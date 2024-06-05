The top 20 Shrek characters list: Role and personality explained (with pictures)
The Shrek franchise has captivated audiences with its unique storylines, quirky humour, and diverse cast. From the main protagonists to the supporting cast, each character contributes something unique to the fairy tale realm. Explore this Shrek characters list, highlighting their roles and personalities.
- Which Shrek was the most popular?
Shrek is an American animated comedy film that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2001. It is based on William Steig's graphic book, published in 1990. The plot revolves around the life of a large, green ogre named Shrek and his adventures in the fairy tale world. The Shrek franchise has four films.
Shrek characters list
Shrek characters are some of the most iconic in animation film history. They are vibrant, engaging, and entertaining, making the franchise a fan favourite. Below is a list of Shrek characters with pictures.
1. Shrek
- Voiced by: Mike Myers
- Role: Main protagonist
- Physical appearance: Large, green ogre
- First appearance: Shrek (2001)
At the top of the Shrek character list is the franchise's titular character. Shrek is a large, green, terrifying ogre who is ill-tempered and harsh but also kind and brave. He lives blissfully alone in his swamp, but as the plot develops, he learns to enjoy the company of others and becomes more hospitable.
2. Donkey
- Voiced by: Eddie Murphy
- Role: Secondary protagonist, Shrek's best friend
- Physical appearance: A grey donkey
- First appearance: Shrek (2001)
Donkey is Shrek's best friend and the secondary protagonist of the Shrek series. He is talkative, eccentric, and often annoying but incredibly loyal. His positivity and comedic relief counterbalance Shrek's solemn demeanour. Regardless of his eccentricities, Donkey's unwavering friendship proves invaluable.
3. Princess Fiona
- Voiced by: Cameron Diaz
- Role: Princess, Shrek's wife
- Physical description: Big, green female ogre
- First appearance: Shrek (2001)
Princess Fiona is Shrek's spouse and the daughter of King Harold and Queen Lillian. She is a powerful, independent, and compassionate princess who defies conventional fairy tale tropes. She is assertive and capable and embraces her true nature, especially after her curse permanently transforms her into an ogre.
4. Puss in Boots
- Voiced by: Antonio Banderas
- Role: Friend and ally to Shrek
- Physical appearance: A cat who wears a cavalier's hat, a small black cape, a belt with a sword, and small Corinthian leather boots.
- First appearance: Shrek 2 (2004)
Puss in Boots is a supporting character in the Shrek franchise and the title character of the spin-off films Puss in Boots and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. He is charismatic, cunning, and daring, with a tendency for dramatics. Despite his small stature, his demeanour and lethal swordsmanship make him a formidable ally.
5. Lord Farquaad
- Voiced by: John Lithgow
- Role: Antagonist in the first film
- Physical description: A short man with a medieval pageboy haircut
- First appearance: Shrek (2001)
Among the best Shrek characters is Lord Farquaad, a tyrannical and brutal ruler who governs Duloc and seeks a world devoid of magic. He is a power-hungry, egoistic king who will stop at nothing to attain his objectives. His short stature contrasts with his grand ambitions, and his cruelty makes him a formidable rival of Shrek.
6. Dragon
- Voiced by: Frank Welker
- Role: Donkey’s love interest and later wife
- Physical description: A red dragon with green eyes
- First appearance: Shrek (2001)
Dragon, also known as Elizabeth, is a supporting character from the Shrek franchise. After falling for Donkey, Dragon, who was once a fearsome guardian, reveals a softer side. She is nurturing and protective and becomes a devoted mother to their hybrid children, the Dronkeys.
7. Gingerbread Man
- Voiced by: Conrad Vernon
- Role: Supporting character, Shrek's friend
- Physical description: A gingerbread cookie with icing and gumdrop buttons
- First appearance: Shrek (2001)
The Gingerbread Man, known as Gingy, is one of Shrek's good friends. When Lord Farquaad kidnaps him to get information about Shrek, he endures all the suffering and says nothing. Gingy is small but strong, displaying courage and a sharp wit. However, due to his size, his determination and bravery are often underestimated.
8. Doris
- Voiced by: Larry King, Jonathan Ross
- Role: Supporting character, Fiona's best friend
- Physical description: A tall and masculine female
- First appearance: Shrek 2 (2004)
Doris is a character in Shrek 2. She first appears when King Harold sneaks into the Poison Apple Club, where she works as a barmaid. She has a tall, manly body and a powerful voice.
9. King Harold
- Voiced by: John Cleese
- Role: The King of Far Far Away, Queen Lilian's husband, Princess Fiona's father
- Physical description: Frog with a crown
- First appearance: Shrek 2 (2004)
King Harold is a supporting character in the Shrek franchise who served as the king of Far Far Away through his marriage to Queen Lillian. He is Princess Fiona's father and first appears in Shrek 2. King Harold is first biased against Shrek. However, he eventually transforms from antagonist to loving father-in-law.
10. Queen Lilian
- Voiced by: Julie Andrews
- Role: The Queen of Far Far Away, the wife of King Harold, and the mother of Princess Fiona
- Physical description: An elderly queen with white hair and a golden crown
- First appearance: Shrek 2 (2004)
Queen Lilian is one of the female Shrek characters, serving as the Queen of Far Far Away, the wife of King Harold, and the mother of Princess Fiona. She is supportive, caring, and open-minded. Her acceptance of Shrek and her daughter's ogre appearance demonstrates her progressive character in a traditional kingdom.
