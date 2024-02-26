20 tall actresses across the world ranked by height

The film industry's spotlight frequently shines brightest on those with talent and a compelling physical presence. Tall actresses, in particular, have an intrinsic attraction that captivates audiences worldwide. From commanding leading roles to leaving an unforgettable impact on the red carpet, these actresses stand out in every way. Explore the tallest actresses in the world, ranked by height.

When compiling this list of tall actresses, we focused on the height of the most famous actresses still active in the film industry today. We relied on data from their biographies, official websites, and our observations of their physical stature.

20 tall actresses ranked by height

Being tall is not a requirement to be an actress, but many high-profile television and movie stars are almost (or taller than) six feet. Here is a list of the tallest actresses worldwide and their profiles.

No Names Height 1 Lindsay Kay Hayward 6′8½″ (205 cm) 2 Kim Blacklock 6′5½″ (197 cm) 3 Lisa Leslie 6'5" (196 cm) 4 Dorothy-Marie Jones 6'3.½" (192 cm) 5 Gwendoline Christie 6'3" (191 cm) 6 Elizabeth Debicki 6'3" (191 cm) 7 Judy Gold 6'2" (188 cm) 8 Suzie Plakson 6'1" (187 cm) 9 Aisha Tyler 6'1" (187 cm) 10 Brigitte Nielsen 6'1" (187 cm) 11 Miranda Hart 6'1" (185 cm) 12 Alysia Reiner 6'1" (185 cm) 13 Ireland Baldwin 6'1" (185 cm) 14 Kristen Johnson 6' (183 cm) 15 Famke Janssen 6' (183 cm) 16 Jerry Hall 6' (183 cm) 17 Geena Davis 6' (183 cm) 18 Adrianne Palicki 5'11" (183 cm) 19 Jennifer Lawrence 5'9" (175 cm) 20 Sonam Kapoor 5'9" (175 cm)

1. Lindsay Kay Hayward – 6′8½″ (205 cm)

Lindsay Kay Hayward attends the 22nd Annual Movieguide Awards Gala at Universal Hilton Hotel in Universal City, California.

Full name: Lindsay Kay Hayward

Lindsay Kay Hayward Date of birth: 28 July 1987

28 July 1987 Birthplace: Walnut Creek, California, U.S.A.

Who is the tallest female actress? Lindsay Kay Hayward is an American actress and retired professional wrestler better known by the ring moniker Isis the Amazon. She is best known for her roles in R100, The Internship Games, and You Have a Nice Flight.

Guinness World Records certified her as the tallest actress in a leading role in 2013. At the time, she was 6 feet 9 but lost 3/4 inch of her height due to a slipped disc.

2. Kim Blacklock – 6′5½″ (197 cm)

Full name: Kim Adair Blacklock

Kim Adair Blacklock Date of birth: 20 April

20 April Birthplace: New York, U.S.A.

Kim Blacklock is one of the tall American comedians and actresses. She has been featured in several popular films, including The Power of Few as The Bag, Lapsis as Maureen, and The Congressman as Matty Pierce.

3. Lisa Leslie – 6'5" (196 cm)

Lisa Leslie attends Clayton Kershaw's 8th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Full name: Lisa Deshaun Leslie

Lisa Deshaun Leslie Date of birth: 7 July 1972

7 July 1972 Birthplace: Compton, California, U.S.A.

Lisa Leslie is one of the tall black actresses. She is widely recognised for appearing on Pipe Dreams, Think Like a Man and Inconceivable. Besides acting, Lisa is a retired professional basketball player and a four-time Olympic gold medalist.

4. Dorothy-Marie Jones – 6'3.5" (192 cm)

Full name: Dorothy-Marie Jones

Dorothy-Marie Jones Date of birth: 4 January 1964

4 January 1964 Birthplace: Turlock, California, U.S.A.

Dorothy-Marie Jones is an American actress and former athlete. She is widely recognised for her role in Glee as Coach Beiste, which earned her a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series in 2011, 2012, and 2013.

