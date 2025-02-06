A video of an elderly Ghanaian man advising young men on what to do on Valentine's Day has sparked hysteria

The elderly man, identified as Agya Fosu, said men should not waste their scarce resources on women with big bellies

He said women with big bellies need medical attention and not surprises on Valentine's Day

An elderly-looking Ghanaian man has caused hysteria on social media after offering Ghanaian men advice that many consider outlandish and humorous.

In a video circulating on TikTok, the grandfather, known on his social media as Agya Fosu, urged young men preparing to celebrate Valentine's Day to ensure their partners do not have big tummies.

A grandpa advises Ghanaian men on what to do on Valentine's Day. Photo credit: @agyafosu8/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

According to Agya Fosu, a lottery operator noted for offering humorous advice, women without flat tummies should not expect surprises on Valentine's Day.

Instead of spending huge sums on romantic surprises for their wives and girlfriends, Agya Fosu advised men to buy flat tummy medicines for their partners.

"14th is Valentine's Day, you man. If the woman doesn't have a flat tummy, buy her medicine. Don't go and use red underwear to deceive her. That's not what she needs," he said.

The Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14 each year across the world including Ghana.

Couples used the occasion to express their love and affection for each other by sending surprise gifts such as cards, flowers, or chocolates, romantic messages and dinner nights.

As the day approaches, many people are planning romantic treats to demonstrate their love for their partners.

Reactions to grandpa's Valentine's Day advice

Grandpa's humourous advice had gone viral on social media, with many netizens reacting.

At the time of drafting this report, the video had garnered close to 42,000 likes and 882 comments in 24 hours.

Below are some of the reactions compiled by YEN.com.gh:

@Pheelingmama said:

"Grandpa why the way I was ready to save and forward the video hmmm I just got disappointed."

@Kobby Traveller also said:

"Abeg let me speak small French La Valentine, La come, La girl, La pregnant, La boy, La runaway, La girl, La cry."

@Bra bi Adepa commented:

"Wayoosi nkokra b) mu ni oo wayoosi resemble him rough especially his voice."

@Nana Peeey758 also commented:

"If u think twice u will understand what a men sayings."

@akuachelsea6 wrote:

"Dada be careful paaa, why are you insulting me."

Valentine's Day celebration banned in Goaso

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Goaso Traditional Council banned Valentine's Day celebrations in the area.

At the press conference, the chief issued a strong warning to residents within the traditional area against observing the day.

The ban was announced after the demise of Nana Kwasi Bosompra, the Paramount Chief of the area, who passed away in 2024.

The chiefs indicated that the ban was part of measures being put in place to observe the passing of Nana Kwasi Bosompra.

Source: YEN.com.gh