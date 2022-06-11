President Nana Akufo-Addo participated in the 2022 edition of Green Ghana Day on Friday, June 10

The president was joined by the Ga Mantse and other dignitaries to commemorate the momentous day

Akufo-Addo called on Members of Parliament, members of corporate Ghana, traditional leaders, and the general public to help in planting these trees

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo participated in the 2022 edition of Green Ghana Day on Friday, June 10, 2022, to begin efforts to plant trees across the country.

The target of Green Ghana Day is to at least plant 20 million trees this year to help restore trees lost over the years.

During the commemoration day on Friday, the president called on Members of Parliament, members of corporate Ghana, traditional leaders, entrepreneurs, teachers, nurses, doctors, lawyers, judges, workers, and farmers, to help plant these trees.

Photos of Akufo-Addo, Ga Mantse, and other dignitaries. Source: Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

President Akufo-Addo also urged bankers, students, religious leaders, traders, civil servants, public servants, members of the diplomatic corps, and indeed, every person living in Ghana, as well as those visiting Ghana on Green Ghana Day, to help build a greener future for current and future generations of Ghanaians and mankind.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Several dignitaries, including the Ga Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, graced the occasion.

See the photos below:

Akufo-Addo Cuts Sod For $90M University of Engineering and Agricultural Sciences

Still on the president, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Akufo-Addo has cut sod for the construction of the University of Engineering and Agricultural Sciences at Bunso in the Eastern Region on Friday, May 20.

The $90 million university is in fulfillment of the pledge the president made in this year's message on the State of the Nation on March 30, 2022.

''Steps were being taken to turn the planned Bunso campus of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development into a standalone, independent university dedicated to the study of Engineering,'' he said.

Akufo-Addo Commissions $35m Factory at Ningo-Prampram

Also, YEN.com.gh previously reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo has commissioned the Atlantic LifeSciences Ltd, a company operating under the government’s 1-District-1-Factory initiative.

The president was joined by Alan Kyerematen, the Minister of Trade and Industry, and other officials during the commissioning at Ningo-Prampram in the Greater Accra Region on Friday, April 22.

In a Facebook post, he disclosed that Atlantic LifeSciences Ltd is the 107th factory completed and operating under the 1D1F initiative, out of 278 enterprises being established and rehabilitated across the country.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh