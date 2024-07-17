Global site navigation

The best +20 red cartoon characters ranked and explained
The best +20 red cartoon characters ranked and explained

by  Peris Wamangu

Red cartoon characters have long been a vibrant and captivating presence in animated entertainment. From the fiery and energetic to the mischievous and lovable, these characters bring colour and personality to the screen. Their vivid red hues often symbolise excitement, passion, and dynamism, making them stand out in animation.

Stimpson J. Stimpy Cat (L), Red Ranger (M) and Alvin the Chipmunk (R) are part of red cartoon characters. Photo: @The Chipettes, @Red Ranger and @Stimpy Cat on Facebook (modified by author).
Red cartoon characters have brought joy to many people. The cartoon industry has revolutionised, and many have grown to love these cartoon characters. These cartoon characters relay messages of love, resilience, strength, and building lasting relationships.

Red cartoon characters

Red cartoon characters have outstanding personalities, making each show even more captivating. Here is a list of notable characters in the cartoon industry.

Cartoon charactersMovies/TV series
The FlashThe Flash
Spider-ManSpider-Man. The Animated Series
Red RangerPower Rangers
Lightning McQueenCars Toons: Mater's Tall Tales and Cars on the Road
Clifford the Big Red DogClifford the Big Red Dog
MarioThe Super Mario Bros. Super Show
SabastianThe Little Mermaid
Deadpool Deadpool
Knuckles the EchidnaSonic the Hedgehog
AngerInside Out 1&2
Mr. KrabsSpongeBob SquarePants
Matt MurdockDaredevil
Shy GuyThe Super Mario Bros. Super Show
Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff)X-Men: Evolution
Elmo MonsterSesame Street
CarnageSpider-Man: The Animated Series
Mr. StrongThe Mr. Men Show
Harleen Frances QuinzelHarley Quinn
Alvin SavilleAlvin and the Chipmunks
HellboyHellboy: The Animated Series
Stimpson J. Stimpy CatThe Ren & Stimpy Show
Beast ManHe-Man and the Masters of the Universe

1. The Flash

The Flash cartoon character
The Flash is a superhero in the Flash Cartoon. Photo: @dc.geeks
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: The Flash
  • TV series: The Flash
  • Created by: Gardner Fox and Harry Lampert

Flash is a superhero in the Flash Cartoon who stands out because of his incredible speed. This speed allows him to save lives, mainly because he can travel through time. Flash is always in his red suit throughout his thrilling adventures, making viewers desire more of his action.

2. Spider-Man

Spider-Man cartoon
Spider-Man is a Marvel Comics' amicable local superhero. Photo: @spiderfreak818
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Spider-Man
  • TV series: Spider-Man: The Animated Series
  • Created by: Stan Lee and Steve Ditko

Spider-Man, Marvel Comics' amicable local superhero, is famous for his distinctive red and blue costume. He traverses the city, utilising his remarkable agility and web-slinging skills to combat crime and rescue people. His relatable challenges have won the hearts of fans globally, solidifying his place as a cherished character in the Marvel universe.

3. Red Ranger

  • Full name: Red Ranger Cartoon
  • TV series: Power Rangers
  • Created by: Haim Saban and Shuki Levy

The Power Rangers feature a leader famously clad in a red suit, known as the Red Ranger. This character typically dons a helmet and mask, equipped with a sword and shield as weapons. The Red Ranger is recognised for his fiery temperament, particularly when faced with defeat, as he has a strong aversion to losing.

4. Lightning McQueen

Lightning McQueen cartoon car
Lightning McQueen, the lively red race car from Disney-Pixar's Cars. Photo: @McQueen Lighting Cars
Source: Facebook
  • Full Name: Lightning McQueen
  • TV Series: Cars Toons: Mater's Tall Tales and Cars on the Road
  • Created by: John Lasseter, Joe Ranft, and Jorgen Klubien

Lightning McQueen, the lively red race car from Disney-Pixar's Cars, is a talented racer with dreams of greatness. Through his adventures, he learns about friendship and humility. His determination and charm make him a memorable character in animated film history.

5. Clifford the Big Red Dog

Clifford the Big Red Dog
Clifford is a vast, loving, and gentle red dog. Photo:@Clifford The Big Red Dog
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Clifford the Big Red Dog
  • TV series: Clifford the Big Red Dog
  • Created by: Norman Bridwell

Clifford is a vast, loving, and gentle red dog who stars in Norman Bridwell's famous children's book series Clifford the Big Red Dog. This famous cartoon character has won the hearts of many audiences of all ages. Clifford's bright red fur makes him extremely popular, which catches the audience's eye instantly.

