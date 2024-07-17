The best +20 red cartoon characters ranked and explained

Red cartoon characters have long been a vibrant and captivating presence in animated entertainment. From the fiery and energetic to the mischievous and lovable, these characters bring colour and personality to the screen. Their vivid red hues often symbolise excitement, passion, and dynamism, making them stand out in animation.

Stimpson J. Stimpy Cat (L), Red Ranger (M) and Alvin the Chipmunk (R) are part of red cartoon characters. Photo: @The Chipettes, @Red Ranger and @Stimpy Cat on Facebook (modified by author).

Red cartoon characters have brought joy to many people. The cartoon industry has revolutionised, and many have grown to love these cartoon characters. These cartoon characters relay messages of love, resilience, strength, and building lasting relationships.

Red cartoon characters

Red cartoon characters have outstanding personalities, making each show even more captivating. Here is a list of notable characters in the cartoon industry.

Cartoon characters Movies/TV series The Flash The Flash Spider-Man Spider-Man. The Animated Series Red Ranger Power Rangers Lightning McQueen Cars Toons: Mater's Tall Tales and Cars on the Road Clifford the Big Red Dog Clifford the Big Red Dog Mario The Super Mario Bros. Super Show Sabastian The Little Mermaid Deadpool Deadpool Knuckles the Echidna Sonic the Hedgehog Anger Inside Out 1&2 Mr. Krabs SpongeBob SquarePants Matt Murdock Daredevil Shy Guy The Super Mario Bros. Super Show Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff) X-Men: Evolution Elmo Monster Sesame Street Carnage Spider-Man: The Animated Series Mr. Strong The Mr. Men Show Harleen Frances Quinzel Harley Quinn Alvin Saville Alvin and the Chipmunks Hellboy Hellboy: The Animated Series Stimpson J. Stimpy Cat The Ren & Stimpy Show Beast Man He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

1. The Flash

The Flash is a superhero in the Flash Cartoon. Photo: @dc.geeks

Full name : The Flash

: The Flash TV series : The Flash

: Created by: Gardner Fox and Harry Lampert

Flash is a superhero in the Flash Cartoon who stands out because of his incredible speed. This speed allows him to save lives, mainly because he can travel through time. Flash is always in his red suit throughout his thrilling adventures, making viewers desire more of his action.

2. Spider-Man

Spider-Man is a Marvel Comics' amicable local superhero. Photo: @spiderfreak818

Full name : Spider-Man

: Spider-Man TV series : Spider-Man: The Animated Series

: Created by: Stan Lee and Steve Ditko

Spider-Man, Marvel Comics' amicable local superhero, is famous for his distinctive red and blue costume. He traverses the city, utilising his remarkable agility and web-slinging skills to combat crime and rescue people. His relatable challenges have won the hearts of fans globally, solidifying his place as a cherished character in the Marvel universe.

3. Red Ranger

Full name : Red Ranger Cartoon

: Red Ranger Cartoon TV series: Power Rangers

Created by: Haim Saban and Shuki Levy

The Power Rangers feature a leader famously clad in a red suit, known as the Red Ranger. This character typically dons a helmet and mask, equipped with a sword and shield as weapons. The Red Ranger is recognised for his fiery temperament, particularly when faced with defeat, as he has a strong aversion to losing.

4. Lightning McQueen

Lightning McQueen, the lively red race car from Disney-Pixar's Cars. Photo: @McQueen Lighting Cars

Full Name: Lightning McQueen

Lightning McQueen TV Series : Cars Toons: Mater's Tall Tales and Cars on the Road

: and Created by: John Lasseter, Joe Ranft, and Jorgen Klubien

Lightning McQueen, the lively red race car from Disney-Pixar's Cars, is a talented racer with dreams of greatness. Through his adventures, he learns about friendship and humility. His determination and charm make him a memorable character in animated film history.

5. Clifford the Big Red Dog

Clifford is a vast, loving, and gentle red dog. Photo:@Clifford The Big Red Dog

Full name: Clifford the Big Red Dog

Clifford the Big Red Dog TV series : Clifford the Big Red Dog

: Created by: Norman Bridwell

Clifford is a vast, loving, and gentle red dog who stars in Norman Bridwell's famous children's book series Clifford the Big Red Dog. This famous cartoon character has won the hearts of many audiences of all ages. Clifford's bright red fur makes him extremely popular, which catches the audience's eye instantly.

