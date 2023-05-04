Vice president Mahamudu Bawumia has said local taxis will soon be put on a digital platform

Dr Bawumia said the Uber-like platform will be able to add trotros and even long distances transport vehicles, like VIPs

The vice president made the revelations when he spoke at 46th Session of the General Council Meeting of the Church of Pentecost

Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has announced a grand plan under the national digitalisation agenda to put all local taxis, trotros and other forms of transport on a common digital platform.

The national digitalisation agenda is under the stewardship of the vice president and has been responsible for impressive achievements at the Ghana ports and other state agencies.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is vice president of Ghana and leads Ghana's digitalisation drive. Source: Facebook/@mbawumia

of the 46th Session of the General Council Meeting of the Church of Pentecost at the Pentecost Convention Centre held at Gomoa-Fetteh, in the Central Region, the vice president said the groundbreaking innovation would be rolled out in Greater Accra very soon.

"I am happy to say that that work has been completed and in the next couple of months, will be able to place our taxis, at least in Greater Accra to start with all on an Uber-like platform," he said.

Trotro, VIP buses etc will soon be put on tap-and-go platform

The vice president said the idea of the Uber-like came about after local taxi drivers visited him in his office.

Dr Bawumia told the gathering at the General Council Meeting that one of the major problems that they presented to him and his team is that their business is collapsing.

"They said now we have Uber and many people are not taking taxis as before. People want to feel safer and for other reasons so they would rather call Uber...Uber is taking our business so how can you help us?" he disclosed.

He said after months of working on the project, a solid platform has been built.

New platform will enable Ghanaians to call up local taxes to their homes

Dr Bawumia said the task to digitise taxis have been completed, but it is only taxis that can be put on the platform but 'trotros' and long-distance transport vehicles, like VIP buses, will also be put the platform.

"In the next couple of months, will be able to place our taxis, at least in Greater Accra to start with all on an Uber-like platform. And you will be able to call them just like you call Uber to your homes and all of that. It is a practical solution to a practical problem," he said.

Dr Bawumia said these kinds of innovations are what politicians must always be championing.