6. Mario

  • Full Name: The Super Mario
  • TV Series: The Super Mario Bros. Super Show
  • Created by: Andy Heyward, Robbie London, and John Grusd

Mario, Nintendo's legendary plumber-hero, wears a red cap and overalls as he adventures to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser. With his moustache and bravery, Mario jumps, battles foes, and collects power-ups to save the Mushroom Kingdom. Fans cherish the nostalgia of guiding Mario through vibrant, secret-filled worlds.

7. Sebastian

Sabastian, the red crab
Sebastian showcases his character as the red crab from The Little Mermaid. Photo: @Sebastian
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Sebastian Michaelis
  • TV series: The Little Mermaid
  • Created by: Yana Toboso

Sebastian showcases his character as the red crab from The Little Mermaid. Many adore Sebastian because of his vibrant hue and captivating demeanour. This red-coloured cartoon character is passionate about music and knows how to make merry with his remarkable, melodious voice.

8. Deadpool

  • Full name: Wade Winston Wilson
  • TV series: Deadpool
  • Created by: Donald Glover

Deadpool is known for his red and black costume, irreverent humour, and unpredictability. He breaks the fourth wall, battling foes with his healing powers and combat skills. Fans love his unique mix of comedy and action, making him a top anti-hero in comic books.

9. Knuckles the Echidna

Knuckles the Echidna
Knuckles the Echidna is the arch-rival of Sonic the Hedgehog. Photo: @shaydestuck
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Knuckles the Echidna
  • TV series: Sonic the Hedgehog (various adaptations)
  • Created by: Sega

Knuckles the Echidna is the arch-rival of Sonic the Hedgehog. This red cartoon character plays his role as a pilot in Sonic Adventure 2: Battle, where he drives a yellow hovercraft popularly known as Tornado. Knuckles the Echidna has also been showcased in Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games for Wii and Super Smash Bros Brawl.

10. Anger

Anger cartoon character
Anger is the fiery red emotion from Disney-Pixar's Inside Out. Photo: @Disney
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Anger
  • TV series: Inside Out 1&2
  • Created by: Pete Docter

Anger, the fiery red emotion from Disney-Pixar's Inside Out, adds humour to Riley's mind with his short temper and sarcasm. His relatable frustration and amusing outbursts make fans laugh and enjoy his character throughout Riley's emotional journey.

11. Mr. Krabs

Mr. Krabs ffrom SpongeBob SquarePants
Mr. Krabs is one of the most notable characters in Spongebob Squarepants. Photo: @SpongeBob SquarePants
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Eugene H. Krabs
  • TV series: SpongeBob SquarePants
  • Created by: Stephen Hillenburg

Mr. Krabs is one of the most notable characters in the Spongebob Squarepants television series. He is a red crab who is extremely greedy. His pursuit of money fascinates his character because of the exciting escapades he showcases. Mr. Krabs owns the Krusty Krab restaurant. He is a skilled businessman.

12. Matt Murdock

Daredevil cartoon
Fans are drawn to Daredevil's complex nature and unwavering quest for justice. Photo: @Marvel
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Matthew Michael Murdock
  • TV series: Daredevil
  • Created by: Drew Goddard

Daredevil, Marvel Comics' Matt Murdock, dons a striking red suit to combat crime in Hell's Kitchen. Blinded as a child yet endowed with heightened senses, he utilises his acrobatics and martial arts to defend the innocent. Fans are drawn to Daredevil's complex nature and unwavering quest for justice, making him a cherished Marvel figure.

13. Shy Guy

  • Full name: Shy Guy
  • TV series: The Super Mario Bros. Super Show
  • Created by: Shigeru Miyamoto

Shy Guy stands out in his Nintendo Super Mario franchise red robes. This cartoon character always displays a mysterious demeanour and brings out instances of surprise in Mario's adventures. Fans adore Shy Guys because of his puzzling nature, making him one of the best male red cartoon characters.

14. Scarlet Witch

  • Full name: Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff)
  • TV series: X-Men: Evolution
  • Created by: Stan Lee

The Scarlet Witch is a mutant with telepathic and telekinetic powers. The 90s red-haired cartoon character has been a member of The Avengers and The X-Men. Scarlet was born in Eastern Europe, near what was then Transia, as Magneto's daughter.

15. Elmo

Elmo the cartoon
Elmo is famous for starring in the children's television show Sesame Street. Photo: @Elmo
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Elmo Monster
  • TV series: Sesame Street
  • Created by: Jim Henson

Elmo is famous for starring in the children's television show Sesame Street. This long-running TV show has featured this famous red cartoon character who stands out because of his high-pitched voice. Elmo is also characterised by his outstanding laugh, which is simply infectious.