5. Gwendoline Christie – 6'3" (191 cm)

Gwendoline Christie attends The Fashion Awards 2023, presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

Full name: Gwendoline Tracey Philippa Christie

Gwendoline Tracey Philippa Christie Date of birth: 28 October 1978

28 October 1978 Birthplace: Worthing, West Sussex, UK

Gwendoline Christie is one of the tallest female actresses worldwide. She is best known for her role as Brienne of Tarth on HBO's fantasy drama series Game of Thrones and as Captain Phasma in the Star Wars films The Last Jedi and The Force Awakens.

6. Elizabeth Debicki – 6'3" (191 cm)

Elizabeth Debicki attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France.

Full name: Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth Debicki Date of birth: 24 August 1990

24 August 1990 Birthplace: Paris, France

Elizabeth Debicki is one of the tall blonde actresses. The Australian is best known for her roles in The Great Gatsby, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Widows.

7. Judy Gold – 6'2" (188 cm)

Judy Gold attends the #RightToBearArts Gala hosted by The Creative Coalition at The Madison Hotel in Washington, DC.

Full name: Judy Gold

Judy Gold Date of birth: 15 November 1962

15 November 1962 Birthplace: Newark, New Jersey, U.S.A.

Judy Gold is an American stand-up comedian, actress, writer, producer, podcast host, and author. She has been featured in numerous films and television shows such as All American Girl, World's Dumbest, and Better Things.

8. Suzie Plakson – 6'1" (187 cm)

Suzie Plakson attends a press conference in Frankfurt/Main, Germany.

Full name: Susan Plaksin

Susan Plaksin Date of birth: 3 June 1958

3 June 1958 Birthplace: Buffalo, New York, U.S.A.

Suzie Plakson began her acting career on stage, performing primarily in musicals. The American actor has portrayed four different characters in the Star Trek franchise. He has been a regular character on shows such as Everybody Loves Raymond, Mad About You, How I Met Your Mother, and Love & War.

9. Aisha Tyler – 6'1" (187 cm)

Aisha Tyler attends the Apple TV+ "The Last Thing He Told Me" premiere at Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Full name: Aisha Nilaja Tyler

Aisha Nilaja Tyler Date of birth: 18 September 1970

18 September 1970 Birthplace: San Francisco, U.S.A.

Aisha Tyler is an American actress, comedian, filmmaker, and talk show host. She is known for her roles as Andrea Marino in Ghost Whisperer's first season and Dr. Tara Lewis on Criminal Minds.

10. Brigitte Nielsen – 6'1" (187 cm)

Full name: Gitte Nielsen

Gitte Nielsen Date of birth: 15 July 1963

15 July 1963 Birthplace: Rødovre, Denmark

Brigitte Nielsen is a Danish actress, model, and singer. She began acting in the fantasy films Red Sonja and Rocky IV. She later returned to the Rocky series in Creed II. Brigitte is also renowned for her recent portrayal of Anubis Queen in The Guardians of Justice.

11. Miranda Hart – 6'1" (185 cm)

Full name: Miranda Katherine Hart Dyke

Miranda Katherine Hart Dyke Date of birth: 14 December 1972

14 December 1972 Birthplace: Torquay, England

Miranda Katherine Hart Dyke is one of the tall actresses. She is a British actress, comedian and writer. She is best known for appearing in B.B.C. sitcoms, including Not Going Out and Hyperdrive.

12. Alysia Reiner – 6'1" (185 cm)

Alysia Reiner attends the 61st New York Film Festival - "The Feeling That The Time For Doing Something Has Passed" at Furman Gallery in New York City.

Full name: Alysia Reiner

Alysia Reiner Date of birth: 21 July 1970

21 July 1970 Birthplace: Gainesville, Florida, U.S.A.

Alysia Reiner is a tall brunette actress and producer best known for her portrayal as Natalie Figueroa in the hit Netflix series Orange Is the New Black. She has also appeared in other acclaimed shows such as How to Get Away With Murder, Blacklist, and Broad City.