11. Prince Charming
- Voiced by: Rupert Everett
- Role: The secondary antagonist of Shrek 2, the main antagonist of Shrek the Third, son of Fairy Godmother
- Physical description: Short blonde hair, black eyes
- First appearance: Shrek 2 (2004)
Prince Charming is a recurring antagonist in the Shrek films. He competes for Fiona's love to the point of attempting to take her away from her husband. He was raised to believe that he would be the one to save Princess Fiona and end her curse. He is portrayed as self-centred and motivated by a sense of entitlement.
12. Fairy Godmother
- Voiced by: Jennifer Saunders
- Role: The main antagonist of the second film
- Physical description: She has grey hair styled in an updo
- First appearance: Shrek 2 (2004)
The Fairy Godmother, also known as Dama Fortuna, is a recurring villain in Shrek. She adores her son, Prince Charming, and is determined to crown him king by marrying him to Fiona. Contrary to her name, she is manipulative and power-hungry.
13. King Arthur Pendragon
- Voiced by: Justin Timberlake
- Role: The current king of Far Far Away, cousin of Princess Fiona
- Physical description: Blonde hair and a small frame
- First appearance: Shrek the Third (2007)
He is one of the likable male Shrek characters. He transforms from a constantly bullied person to a confident man who others can listen to. He is Princess Fiona's only living cousin. King Arthur Pendragon is a noble and kind-hearted individual. Ultimately, he accepts to become the king of Far Far Away.
14. Snow White
- Voiced by: Amy Poehler
- Role: Princess Fiona's friend
- Physical description: A princess with fair skin, red lips, blue eyes, and short black hair
- First appearance: Shrek (2001)
Snow White is one of the most famous Shrek 1 characters. She is a fairy tale figure who appears throughout the franchise. Snow White is one of Princess Fiona's closest friends. She has a knack for singing, which she uses to charm animals and get them to obey her commands.
15. Cinderella
- Voiced by: Amy Sedaris
- Role: Princess Fiona's friend
- Physical description: A princess with pale skin, blonde hair, and green eyes
- First appearance: Shrek 2 (2004)
Cinderella is a member of Fiona's princesses’ circle. Cinderella helps to reclaim the throne after Prince Charming seizes it. She is gorgeous and compassionate to everyone. Cinderella helps Fiona find her way home after being exiled from Far Far Away.
16. The Big Bad Wolf
- Voiced by: Aron Warner
- Role: Shrek's friend
- Physical description: A wolf with dark brown fur and wears a pink sleeping gown and matching cap.
- First appearance: Shrek (2001)
The Big Bad Wolf is often portrayed wearing Little Red Riding Hood's grandmother's clothes. Despite his intimidating look, he is laid-back and prefers a quiet existence. His unexpected mildness contributes to the series' humorous deconstruction of fairy tale conventions.
17. Pinocchio
- Voiced by: Cody Cameron
- Role: One of Shrek's best friends
- Physical description: A live wooden puppet
- First appearance: Shrek (2001)
Pinocchio is a supporting character in the Shrek franchise and one of Shrek's best friends. He is a wooden puppet who once desired to be a real boy. Pinocchio tends to be overly honest. His literal and innocent character frequently results in amusing situations, yet his kind heart makes him likeable.
18. Three little pigs
- Voiced by: Cody Cameron
- Role: Friends of Shrek
- Physical description: Three talking pigs with hats
- First appearance: Shrek (2001)
The Three Little Pigs are characters in all Shrek movies. They are Shrek's friends. Lord Farquaad banished them to Shrek's swamp, along with many other fairytale creatures. The pigs are loyal and cooperative and, with their German accents and companionship, provide a sense of humour.
19. Merlin
- Voiced by: Eric Idle
- Role: Supporting character, a retired wizard teacher
- Physical description: A short man with a bald head, a long white beard, and a blue wizard hat
- First appearance: Shrek the Third (2007)
Merlin is one of the unforgettable characters in Shrek 3. He is a short man with a bald head and a lengthy white beard. He mistakenly forces Donkey and Puss in Boots to swap bodies but returns them to normal.
Merlin is odd and erratic but ultimately wise and compassionate. His magical skills, paired with his eccentric personality, lend a fantastical element to the plot.
20. Sleeping Beauty
- Voiced by: Cheri Oteri
- Role: Supporting character, Fiona's friend
- Physical description: Green eyes and long brown hair with a silver tiara on top.
- First appearance: Shrek 2 (2004)
Sleeping Beauty is Princess Fiona's friend and a supporting character in the Shrek franchise. Fans love her for her compassion and ambition. Sleeping Beauty falls asleep at the most random places and moments. She once used her sleeping ability to her advantage by slipping and tripping two guards.
Which Shrek was the most popular?
Shrek 2 is the franchise's highest-grossing film. It is known for its pop culture references, unforgettable musical sequences, and the introduction of classic characters such as Puss in Boots.
This Shrek characters list gives a detailed analysis of the franchise's top characters, including their unique personalities and roles. Their interactions and development throughout the films create a fascinating tapestry of humour, entertainment, and adventure.