16. Carnage

  • Full name: Cletus Kasady
  • TV series: Spider-Man: The Animated Series
  • Created by: Stan Lee and Steve Ditko

Carnage, Marvel Comics' symbiotic villain, dons a menacing red suit to wreak havoc on Spider-Man and Other Heroes. With his sadistic nature and shape-shifting abilities, Carnage causes chaos and destruction, making him a terrifying and unpredictable foe. Fans are both fascinated and scared by his appearance and behaviour.

17. Mr. Strong

  • Full name: Mr. Strong
  • TV series: The Mr. Men Show
  • Created by: Roger Hargreaves

Another addition to the red cartoon characters is Mr. Strong. He is featured in the Mr. Cartoon series, standing out in his red hue, which draws viewers' attention in no time. Ever since his debut, Mr Strong has won the hearts of his fans thanks to his incredible strength and vibrant colour.

18. Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn, the cartoon
Harley Quinn is a DC Comics character that Paul Dini and Bruce Timm created. Photo: @Harley Quinn
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Harleen Frances Quinzel
  • TV series: Harley Quinn
  • Created by: Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Dean Lorey

Harley Quinn, a DC Comics character, was created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm for Batman: The Animated Series. The series began with the Legends of the Dark Knight 12 in 1994. Initially linked with the Joker, she has become a prominent villain in Batman's rogues gallery and one of DC's most popular characters, featuring in various TV and animated film adaptations.

19. Alvin Seville

Alvin Seville, the chipmunk
Alvin Seville is passionate about rock and roll music and is also the leader of the Chipmunk trio. Photo: @Alvin Seville
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Alvin Saville
  • TV series: Alvin and the Chipmunks
  • Created by: Ross Bagdasarian Sr.

The Alvin and the Chipmunks cartoon presents Alvin Seville, who stands out in his red shirt. Alvin Seville is passionate about rock and roll music and is also the leader of the Chipmunk trio, which consists of his brothers. He is an asset to the group because of his loyalty and problem-solving skills.

20. Hellboy

Hellboy the cartoon
He's featured in various miniseries and crossovers. Guillermo del Toro's film. Photo: @Parabolastar
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Hellboy
  • TV series: Hellboy: The Animated Series
  • Created by: Guillermo del Toro

Hellboy, created by Mike Mignola for Dark Horse Comics, debuted in 1993. He is featured in various miniseries and crossovers. He appeared in Guillermo del Toro's film adaptation in 2004, followed by sequels in 2008 and 2011. He was also featured in a reboot, Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen, starring David Harbour, released on 11 January 2019.

21. Stimpson J. Stimpy Cat

Ren and Stimpy cartoon character
Audiences delight in Stimpy's endearing innocence and contagious laughter. Photo: @Ren and Stimpy
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Stimpson J. Cat
  • TV series: The Ren & Stimpy Show
  • Created by: John Kricfalusi

Stimpson J. Stimpy Cat, known as one-half of Nickelodeon's famous duo from The Ren & Stimpy Show, is adorned in bright red fur. His innocent demeanour and mischievous tendencies bring comedic relief to their strange escapades. Audiences delight in Stimpy's endearing innocence and contagious laughter, cementing his place as a memorable figure in animated TV.

22. Beast Man

Beast Man cartoon character
Beast Man is a loyal henchman of Skeletor in Mattel's Masters of the Universe. Photo: @Beastman
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Ra-Jar
  • TV series: He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
  • Created by: Mattel

Beast Man, a loyal henchman of Skeletor in Mattel's Masters of the Universe, is characterised by his red fur and immense animalistic strength. Known for his allegiance to Skeletor and skill in commanding wild creatures, he introduces a dangerous edge to He-Man's confrontations.

Who is the most popular red character?

Popularity depends on a person's preference. However, one of the popular red characters is Elmo from Sesame Street. With his bright red fur, high-pitched voice, and cheerful personality, Elmo has become a beloved icon in children's television, adored by audiences worldwide.

Who is the female character called Red?

The female character known as Red is the Red Riding Hood, often referred to as Little Red Riding Hood. She is the central figure in the classic fairy tale of the same name. She is known for her red cloak or hood. This character has been depicted in various literary, film, and animation adaptations, making her a well-recognised figure in popular culture.

Red cartoon characters continue to leave a lasting impact on audiences with their vibrant and dynamic presence. From bold colours to energetic and passionate personalities, these characters captivate viewers and add a unique flair to animated storytelling. These cartoons hold a special place in the hearts of fans across generations.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on popular and smart cartoon characters of all time and what makes them stand out. Smart cartoon characters mostly resonate with the adult audience as they offer insightful lessons.

Dexter, Jimmy Neutron, Rick Sanchez, and Stewie Griffin are some of the most popular smart cartoon characters. These characters mostly encounter unforeseen circumstances that they must overcome.

