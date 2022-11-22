After fighting many times for bail for En Huang and failing, Captain Nkrabeah Effah Dartey (rtd) has been sacked as lawyer for the "Galamsey Queen"

The names of the new lawyers for Huang are Miracle Attachey and Hope Agboado

It is not clear why Effah Dartey was sacked but when the last bail application was denied En Huang broke down in court

Controversial Chinese lady accused of breaching Ghana’s laws on small-scale mining among others has fired her hardworking lawyer, Nkrabeah Effah Dartey.

It is unclear why En Huang aka Aisha Huang, who has earned the nickname “Galamsey Queen”, sacked her media-friendly legal representative.

However, the move follows the lawyer’s inability to secure bail for her over charges of mining without a license and facilitating the participation of persons engaged in reckless mining.

Additionally, she is facing a charge of illegally employing foreign nationals and re-entering Ghana while she has been barred from entering the country.

En Huang’s new lawyers, Miracle Attachey and Hope Agboado, will continue the high-profile legal battle against the state for the alleged crimes, some of which date back to 2017.

Her case at the High Court re-opens on Monday, December 14, 2022.

Effah Dartey Failed To Secure Bail For Aisha Huang

Rumoured as a ruthless and resilient businesswoman, reports indicate that Huang was in uncontrollable tears two weeks ago when an Accra High Court turned down her bail application for the umpteenth time.

Her recently-fired lawyer Effah Dartey had made a new attempt to to secure bail for her on grounds that she did nothing untoward when she was granted bail in 2017 while facing the court.

“I am not saying you should leave her. I am only asking that as the case continues, please allow her liberty in terms of movement, subject to the condition that the court would indicate.

“Five years ago, while my client was on trial on similar charges, she never absented herself from any of the court sitting dates,” Effah Dartey cried out.

But the court declined the request.

4 Things Effah-Dartey Disclosed After Losing Fight For Galamsey Queen’s Bail

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that Effah Dartey made some revelations about his client in a series of media engagements after losing yet another bail application for En Huang.

Some of the bombshells include a claim that Aisha Huang is married to a Ghanaian businessman.

State prosecutors had alleged that illegal mining kingpin sneaked out of Ghana in 2017 and sneaked back in 2022, a point they made to convince the court that Aisha Huang should not be granted bail.

However, Captain Effah-Dartey (rtd), a staunch member of the governing NPP vehemently fought this claim by state prosecutors.

He said the police’s account of how Aisha Huang left Ghana was not accurate and very unfortunate.

