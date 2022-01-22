Bogoso explosion: Gov't interdicts CEO of mining company; suspends license

Government has taken some drastic measures following an explosion that rocked Apiate in the Western region

The chief executive officer of the mining company has been interdicted and their licence has been suspended

An explosion caused by a collision between a truck and motorcycle led to deaths and destruction of properties on January 20, 2022

The government of Ghana has interdicted the CEO of Maxam Company Limited after an unfortunate disaster at Apiate in the Western Region when a motorcycle collided with a vehicle carrying explosives.

In a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on pulse.com.gh, a statement believed to have emanated from the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry said the license of a mining services contractor, had also been suspended.

This action follows an explosion at Apiate in the Bogoso District of the Western Region which led to the loss of lives and destruction of landed properties.

The huge explosion disaster happened on Thursday, January 20, 2022, when a vehicle transporting explosives from Kumasi to a mining site in the area exploded.

An additional 59 people sustained various degrees of injuries in the explosion but are receiving treatment at various health facilities in the area.

However, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources in a statement said the registration of Maxam Company Limited with the Minerals Commission has been suspended.

It stated that the Chief Inspector of the Mines has been interdicted, as investigations into the incident continue.

"Consequently, the Hon. Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, MP, has, as of 21st January 2022, directed the Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission to interdict the Chief Inspector of Mines with immediate effect, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation into the tragic events which took place at Appiate.

"Further, the Hon Minister has directed the Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, with immediate effect, to suspend the registration of Maxam Company Limited with the Minerals Commission, thereby precluding the company from the manufacture, transportation, and/or supply of explosives for mining operations," the statement read.

President Akufo-Addo reacts to Begoso explosion

President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed sadness about an explosion at Appiate near Bogoso in the Western Region that resulted in the death of many residents.

While consoling the bereaved families, he extended wishes of speedy recovery to the injured.

In a series of tweets sighted by YEN.com.gh, the president said, he had received a briefing on the circumstances that led to an explosion resulting in the loss of lives and the destruction of properties belonging to residents.

