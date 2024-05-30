What are the top 20 most expensive sunglasses in the world?

The most expensive sunglasses are not just eyewear; they symbolise luxury and status. These sunglasses are unlike those you might find at your nearest store; they're special, often made of rare materials and crafted with meticulous attention to detail. When you wear expensive sunglasses, you're not just shielding your eyes from the sun but making a statement about your taste and refinement.

The list of the most expensive sunglasses is based on credible eyewear sources and reviews from reputable brands such as and Maybach Eyewear. However, it's important to note that prices and availability may vary, and the mentioned brands may not necessarily represent the entirety of the luxury eyewear market. Therefore, you must verify details independently before purchasing them.

Most expensive sunglasses

Sunglasses protect your eyes from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays, reducing the risk of eye damage and diseases like cataracts. They also help improve visibility in bright sunlight and are used as a fashion statement. So, what is the No 1 sunglasses in the world? Here are some of the best sunglasses ranked per price.

Name Price in $ Chopard sunglasses 400,000 Dolce and Gabbana DG2027B sunglasses 383,000 Shiels Emerald sunglasses 200,000 Cartier Panthere glasses 159,000 CliC gold 18-carat gold sport 75,000 Luxuriator Canary diamond glasses 65,000 Limited edition Maybach eyewear 60,000 Michael Jackson sunglasses 60,000 Maybach, the diplomat I 60,000 Bulgari Flora sunglasses 59,000 Gold and Wood 253 diamond glasses 55,000 Bentley platinum 45,276 Bulgari Parentesi diamond sunglasses 31,000 Gold & Wood 119 diamond glasses 30,000 Lugano diamonds sunglasses 27,000 Ultra Goliath sunglasses 25,000 Cartier Paris 18k gold sunglasses 25,000 Elvis Presley’s Tiger Man sunglasses 22, 000 Lanvin sunwear By Phillippe Chevallier 15,000 Elegant matte golden sunglasses by Robert La Roche 14,900

1. Chopard Sunglasses – $400,000

Chopard sunglasses are the most expensive sunglasses. Photo: Eye Fashion M3K

Chopard sunglasses are the most expensive sunglasses, commanding a staggering price of $400 thousand. These glasses are made of high-value materials and extraordinary design and are all about luxury and style. They're made with 24-carat gold and have diamonds on them.

2. Dolce and Gabbana DG2027B sunglasses – $383,000

Dolce and Gabbana sunglasses are adored by many celebrities. Photo: Eye Fashion M3K

Dolce and Gabbana is an Italian luxury brand founded by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana in 1985. The company debuted its first collection in Milan and has expanded globally, especially in the US and Japan, where its glasses sell for . Its sunglasses are known for blending Mediterranean style with modern classics.

3. Shiels Emerald sunglasses – $200,000

Shiels Emerald sunglasses went on sale in 2011 for $200,000 and attracted the attention of global celebrities. Photo: Eye Fashion M3K

Shiels Jewelers, located in Adelaide, Australia, spent five years finding special emerald lenses and three months polishing and cutting them. The idea for emerald sunglasses came from the Roman emperor Nero, who watched gladiator fights through green gemstones. These sunglasses sold for$200 thousand in 2011, attracting the attention of global top celebrities.

4. Cartier Panthere glasses – $159,000

Cartier Panthere glasses feature an 18-carat gold frame adorned with meticulously crafted panther figurines. Photo: Eye Fashion M3K

The Cartier Panthere sunglasses, priced at $159 thousand, effortlessly blend luxury and style. They feature an 18-carat gold frame adorned with meticulously crafted panther figurines on the temples, a homage to the brand's iconic symbol. These high-end sunglasses brands are loved for their exceptional design.

5. CliC gold 18-carat gold sport – $75,000

CliC Gold 18-carat gold sports are crafted from 18-carat gold; they ensure durability and a comfortable fit, enabling easy adjustments. Photo: @CliCEyewearMagneticConnectio

The CliC Gold 18 Carat Gold Sport sunglasses, priced at $75,000, offer a remarkable fusion of innovation, style, and luxury. Crafted from 18-carat gold, they ensure durability and a comfortable fit, enabling easy adjustments.

6. Luxuriator Canary diamond glasses – $65,000

Franco Inc., a Los Angeles-based jewellery and eyewear designer, introduced the Luxuriator Collection in 2004. Photo: Eye Fashion M3K

Franco Inc., a Los Angeles-based jewellery and eyewear designer, introduced the Luxuriator Collection in 2004 and sold it for . These luxury diamond sunglasses feature handcrafted designs with VSGF diamonds set in various-coloured frames.

7. Limited edition Maybach eyewear – $60,000

The Limited Edition Maybach eyewear was made with a generous amount of gold. Photo: @maybacheyewear

The Limited Edition Maybach Eyewear is a pinnacle among luxury sunglasses brands. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, they feature black satin and natural horn frames. The generous use of gold, with accents adorning the temples and hinges, sets these sunglasses apart, adding an extra touch of luxury.

8. Michael Jackson sunglasses – $60,000

Michael Jackson's sunglasses, marked MJ 33-01, were auctioned off at Julien's for $60,000. The unique glasses, worn on the 1984 Victory Tour, were gifted to American actor and musician Corey Feldman and accompanied by a letter certifying their authenticity.

9. Maybach The Diplomat I – $60,000

The Maybach The Diplomat I sunglasses are made from pure titanium and have a natural horn on the ends of the temples. Photo: @maybacheyewear

Source: Facebook

The Maybach The Diplomat I sunglasses cost $60,000 and show fantastic craftsmanship. They're made from pure titanium and have a natural horn on the ends of the temples. The Maybach logo, made from 18-carat gold, adds to their luxury.

10. Bulgari flora sunglasses – $59,000

Bulgari is an Italian luxury brand known for its various product lines, including jewellery, watches, fragrances, and accessories. Photo: @magtheweekly

Bulgari is an Italian luxury brand known for its various product lines, including jewellery, watches, fragrances, and accessories. Bulgari is among the luxury sunglasses brands, priced at $60,000.

11. Gold and Wood 253 diamond glasses – $55,000

The Gold and Wood 253 diamond glasses are handcrafted ebony and burl wood with shiny 22-carat gold accents. Photo: @Mytour

Entering the world of luxury, the Gold and Wood 253 Diamond sunglasses cost around $55,000. They're handcrafted ebony and burl wood with shiny 22-carat gold accents. With 253 diamonds, they balance durability, comfort, and luxury. The price reflects the brand's dedication to quality materials, careful craftsmanship, and creative designs.

12. Bentley Platinum – $45, 276

Bentley Platinum sunglasses are made of gold and wood frames. Photo: World Expensive Items

Bentley Platinum is among the top luxury sunglasses brands in the world. Its frames are made from noble materials and valuable timber, adding soul and elegance. Gold and wood frames exude individuality and personality, featuring 12 types of precious wood, silk veneers, carbon fibre, solid horn, and 119 diamonds.

13. Bulgari Parentesi diamond sunglasses – $31,000

Bulgari Parentesi Diamond sunglasses epitomise Italian luxury. Photo: @BVLGARI

The Bulgari Parentesi Diamond sunglasses epitomise Italian luxury. With a sleek design and diamond detailing inspired by Roman pavement joints, they echo the brand's Parentesi jewellery line. Made with white gold and adorned with round-cut diamonds, they showcase Bulgari's excellence in luxury eyewear.

14. Gold & Wood 119 diamond glasses – $30,000

Gold and wood 119 diamond glasses are a collector's dream. Photo: Kacamata Mewah

Priced at $30 thousand, these glasses blend noble materials and valuable timber in the frames, adding soul and elegance. Gold and Wood frames show authenticity and personality, using 12 types of precious wood with silk veneers, carbon fibre, solid horn, and 119 diamonds, making each piece a coveted jewellery item.

15. Lugano diamonds sunglasses – $27,000

Each pair of Lugano sunglasses features carefully placed diamonds and patented cut lenses. Photo: @Wordpress

Priced at $27 thousand, Lugano Diamonds sunglasses offer high-end luxury. Each pair is custom-designed, featuring carefully placed diamonds and patented cut lenses. The superior materials and handcrafted design elevate the price, placing Lugano among the top-tier designer sunglasses brands.

16. Ultra Goliath sunglasses – $25,000

Ultra Goliath sunglasses have frames made of valuable timber and noble materials. Photo: @UltraGoliath

They are introducing the new Ultra Goliath I sunglasses in Shiny Havana Tortoise, measuring 58-20-145mm, directly from Holland. These authentic oversized rectangular sunglasses, famously worn by popular singer The Weeknd, feature a classic Ultra design. A favourite among celebrities for years, these iconic ultra sunglasses come with a price tag of $33,200.

17. Cartier Paris 18k gold sunglasses – $25,000

Cartier Paris 18k gold sunglasses are adorned with 188 collet diamonds totalling 7.5 carats and sporting retro black frames. Photo: @luxuo

While most sunglasses feature plastic or metal frames, this one stands out with its luxurious embellishments, pushing the price to a hefty $25,000. Reminiscent of 1980s fashion, this sophisticated accessory guarantees you'll outshine any Hollywood star.

18. Elvis Presley’s Tiger Man sunglasses – $22,000

Elvis Presley's "Tiger Man" sunglasses, worn during three 1974 shows. Photo: @luxurylaunches

Elvis Presley's "Tiger Man" sunglasses, worn during three 1974 shows, including performances in Las Vegas and Indianapolis, were auctioned for $22,000, surpassing the estimated $16,000 by 37.5%.

19. Lanvin sunwear By Phillippe Chevallier – $15,000

Lanvin sunwear By Phillippe Chevallier was worn by a French actor who died in 2012. Photo: @1stDibs

You can find Vintage Lanvin by Philippe Chevallier, priced at $15,000 on eBay. The French actor and comedian passed away in 2012, making information scarce. Only a handful of vintage pieces, dating back to the 1960s and 1970s, are available, mainly in Japan, contributing to their high price.

20. Elegant matte golden sunglasses by Robert La Roche – $14,900

Elegant Matte golden sunglasses by Robert La Roche are classy and luxurious. Photo: @robertlaroche.eyewear

With their sleek design and matte golden finish, these sunglasses exude sophistication and style. Crafted with precision and attention to detail, they offer fashion and functionality. Whether worn on a sunny day or as a statement piece, these sunglasses elevate any outfit with their timeless elegance.

What brand of sunglasses is the most expensive?

Chopard is among the brands with the most expensive sunglasses, with its priciest piece selling at $400,000.

What are the 400,000-dollar sunglasses?

These are Chopard sunglasses. They are made of high-value materials and have extraordinary designs, making them stand out.

Which brand is best for sunglasses?

The leading brands are Ray-Ban, followed by Oakley, Gucci, Prada, Versace, Persol, Dior, Tom Ford, Maui Jim, and Carrer.

While most expensive sunglasses may seem extravagant, they serve important purposes beyond just fashion. They provide essential protection from harmful UV rays, improve visibility in bright conditions, and add a touch of style to any outfit.

