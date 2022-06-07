The mother of the 11-year-old girl whose father had wanted her killed for money rituals has spoken for the first time since the news broke

Evelyn Kemeh said although she felt something was wrong with the way the girl ' s father asked for his daughter to be brought to him for a visit, she brushed that feeling aside

' She said her daughter had jokingly said maybe this time her dad would use her for money rituals

The mother of the 11-year-old girl whose father allegedly presented her to a witch doctor for money rituals has revealed that she suspected something sinister days before the man was busted.

Source: UGC

Evans Oppong, the father, was arrested by police after the witch doctor called police to inform them about the grave plan. The child had been waiting innocently in a separate room before the police arrived and arrested her father who was sitting awkwardly during a fake ritual.

The witch doctor could be heard saying in a viral video accompanying the bust that he is a military officer and did not dabble in killing people for rituals.

Speaking to GTV for the first time since the news of the man's arrest hit the public, the mother of the girl, Evelyn Kemeh, said although Evans was used to requesting to have his child over for visits, there was something strange about his last request. She revealed that they don’t stay together so the girl was used to spending weekends with her father when he visits Ghana from his base in Poland.

The woman said during a phone conversation, Evans allegedly asked her what day their daughter was born. She said although she answered that she was born on a Thursday, after cutting the call, she felt uneasy.

Madam Evelyn, who spoke Twi during the GTV interview, said she even bounced off the strange encounter on the phone with the 11-year-old girl who said jokingly that if her father is asking about the day she was born, then he might be planning to use her for money rituals.

The mother said they laughed over the answer. She revealed that they never spoke about the matter again until the day Evans had requested for the child to be brought to him. Evans had allegedly told the girls mother that he wanted the young girl to be measured for some dresses.

The suspect, Evans Oppong, is said to have returned from Poland about a year ago and reached out to the witch doctor to resolve his financial problems.

Other reports indicate that he allegedly proposed to the witch doctor to have two of his twelve kids sacrificed for money rituals.

Video of how Evans Oppong was busted by police

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported previously that Evans was arrested by the Ghana Police after he sent his daughter to a witch doctor and herbalist called Nana Adu-Boafo Jnr to be used for a money ritual.

In a video that was shared on the Facebook handle of the Ghanaian herbalist, Nana Adu-Boafo who secretly informed the police to arrest the man indicated the suspect had returned from abroad and fallen into financial difficulty.

"For the love of money, this man brought his own daughter to me as a traditional herbalist to kill this girl in exchange of money rituals for him. I failed him and surprised him by inviting the Police for him. Next time, he won't dare a Traditional Herbalist who is a Military man and a Chief," he said.

