours of Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen split. Instead, the two have been in marriage for 17 years, as of 2021.

2. Matthew was not sure of playing opposite Keira Knightley

Matthew Macfadyen and Keira Knightley played Mr Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet in the 2005 romantic drama film Pride & Prejudice. Despite many people considering it one of the best romance films of the 2000s, Matthew admits he was not confident of playing the lead character, Mr Darcy, besides Keira Knightley.

The actor argued that he did not think he was good-looking or sexy enough for the role. But after starring in the film, he realised that the character was also shy, and it was one reason he had excellent chemistry with Keira Knightley.

3. His childhood ambition was to be in a school play

Matthew Macfadyen wanted to be in a school play when he was young. The actor wanted to be one of the kings and was lucky to be cast as Melchior. When he turned 17 years old, he joined the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. As a student, he got his inspiration from a 1982 period drama film titled Fanny and Alexander because it featured the most extraordinary acting he had ever seen.

4. Matthew did not have a stable childhood

Macfadyen was born in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk. His father worked as an oil executive, meaning he travelled a lot. As a result, the actor grew up in many places, including Indonesia and Jakarta. In England, he attended a school in Louth, Lincolnshire. The actor also studied in Scotland and went to Oakham School in Rutland.

5 . Macfadyen has an impressive fortune

Matthew Macfadyen's net worth in 2021 is $3 million. He has made his money as a film and television actor. Macfadyen has also worked in theatre and radio and is a patron of the Lace Market Theatre in Nottingham.

6. His biggest extravagance is food, wine, and watches

Macfadyen has an extravagance for lovely food wine in stunning spaces. He prefers nipping off with his wife, Keeley Hawes, for quick breaks without his children in good hotels. Apart from food and wine, the actor loves watches.

The Roger Smith Series 2 wristwatch is one thing he once wanted to own. It remains unknown whether he has already bought it.

7. Macfadyen’s ambition is acting

Macydyen’s ambition since he was young has been acting. He wants to keep performing and playing fantastic parts, especially in the theatre. Furthermore, his love for acting is the reason he has achieved success throughout his career. But he also admits acting can be a challenging business, and he wants to keep it going for years to come.

8. The greatest achievement of his life is his children

Macfadyen has two children, two from his marriage to Keeley Hawes. The third child is his stepson from Keeley Hawes’ previous marriage. But the actor admits he is inordinately proud and delighted of his children and how funny, kind, and lovely they are as humans. Furthermore, being with his wife and children is the best place he can be.

9. Matthew Macfadyen has different views on assisted suicide and the afterlife

The Pride & Prejudice actor believes in assisted suicide. Assisted suicide is suicide undertaken with the aid of another person on a patient suffering from an incurable disease. However, his views on the afterlife are different. Macfadyen does not believe in life after death, but he would not mind the surprises of it.

10. He uses an American accent in Succession

Matthew Macfadyen's movies and television shows are extensive. However, the actor does not have an extraordinary portfolio when appearing in American films and television shows.

Despite being in many period dramas, he landed Tom Wamsgans in Succession, an American satirical comedy-drama series. Tom is the first American Macfadyen has played on television. You would not know he is British in the series because his speaking voice is deep, velvety, and American.

11. Succession allowed Matthew Macfadyen to bring out his comical side

L-R Actors Arian Moayed, Matthew Macfadyen and Nicholas Braun attend the 'Succession' New York premiere at Time Warner Center. Photo: Gary Gershoff

Source: Getty Images

Matthew Macfadyen has been in many British movies and television shows that have portrayed him as a serious character and not comical. However, in Succession, his role as Tom allows him to bring out his funny side.

The series portrays him as a moron, complicated, and buffoon. It is challenging to determine whether he is the most clueless of the group or perhaps the wiliest from episode to episode. Yet, he is somewhat likeable, watchable, and a character that steals most of the scenes with his comical way of doing things.

12. Matthew turned away romantic comedies before

After playing Mr Darcy in Pride & Prejudice, Macfadyen turned down many romantic comedies because he thought the scripts were crappy. As a result, the actor stayed at home for almost a year without acting on TV or film.

13. He has resisted the temptation of moving to Los Angeles

Macfadyen is one of the handfuls of male British actors on US TV. But throughout his career, he has intuitively resisted moving to Los Angeles and immersing himself fully in Hollywood. Hollywood is not somewhere he wanted to live with his family.

14. He is a voice-over actor

Matthew Macfadyen is a voice-over actor who has voiced for many ads in Britain. Some of these include Haagen-Dazs Ice Cream, Centre Parcs Holiday Resorts, Marks & Spencer’s Beef Bourguignon, Benilyn Cough Medicine, and Harrods.

What is Matthew Macfadyen doing these days? Macfadyen nowadays works as an actor. Currently, he is playing Tom Wambsgans in the satirical comedy-drama television series, Succession. Matthew Macfadyen's Succession role began in 2018 and had so far run for two seasons, and has appeared in all 20 episodes of the show.

He will be starring in the third season slated for fall 2021 or early 2022. David Matthew Macfadyen has received two nominations for his role as Tom Wambsgans, including Critics' Choice Television Awards nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2019 and Primetime Emmy Awards nomination Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2020.

15. His wife loves his cooking

Matthew Macfadyen loves cooking and is the ruler of their kitchen. However, the actor does most of the cooking at home.

Matthew Macfadyen is an award-winning British actor known for playing Tom Wambsgans in Succession and Fitzwilliam Darcy in Pride & Prejudice. In 2004, he married actress Keeley Hawes, and the two have three children. As of 2021, Macfadyen has a net worth of $3 million. Macfadyen won the British Academy Television Award for Best Supporting Actor for his work on Criminal Justice.

