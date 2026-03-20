Ghanaians favour migrating to the Netherlands, but face strict food item restrictions similar to those in other EU countries

While the restrictions are looser for EU countries, Ghanaians are exempt from bringing in some basic foodstuffs

Specific allowances exist for some items, like fish, honey, and nuts, under packaging regulations

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The Netherlands is one of the favourite destinations of Ghanaians migrating to Europe.

Unfortunately, there are tight restrictions on the food items they can carry into European countries.

Ghanaians and other non-EU nationals face restrictions on the food at Dutch airports. Credit: Patrick T. Fallon / Mouneb Taim

Source: Getty Images

Adom News reported that the Netherlands processes 15,000 applications annually.

There are 23,168 Ghanaians in the Netherlands, according to the Dutch Central Statistics Agency's 2016 figures. These figures have likely increased significantly over the last decade.

While the restrictions are looser for EU countries, Ghanaians will be disappointed to find out that some basic items are exempted.

According to an official government portal, these include:

Meat

Milk

Fish

Coffee containing salep

As a general rule, animal products from outside the EU zone are not allowed into the Netherlands.

There are some restrictions on items like fish. Ghanaians can take a maximum of 20 kilograms of fish into the Netherlands, and no more than 125 grams of caviar.

Ghanaians can also take a maximum of 2 kilograms of honey into the Netherlands.

You can also take edible nuts and seeds with you if they are for your own use.

The packaging must have a label listing the ingredients. It does not matter what country you are travelling from.

If you want to take herbs into the Netherlands, they must not contain a protected plant species or a banned substance.

If you do not follow the rules, customs may confiscate your luggage and impose a fine.

Checklist moving to the Netherlands

If you will be living or working in the Netherlands for more than 90 days, you will be considered to be emigrating to the Netherlands.

To stay in the Netherlands longer than 90 days, you may require a residence permit.

To stay in the Netherlands longer than 90 days, your partner or child may require a residence permit. They may also need a specific type of visa in order to travel to the Netherlands.

Part of moving to the Netherlands means learning Dutch and learning about Dutch culture. This is called civic integration. You will need to undertake civic integration if you are over 18 and not a national of an EU or EEA country or Switzerland.

After arriving in the Netherlands, you must continue the civic integration process.

Ghanaians caught smuggling snails

Ghanaians have been known to flout such rules at international airports.

For example, US Customs and Border Protection confiscated 90 giant African snails at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport back in June 2024.

Officials detected an odd odour coming from a passenger’s bag, eventually tipping off agriculture specialists.

After declaring fresh food items, the passenger arriving from Ghana was stopped for secondary investigation.

The snails that were seized ranged from 3 to 6 inches long. Source: CNN

Source: UGC

CNN reported that the passenger declared other prohibited items, including beef skin, known as wele, and fresh peppers, before opening the bag, but did not mention the giant snails.

Food items not permitted when entering UK

YEN.com.gh has broken down which items are restricted from being brought into the country in 2026.

Travellers seeking entry into the UK from the EU are allowed to bring certain foods for personal use, but are generally barred from bringing products.

Canada also has similar restrictions for Ghanaians and other travellers bringing in food.

Source: YEN.com.gh