6. Mario

Full Name : The Super Mario

: The Super Mario TV Series : The Super Mario Bros. Super Show

: Created by: Andy Heyward, Robbie London, and John Grusd

Mario, Nintendo's legendary plumber-hero, wears a red cap and overalls as he adventures to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser. With his moustache and bravery, Mario jumps, battles foes, and collects power-ups to save the Mushroom Kingdom. Fans cherish the nostalgia of guiding Mario through vibrant, secret-filled worlds.

7. Sebastian

Sebastian showcases his character as the red crab from The Little Mermaid. Photo: @Sebastian

Full name : Sebastian Michaelis

: Sebastian Michaelis TV series : The Little Mermaid

: Created by: Yana Toboso

Sebastian showcases his character as the red crab from The Little Mermaid. Many adore Sebastian because of his vibrant hue and captivating demeanour. This red-coloured cartoon character is passionate about music and knows how to make merry with his remarkable, melodious voice.

8. Deadpool

Full name : Wade Winston Wilson

: Wade Winston Wilson TV series : Deadpool

: Created by: Donald Glover

Deadpool is known for his red and black costume, irreverent humour, and unpredictability. He breaks the fourth wall, battling foes with his healing powers and combat skills. Fans love his unique mix of comedy and action, making him a top anti-hero in comic books.

9. Knuckles the Echidna

Knuckles the Echidna is the arch-rival of Sonic the Hedgehog. Photo: @shaydestuck

Full name: Knuckles the Echidna

Knuckles the Echidna TV series : Sonic the Hedgehog (various adaptations)

: (various adaptations) Created by: Sega

Knuckles the Echidna is the arch-rival of Sonic the Hedgehog. This red cartoon character plays his role as a pilot in Sonic Adventure 2: Battle, where he drives a yellow hovercraft popularly known as Tornado. Knuckles the Echidna has also been showcased in Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games for Wii and Super Smash Bros Brawl.

10. Anger

Anger is the fiery red emotion from Disney-Pixar's Inside Out. Photo: @Disney

Full name : Anger

: Anger TV series : Inside Out 1&2

: Created by: Pete Docter

Anger, the fiery red emotion from Disney-Pixar's Inside Out, adds humour to Riley's mind with his short temper and sarcasm. His relatable frustration and amusing outbursts make fans laugh and enjoy his character throughout Riley's emotional journey.

11. Mr. Krabs

Mr. Krabs is one of the most notable characters in Spongebob Squarepants. Photo: @SpongeBob SquarePants

Full name: Eugene H. Krabs

Eugene H. Krabs TV series : SpongeBob SquarePants

: Created by: Stephen Hillenburg

Mr. Krabs is one of the most notable characters in the Spongebob Squarepants television series. He is a red crab who is extremely greedy. His pursuit of money fascinates his character because of the exciting escapades he showcases. Mr. Krabs owns the Krusty Krab restaurant. He is a skilled businessman.

12. Matt Murdock

Fans are drawn to Daredevil's complex nature and unwavering quest for justice. Photo: @Marvel

Full name: Matthew Michael Murdock

Matthew Michael Murdock TV series : Daredevil

: Created by: Drew Goddard

Daredevil, Marvel Comics' Matt Murdock, dons a striking red suit to combat crime in Hell's Kitchen. Blinded as a child yet endowed with heightened senses, he utilises his acrobatics and martial arts to defend the innocent. Fans are drawn to Daredevil's complex nature and unwavering quest for justice, making him a cherished Marvel figure.

13. Shy Guy

Full name : Shy Guy

: Shy Guy TV series : The Super Mario Bros. Super Show

: Created by: Shigeru Miyamoto

Shy Guy stands out in his Nintendo Super Mario franchise red robes. This cartoon character always displays a mysterious demeanour and brings out instances of surprise in Mario's adventures. Fans adore Shy Guys because of his puzzling nature, making him one of the best male red cartoon characters.

14. Scarlet Witch

Full name : Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff)

: Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff) TV series : X-Men: Evolution

: Created by: Stan Lee

The Scarlet Witch is a mutant with telepathic and telekinetic powers. The 90s red-haired cartoon character has been a member of The Avengers and The X-Men. Scarlet was born in Eastern Europe, near what was then Transia, as Magneto's daughter.

15. Elmo

Elmo is famous for starring in the children's television show Sesame Street. Photo: @Elmo

Full name : Elmo Monster

: Elmo Monster TV series : Sesame Street

: Created by: Jim Henson

Elmo is famous for starring in the children's television show Sesame Street. This long-running TV show has featured this famous red cartoon character who stands out because of his high-pitched voice. Elmo is also characterised by his outstanding laugh, which is simply infectious.

