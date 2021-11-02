Another kidnapping case has been recorded in the Western Region

The alleged victim, reportedly went missing on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Mpohor

Her alleged kidnappers asked for a ransom of GHS2,000

The kidnappers have been paid half the amount they want but are demanding more

The alleged kidnappers have since gone missing in action for over a week with no news of the lady

The Western Regional Police Command has recorded yet another case of kidnapping after two cases of fake kidnapping were unraveled.

The alleged victim, Stephanie Kumiwaa, 26, has reportedly been missing since Sunday, October 17, 2021.

According to the boyfriend of the victim, October 17 was the last time he spoke with Stephanie when she called to inform him she would be visiting his house after church.

Alleged kidnap victim, Stephanie Kumiwaa Photo credit: 3news.com.gh

Source: UGC

He added that he didn't hear from her again only for him to be called the next day by some guys using her phone claiming that they had kidnapped her.

The victim's boyfriend said they asked for GHS2,000 ransom or else she would be sexually abused and used for rituals.

He revealed that GHS1,000 was sent to the guys through Stephanie’s phone, only for the alleged kidnappers to still demand another GHS2,000.

The case was then reported to the Mpohor Police and the Assembly member of the town.

As of November 1, 2021, the whereabouts of Stephanie is yet to be known while the alleged kidnappers have not been heard from for over a week.

3 people arrested for faking kidnapping

The Takoradi Divisional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service had in its custody, three people who allegedly faked a kidnapping incident.

The suspect, Joana Krah, aged 29; and her two accomplices, Susana Awortwe, and Francis Eshun, both aged 27, faked the incident in Takoradi on Friday, October 22, 2021.

According to a police report sighted by YEN.com.gh, 29-year-old Joana plotted her kidnapping with two other accomplices and went ahead to demand a GH¢ 5,000 ransom from her adopted father.

Takoradi woman faked pregnancy and kidnapping

A similar incident was reported in September when the country was thrown into a state of shock and confusion, after 28-year-old, Josephine Panyin Mensah, was reported to have been kidnapped while pregnant. She was later found without her belly nor the child.

Medical investigations proved that she was not pregnant like she said.

Per Police reports, Josephine confessed that she was neither pregnant nor kidnapped as it was reported.

According to her, she faked her kidnapping when it had become obvious that she needed to give birth to the pregnancy she had 'carried to term'.

She has been in and out of court twice where she was slapped with bail with two sureties and asked to reappear in the second week of November.

Source: Yen