13. Ireland Baldwin – 6'1" (185 cm)

Ireland Baldwin attends the Premiere of YouTube Original's "Justin Bieber: Seasons" at Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Full name: Ireland Eliesse Baldwin

Ireland Eliesse Baldwin Date of birth: 23 October 1995

23 October 1995 Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, U.S.A.

Ireland Baldwin is one of the tall actresses in their 20s. She began her career as a model and has since been in feature films such as Goofy Chefs, Dark Foe, and Grudge Match.

14. Kristen Johnson – 6' (183 cm)

Full name: Kristen Angela Johnson

Kristen Angela Johnson Date of birth: 20 September 1967

20 September 1967 Birthplace: Washington DC, U.S.A.

Kristen Johnston is an American actress best known for her roles in television sitcoms. She received two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of Sally Solomon in 3rd Rock from the Sun.

15. Famke Janssen – 6' (183 cm)

Famke Janssen attends the "Knights of the Zodiac" Live Action Film Panel at WonderCon 2023 at Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

Full name: Famke Beumer Janssen

Famke Beumer Janssen Date of birth: 5 November 1964

5 November 1964 Birthplace: Amstelveen, Netherlands

What actress is 6ft tall? Famke Janssen is a 6'0 tall Dutch actress. She is best known for her roles in the Netflix original series Hemlock Grove and A.B.C.'s How to Get Away with Murder. The beautiful actress also starred in the N.B.C. crime thriller The Blacklist: Redemption.

16. Jerry Hall – 6' (183 cm)

Full name: Jerry Faye Hall

Jerry Faye Hall Date of birth: 2 July 1956

2 July 1956 Birthplace: Gonzales, Texas, U.S.A.

Jerry Hall is another tall blonde actress and a former supermodel. She has been featured in several acclaimed films like the original Batman, Vampire in Brooklyn, and Urban Cowboy.

17. Geena Davis – 6' (183 cm)

Geena Davis speaks during a Q&A session at MegaCon Orlando 2024 at Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Full name: Virginia Elizabeth Davis

Virginia Elizabeth Davis Date of birth: 21 January 1956

21 January 1956 Birthplace: Wareham, Massachusetts, U.S.A.

Geena Davis is an American actress, fashion model, activist, and producer. She has received numerous awards, including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award. She has appeared in several films, including The Long Kiss Goodnight, The Fly, Thelma & Louise, The Accidental Tourist, and Tootsie.

18. Adrianne Palicki – 5'11" (183 cm)

Adrianne Palicki attends the ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street in New York City.

Full name: Adrianne Lee Palicki

Adrianne Lee Palicki Date of birth : 6 May 1983

: 6 May 1983 Birthplace: Indian Hills, Kentucky, U.S.A.

Adrianne is both an actress and a writer. She is most recognised for her long-running appearances on the television series Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Orville, and Friday Night Lights.

19. Jennifer Lawrence – 5'9" (175 cm)

Full name: Jennifer Shrader Lawrence

Jennifer Shrader Lawrence Date of birth: 15 August 1990

15 August 1990 Birthplace: Indian Hills, Kentucky, U.S.A.

Which celebrity is 5'9? Jennifer Lawrence is a 5'9" tall American actress. She became the highest-paid actress in 2015 and 2016, with her films grossing about $6 million globally. She has appeared in several films, including The Hunger Games, Silver Linings Playbook, and American Hustle.

20. Sonam Kapoor – 5'9" (175 cm)

Sonam Kapoor attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Fall 2023 show at the Gateway of India monument in Mumbai, India.

Full name: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Date of birth: 9 June 1985

9 June 1985 Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Sonam Kapoor is one of the tallest Bollywood actresses. She has garnered numerous accolades, including the National Film Award and the Filmfare Award. Kapoor achieved her biggest commercial successes with supporting roles in the biopics Sanju and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and a leading role in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

These tall actresses dominate the screen with their talent and command attention with their towering stature. Their height lends another dimension to their on-screen identities, making them distinctive in the eyes of audiences worldwide.