16. Carnage

Full name : Cletus Kasady

: Cletus Kasady TV series: Spider-Man: The Animated Series

Created by: Stan Lee and Steve Ditko

Carnage, Marvel Comics' symbiotic villain, dons a menacing red suit to wreak havoc on Spider-Man and Other Heroes. With his sadistic nature and shape-shifting abilities, Carnage causes chaos and destruction, making him a terrifying and unpredictable foe. Fans are both fascinated and scared by his appearance and behaviour.

17. Mr. Strong

Full name: Mr. Strong

Mr. Strong TV series : The Mr. Men Show

: Created by: Roger Hargreaves

Another addition to the red cartoon characters is Mr. Strong. He is featured in the Mr. Cartoon series, standing out in his red hue, which draws viewers' attention in no time. Ever since his debut, Mr Strong has won the hearts of his fans thanks to his incredible strength and vibrant colour.

18. Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn is a DC Comics character that Paul Dini and Bruce Timm created. Photo: @Harley Quinn

Full name : Harleen Frances Quinzel

: Harleen Frances Quinzel TV series : Harley Quinn

: Created by: Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Dean Lorey

Harley Quinn, a DC Comics character, was created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm for Batman: The Animated Series. The series began with the Legends of the Dark Knight 12 in 1994. Initially linked with the Joker, she has become a prominent villain in Batman's rogues gallery and one of DC's most popular characters, featuring in various TV and animated film adaptations.

19. Alvin Seville

Alvin Seville is passionate about rock and roll music and is also the leader of the Chipmunk trio. Photo: @Alvin Seville

Full name : Alvin Saville

: Alvin Saville TV series : Alvin and the Chipmunks

: Created by: Ross Bagdasarian Sr.

The Alvin and the Chipmunks cartoon presents Alvin Seville, who stands out in his red shirt. Alvin Seville is passionate about rock and roll music and is also the leader of the Chipmunk trio, which consists of his brothers. He is an asset to the group because of his loyalty and problem-solving skills.

20. Hellboy

He's featured in various miniseries and crossovers. Guillermo del Toro's film. Photo: @Parabolastar

Full name : Hellboy

: Hellboy TV series: Hellboy: The Animated Series

Hellboy: The Animated Series Created by: Guillermo del Toro

Hellboy, created by Mike Mignola for Dark Horse Comics, debuted in 1993. He is featured in various miniseries and crossovers. He appeared in Guillermo del Toro's film adaptation in 2004, followed by sequels in 2008 and 2011. He was also featured in a reboot, Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen, starring David Harbour, released on 11 January 2019.

21. Stimpson J. Stimpy Cat

Audiences delight in Stimpy's endearing innocence and contagious laughter. Photo: @Ren and Stimpy

Full name: Stimpson J. Cat

Stimpson J. Cat TV series : The Ren & Stimpy Show

: Created by: John Kricfalusi

Stimpson J. Stimpy Cat, known as one-half of Nickelodeon's famous duo from The Ren & Stimpy Show, is adorned in bright red fur. His innocent demeanour and mischievous tendencies bring comedic relief to their strange escapades. Audiences delight in Stimpy's endearing innocence and contagious laughter, cementing his place as a memorable figure in animated TV.

22. Beast Man

Beast Man is a loyal henchman of Skeletor in Mattel's Masters of the Universe. Photo: @Beastman

Full name : Ra-Jar

: Ra-Jar TV series : He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

: Created by: Mattel

Beast Man, a loyal henchman of Skeletor in Mattel's Masters of the Universe, is characterised by his red fur and immense animalistic strength. Known for his allegiance to Skeletor and skill in commanding wild creatures, he introduces a dangerous edge to He-Man's confrontations.

Who is the most popular red character?

Popularity depends on a person's preference. However, one of the popular red characters is Elmo from Sesame Street. With his bright red fur, high-pitched voice, and cheerful personality, Elmo has become a beloved icon in children's television, adored by audiences worldwide.

Who is the female character called Red?

The female character known as Red is the Red Riding Hood, often referred to as Little Red Riding Hood. She is the central figure in the classic fairy tale of the same name. She is known for her red cloak or hood. This character has been depicted in various literary, film, and animation adaptations, making her a well-recognised figure in popular culture.

Red cartoon characters continue to leave a lasting impact on audiences with their vibrant and dynamic presence. From bold colours to energetic and passionate personalities, these characters captivate viewers and add a unique flair to animated storytelling. These cartoons hold a special place in the hearts of fans across generations.

